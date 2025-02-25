Technical Ceramics Market Poised to Reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2032, Registering a CAGR of 6.84% | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Ceramics Market Size was valued at 9.36 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.
Due to their superior high-temperature resistance, wear resistance, and electrical insulation properties, technical ceramics are being quickly adopted across several industries. The biggest consumers of ceramics are therefore the automotive and medical industries, where ceramics are used for components such as brake discs, sensors, and orthopedic implants. Technical ceramics, as noted by the U.S. Department of Energy (2023), are crucial components in electric vehicle (EV) battery technology, improving performance through weight reduction and increased efficiency. In addition, the European Ceramic Industry Association (2024) noted growth of 12% in the medical implants segments, especially hip and knee replacements that rely on the use of ceramics due to their biocompatibility. Demand for ceramic substrates used in 5G infrastructure grew by 18% year-on-year in 2022, Kyocera Corporation said in its annual report. Additionally, governments around the world are putting money into advanced ceramic research, such as how China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (2023) allocated USD 250 million for research on technical ceramics in an effort to strengthen semiconductor manufacturing. These factors drive the growth of technical ceramics market.
Download PDF Sample of Technical Ceramics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5643
Key Players:
- CeramTec GmbH – BIOLOX delta, Ceramaseal
- Schott AG – ZERODUR, CERAN
- CoorsTek, Inc. – CeraShield, CeraSurf-p
- Morgan Advanced Materials plc – Haldenwanger, Diamonex
- Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI) – CUMI Electro Minerals, CUMI Industrial Ceramics
- Kyocera Corporation – Fine Ceramics, Ceramic Knives
- 3M Company – Nextel™ Ceramic Fibers, 3M™ Silicon Nitride
- Saint-Gobain Ceramics & Plastics, Inc. – Hexoloy, NorPro
- NGK Insulators, Ltd. – Ceramic Substrates, NAS® Batteries
- Corning Incorporated – Pyroceram, Corning Gorilla Glass
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs), Ceramic Resonators
- Rauschert GmbH – Technical Ceramics, Ceramic Filters
- Superior Technical Ceramics Corp. – Ceramic Bearings, Ceramic Thermocouple Protection Tubes
- McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC – Alumina Tubes, Mullite Tubes
- Ceradyne, Inc. (a 3M company) – Ceramic Armor Systems, Ceramic Orthodontic Brackets
- H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH – Silicon Carbide Components, Boron Carbide Components
- Elan Technology – Technical Glass and Ceramics, Glass-Ceramic Seals
- LSP Industrial Ceramics, Inc. – Ceramic Insulators, Ceramic Bushings
- Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing – Ceramic Matrix Composites, Porous Ceramics
- Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. – Ceramic Wear Liners, Ceramic Pump Components
Technical Ceramics Market Report Scope:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 9.36 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 16.98 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 6.84% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
|• By Raw Material (Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconate Ceramics, Ferrite Ceramics, Aluminium Nitride, Silicon Carbide, Silicon Nitride)
• By Product (Monolithic ceramics, Ceramic coatings, Ceramic matrix composites)
• By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Military & Defense, Energy & Power, Others)
|Key Drivers
|• Growth in renewable energy sector which drives the market growth.
If You Need Any Customization on Technical Ceramics Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5643
By Raw Material, Alumina Ceramics Dominated the Technical Ceramics Market in 2023 with a 38% Market Share
Their dominance can be attributed to their extensive use because of their versatility, high strength, and exceptional properties which render them suitable for a wide variety of applications from electrical insulators to biomedical implants. For example, outfitters in the electronics maturely rely on alumina ceramics in fabricating substrates and components in the basis of their pizzas due to their excellent insulating characteristics. They are widely used in dental and orthopedic implants due to their biocompatibility. Its dominance in the market is further strengthened through the cost-effectiveness and availability of the material.
By Product, Monolithic Ceramics dominated the Technical Ceramics Market in 2023 with a 68% Market Share
These ceramics are preferred due to their consistent microstructural uniformity and improved mechanical characteristics and are primarily utilized in the electronic and automotive industries. Engine parts and electronic substrates, for instance, benefit from them and their high temperature and corrosive environment resistant properties. Other examples include the use of monolithic ceramics in the automotive sector, such as sensors and exhaust parts, where their strength and thermal stability are advantageous.
By End Use Industry, Automotive Industry Dominated the Technical Ceramics Market in 2023 with a 28% Market Share
In vehicles, their addition leads to a rise in performance, a drop in weight, and better fuel economy. The resistance and high thermal stability of technical ceramics of components such as brake discs, spark plugs, and sensors can be manufactured with this material. Ceramic brake discs do perform better than metal discs in extreme performance situations. This, along with the shift toward electric vehicles, is increasing the demand for technical ceramics in battery components and power electronics, cementing the automotive industry as the leading market for this segment as well.
Asia-Pacific dominated the Technical Ceramics market in 2023, holding a 42% market share.
China, Japan and South Korea's leadership in electronics, automotive and semiconductor manufacturing fuel Asia-Pacific dominance. According to the reports by The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (2023) shows that ceramic-based elements in EVs grew by 22%, strengthening the lead of this region. Besides, the National Institute for Materials Science in Japan has led the development of next-generation technical ceramics for aerospace and medical applications.
North America Emerged as The Fastest-Growing Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period
It is fueled by increasing demand for advanced ceramic medical products and defense applications. Ceramic armor Development in the U. S. Department of Defense (2023) boosted their funding by USD 500 million owing to which the market is expected to surge. Boeing and Raytheon Technologies are also investing in ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) for lightweight aerospace components.
Recent Highlights
- June 2024: 3DCeram has introduced a range of 3D printing solutions driven by the latest AI technology for technical ceramics manufacturing; the C101 EASY for prototyping and the C1000 FLEXMATIC for mass production.
- April 2023: Desktop Metal enhanced its binder jetting hardware systems to best accommodate growing demand for technical ceramics in aerospace, automotive, and energy technologies, simplifying and accelerating complex sub-component production.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Technical Ceramics Market Segmentation, by Raw Material
8. Technical Ceramics Market Segmentation, by Product
9. Technical Ceramics Market Segmentation, by End-Use Industry
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
Buy Full Research Report on Technical Ceramics Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5643
Buying Options
- 5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)
- 10 Report Pack (USD 12000)
- Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)
- Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription
[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.