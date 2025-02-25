Lottery.com Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a)

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY; LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or “the Company”) received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of holding its annual meeting on February 20, 2025, the Company is in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a) (the “Listing Rule”), The Company had received a notice of non-compliance with the Listing Rule on January 10, 2025. Nasdaq has closed the matter.

