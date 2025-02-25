Technical Ceramics Market Poised to Reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 6.84% | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Ceramics Market Size was valued at 9.36 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Due to their superior high-temperature resistance, wear resistance, and electrical insulation properties, technical ceramics are being quickly adopted across several industries. The biggest consumers of ceramics are therefore the automotive and medical industries, where ceramics are used for components such as brake discs, sensors, and orthopedic implants. Technical ceramics, as noted by the U.S. Department of Energy (2023), are crucial components in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, improving performance through weight reduction and increased efficiency. In addition, the European Ceramic Industry Association (2024) noted growth of 12% in the medical implants segments, especially hip and knee replacements that rely on the use of ceramics due to their biocompatibility. Demand for ceramic substrates used in 5G infrastructure grew by 18% year-on-year in 2022, Kyocera Corporation said in its annual report. Additionally, governments around the world are putting money into advanced ceramic research, such as how China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (2023) allocated USD 250 million for research on technical ceramics in an effort to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing. These factors drive the growth of technical ceramics market.





Key Players:

CeramTec GmbH – BIOLOX delta, Ceramaseal

Schott AG – ZERODUR, CERAN

CoorsTek, Inc. – CeraShield, CeraSurf-p

Morgan Advanced Materials plc – Haldenwanger, Diamonex

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) – CUMI Electro Minerals, CUMI Industrial Ceramics

Kyocera Corporation – Fine Ceramics, Ceramic Knives

3M Company – Nextel™ Ceramic Fibers, 3M™ Silicon Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc. – Hexoloy, NorPro

NGK Insulators, Ltd. – Ceramic Substrates, NAS® Batteries

Corning Incorporated – Pyroceram, Corning Gorilla Glass

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs), Ceramic Resonators

Rauschert GmbH – Technical Ceramics, Ceramic Filters

Superior Technical Ceramics Corp. – Ceramic Bearings, Ceramic Thermocouple Protection Tubes

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC – Alumina Tubes, Mullite Tubes

Ceradyne, Inc. (a 3M company) – Ceramic Armor Systems, Ceramic Orthodontic Brackets

H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH – Silicon Carbide Components, Boron Carbide Components

Elan Technology – Technical Glass and Ceramics, Glass-Ceramic Seals

LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc. – Ceramic Insulators, Ceramic Bushings

Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing – Ceramic Matrix Composites, Porous Ceramics

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. – Ceramic Wear Liners, Ceramic Pump Components

Technical Ceramics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 9.36 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.98 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.84% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Raw Material (Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Ferrite Ceramics, Aluminium Nitride, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride)

• By Product (Monolithic ceramics, Ceramic coatings, Ceramic matrix composites)

• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, Energy & Power, Others) Key Drivers • Growth in renewable energy sector which drives the market growth.

By Raw Material, Alumina Ceramics Dominated the Technical Ceramics Market in 2023 with a 38% Market Share

Their dominance can be attributed to their extensive use because of their versatility, high strength, and exceptional properties which render them suitable for a wide variety of applications from electrical insulators to biomedical implants. For example, outfitters in the electronics maturely rely on alumina ceramics in fabricating substrates and components in the basis of their pizzas due to their excellent insulating characteristics. They are widely used in dental and orthopedic implants due to their biocompatibility. Its dominance in the market is further strengthened through the cost-effectiveness and availability of the material.

By Product, Monolithic Ceramics dominated the Technical Ceramics Market in 2023 with a 68% Market Share

These ceramics are preferred due to their consistent microstructural uniformity and improved mechanical characteristics and are primarily utilized in the electronic and automotive industries. Engine parts and electronic substrates, for instance, benefit from them and their high temperature and corrosive environment resistant properties. Other examples include the use of monolithic ceramics in the automotive sector, such as sensors and exhaust parts, where their strength and thermal stability are advantageous.

By End Use Industry, Automotive Industry Dominated the Technical Ceramics Market in 2023 with a 28% Market Share

In vehicles, their addition leads to a rise in performance, a drop in weight, and better fuel economy. The resistance and high thermal stability of technical ceramics of components such as brake discs, spark plugs, and sensors can be manufactured with this material. Ceramic brake discs do perform better than metal discs in extreme performance situations. This, along with the shift toward electric vehicles, is increasing the demand for technical ceramics in battery components and power electronics, cementing the automotive industry as the leading market for this segment as well.

Asia-Pacific dominated the Technical Ceramics market in 2023, holding a 42% market share.

China, Japan and South Korea's leadership in electronics, automotive and semiconductor manufacturing fuel Asia-Pacific dominance. According to the reports by The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (2023) shows that ceramic-based elements in EVs grew by 22%, strengthening the lead of this region. Besides, the National Institute for Materials Science in Japan has led the development of next-generation technical ceramics for aerospace and medical applications.

North America Emerged as The Fastest-Growing Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

It is fueled by increasing demand for advanced ceramic medical products and defense applications. Ceramic armor Development in the U. S. Department of Defense (2023) boosted their funding by USD 500 million owing to which the market is expected to surge. Boeing and Raytheon Technologies are also investing in ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) for lightweight aerospace components.

Recent Highlights

June 2024: 3DCeram has introduced a range of 3D printing solutions driven by the latest AI technology for technical ceramics manufacturing; the C101 EASY for prototyping and the C1000 FLEXMATIC for mass production.

has introduced a range of 3D printing solutions driven by the latest AI technology for technical ceramics manufacturing; the C101 EASY for prototyping and the C1000 FLEXMATIC for mass production. April 2023: Desktop Metal enhanced its binder jetting hardware systems to best accommodate growing demand for technical ceramics in aerospace, automotive, and energy technologies, simplifying and accelerating complex sub-component production.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Technical Ceramics Market Segmentation, by Raw Material

8. Technical Ceramics Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Technical Ceramics Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion





