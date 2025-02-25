Construction Robots Market to Expand from USD 1.15 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.10 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.18% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Construction Robots Market size was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 4.10 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.18% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Construction Robots Market is experiencing unprecedented growth due to rapid technological advancements, increasing automation adoption, and a pressing need to address labor shortages in the construction industry.

The integration of advanced robotics and automation technologies is revolutionizing the construction industry, enhancing efficiency, safety, and precision. As urbanization accelerates and infrastructure demands rise, construction robots are becoming indispensable in meeting project timelines and quality standards. The synergy of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics is propelling the Construction Robots Market into a new era of innovation and growth.





Key Players:

Construction Robotics LLC (robotic solutions for construction tasks)

ABB Ltd. (industrial robots and robotic arms)

Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc. (autonomous robotic equipment for productivity improvement)

Brokk AB (remote-controlled demolition robots)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (wearable exoskeletons for construction workers)

Autonomous Solutions Inc. (autonomous vehicle technology for construction machinery)

MX3D (robotic 3D printing for metal structures)

Husqvarna AB (demolition and drilling robots)

FBR Ltd. (Hadrian X bricklaying robot)

Conjet AB (hydrodemolition robots for concrete removal)

Fanuc Corporation (industrial robots for construction applications)

KUKA AG (automation and industrial robots)

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (industrial robots for automation)

Caterpillar Inc. (autonomous construction equipment)

Komatsu Ltd. (autonomous vehicles and robotic arms)

Boston Dynamics (robots for site inspection and material transportation)

Built Robotics Inc. (autonomous construction equipment conversions)

CyBe Construction (3D concrete printing robots)

Blueprint Robotics Inc. (robotic systems for prefabricated building construction)

Shimizu Corporation (construction robots for welding and assembly)

Construction Robots Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.18% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Function (Demolition, Bricklaying, Material Handling, Others)

• By Type (Traditional Robot, Robotic Arm, Exoskeleton)

• By End-use (Industrial, Residential, Commercial) Key Drivers • The construction robots’ market is driven by the need for enhanced efficiency, with robots offering continuous operation, precision in tasks like 3D printing, and reduced costs, supported by advancements in automation, BIM integration, and sustainability-focused trends.

Material Handling and Robotic Arms Drive Growth in the Construction Robots Market

By Function

In 2023, the material handling segment led the Construction Robots Market, accounting for over 34% of the total share. This is attributed to the increasing automation needed for lifting, transporting, and positioning heavy materials like rebar, bricks, and concrete. These robots with designs like IronBOT, capable of managing 5,000-lb rebar bundles not only create greater efficiency but make handling easier, thereby, heightening safety and productivity in the workplace. Material handling robots that use AI and sensors bring enhanced agility to operations and are thus ideal for large-scale projects.

By Type

The robotic arm segment dominated the market, holding over 68% share in 2023. Robotic arms have become a common sight in almost every trade, as their automation and precision make the process of welding, bricklaying, or demolition effortless. These systems are now being used more often in prefabrication and modular construction, both of which require efficiency and consistency. With the growing demand for robotic arms, innovations in AI-powered robotic arms have spurred up their usage and helped automate numerous activities in construction.

By End-Use

The Industrial segment dominated with a market share of over 42% in 2023, accounting for the largest market share. This dominance is due to the growing deployment of automation in key infrastructure and industrial projects, including factories, power plants, and warehouses. The precision, efficiency, and safety required in industrial construction, coupled with increasing labour costs and shortages of suitable workers, is driving robotics demand Governments and private enterprises are investing heavily into automation that will expedite construction projects, shorten timelines, and improve productivity.

Asia-Pacific Leads Construction Robots Market, While North America Sees Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Construction Robots Market with a market share of over 32% in 2023. Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are spending heavily on automation to do construction work more efficiently and safely. Increased investments in robotic solutions to meet the demand sustained by government initiatives supporting smart cities and sustainable infrastructure are also contributing to this trend. This is bringing an increasing pace of adoption of advanced construction technologies like autonomous machinery and 3D printing within the region. With wages climbing and a workforce that is growing older, it is also leading companies to adopt robotics, increasing production while decreasing the need for the hard yards to be done by hand. As technology continues to advance, Asia-Pacific is likely to remain at the top for many more years to come.

North America is experiencing rapid growth in the Construction Robots Market, fueled by the increasing adoption of automation, labor shortages, and rising construction costs. Both the U.S. and Canada are in the process of embracing robotics more thoroughly, using it to boost efficiency while keeping workers safe during major infrastructure projects. The growth of the market is being fostered through government backing for technological innovation and investments in smart construction solutions. Importantly, firms are similarly deploying robots for activities including rebar positioning, bricklaying, and self-governing site exploring, and somewhat lowering task time and effort reliance. Construction robots are already being supplemented with AI and machine learning, which can only make them even more precise and help to automate other functions.

Recent Developments:

In March 2023: ACR introduced IronBOT, a robot designed to lift, transport, and place rebar. As ACR’s second product, IronBOT can handle up to 5,000-lb rebar bundles in both transverse and longitudinal orientations, eliminating the need for manual heavy lifting. It works alongside ACR’s first robot, TyBOT, which autonomously ties horizontal rebar intersections at a rate of over 1,100 times per hour.

