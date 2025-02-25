Through-hole Passive Components Market to Hit USD 69.76 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Through-hole Passive Components Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Through-hole Passive Components Market Size was valued at USD 38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 69.76 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.02% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The global through-hole passive components market has witnessed varying manufacturing output and utilization rates across regions from 2020 to 2023, driven by factors such as industrial automation, demand for high-reliability electronic components, and growth in automotive and aerospace applications. Technological adoption rates have also varied regionally, with developed markets integrating advanced manufacturing techniques faster than emerging economies. Additionally, export and import data for 2023 highlight key trade flows, with Asia-Pacific leading production and exports, while North America and Europe remain major consumers. Market drivers include the increasing need for robust electronic components in high-temperature and high-vibration environments, expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), and rising investments in industrial and consumer electronics.

Get a Sample Report of Through-hole Passive Components Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4814

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Yageo Corporation (Resistors, Capacitors)

(Resistors, Capacitors) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Resistors, Inductors)

(Resistors, Inductors) Panasonic Corporation (Capacitors, Inductors)

(Capacitors, Inductors) Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Capacitors, Inductors)

(Capacitors, Inductors) Kemet Corporation (Capacitors, Resistors)

(Capacitors, Resistors) AVX Corporation (Capacitors, Resistors)

(Capacitors, Resistors) Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Inductors, Capacitors)

(Inductors, Capacitors) TE Connectivity Ltd . (Resistors, Capacitors)

. (Resistors, Capacitors) Bourns, Inc . (Potentiometers, Inductors)

. (Potentiometers, Inductors) Nexperia (Resistors, Capacitors)

(Resistors, Capacitors) ROHM Semiconductor (Resistors, Capacitors)

(Resistors, Capacitors) Schurter AG (Inductors, Capacitors)

(Inductors, Capacitors) Eaton Corporation (Capacitors, Resistors)

(Capacitors, Resistors) American Technical Ceramics Corp . (Capacitors, Inductors)

. (Capacitors, Inductors) Taitien Enterprises Inc . (Resistors, Capacitors)

. (Resistors, Capacitors) Vishay Dale (Resistors, Inductors)

(Resistors, Inductors) Walsin Technology Corporation (Resistors, Capacitors)

(Resistors, Capacitors) Sumida Corporation (Inductors, Transformers)

(Inductors, Transformers) Fenghua Advanced Technology (Resistors, Capacitors)

(Resistors, Capacitors) Kyocera AVX (Capacitors, Inductors).

Through-hole Passive Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.02% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • by Component (Resistors, Capacitors (Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Diodes, Transducers, Sensors, Others),

• by Leads Model (Axial Leads, Radial Leads),

• by Application (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Others) Key Drivers • Through-hole passive Components Gain Momentum in Aerospace, Automotive, and Industrial Electronics for Unmatched Reliability.

• Through-hole components Drive Growth in Education, Prototyping, and Repair Markets for Easy Assembly and Testing.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4814

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component, Capacitor Dominating and Sensors Fastest Growing

In 2023, the capacitor segment dominated the through-hole passive components market, accounting for over 44% of total revenue. Growing demand for electronic and electrical products among end-user sectors including but not limited to medical, industrial, telecommunication and automotive is contributing to capacitor adoption.

The sensors segment is expected to witness the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. Sensors are essential for automation and control as they sense the variation in the environment and provide Output to the monitoring systems. These sensors, commonly utilized in industrial applications, serve to monitor and measure various parameters, delivering essential feedback that aids in the effectiveness of control, systems, and overall operational efficiency. Growing adoption of these systems in smart manufacturing, automotive safety and healthcare diagnostics is driving the market growth. The growing emphasis on automation, precision control, and real-time monitoring in various sectors is expected to drive sustained growth for sensors, making them a key component of the evolving electronics landscape.

By Lead, Axial Dominating and Fastest Growing

In 2023, the axial lead segment led the through-hole passive components market, accounting for over 76% of total revenue Their longer, cylindrical leads provide a secure anchorage when soldered and are extremely resistant to mechanical stresses and are especially suited for use in harsh environments. Moreover, axial lead components provide superior heat dissipation, which results in better performance and extended lifespan. With increasing demand for durable electronic components across industries, the axial lead segment is expected to witness the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

By Application, Consumer Electronics Dominating and Industrial Fastest Growing

In 2023, the consumer electronics segment dominated the through-hole passive components market, accounting for over 33% of total revenue. Resistors and capacitors are essential in assuring products such as smartphones, TVs, and computers do not wear out and can be easily repaired, so there is a high demand for them. They are beneficial for decreasing maintenance costs and minimizing downtime, thus improving customer experience.

The industrial segment is projected to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. Known for their rugged design and reliability, through-hole components are widely used in manufacturing, automation, energy, and transportation industries. These components offer strong soldered connections, mechanical rigidity, and the ability to withstand extreme temperatures, vibrations, and electrical noise, making them ideal for harsh environments. Their ability to ensure long-term performance and operational stability in industrial applications is driving significant market expansion. With increasing adoption in both consumer electronics and industrial sectors, the demand for through-hole components is expected to grow steadily.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Through-hole Passive Components Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4814

Asia Pacific: Dominating and Accelerating Growth in Through-Hole Passive Components Market

In 2023, Asia Pacific led the through-hole passive components market, capturing 50% of total revenue, due to high demand from automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors. Robotic process automation is being rapidly embraced by countries such as India, Japan, South Korea and China mainly in automotive and consumer electronics type industries significantly contributing to the regional market growth. Production is also being incentivized by government initiatives, like India’s Manufacturing Electronic Components and Semiconductors scheme.

Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period. The rise of electric and hybrid vehicles along with smart city development are providing lucrative opportunities for component manufacturers. Moreover, the low-cost labor and raw materials availability, together with the presence of large-scale electronics manufacturers, is expected to improve growth prospects. The coupling of rising R&D investments and the development of unique through-hole passive components is set to create long-term growth in the market, estimated to make Asia Pacific the main landmark of the future of the electronic goods market.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Through-hole Passive Components Manufacturing Output, by Region, (2020-2023)

5.2 Through-hole Passive Components Utilization Rates, by Region, (2020-2023)

5.3 Technological Adoption Rates, by Region

5.4 Through-hole Passive Components Export/Import Data, by Region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Through-hole Passive Components Market, by Type

8. Through-hole Passive Components Market, by Protocols

9. Through-hole Passive Components Market, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Through-hole Passive Components Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/through-hole-passive-components-market-4814

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.