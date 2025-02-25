Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market to Hit USD 1,886.4 Million by 2032, Growing at a 16.1% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market was valued at USD 423.9 million in 2023, and it is anticipated to reach USD 1886.4 Million by 2032, with an estimated CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in breast imaging market can be attributed to the increasing demand for novel diagnostic tools for breast cancer screening and imaging and the increasing adoption of AI-based tools for accurate diagnosis and patient outcomes.

The growing incidence of breast cancer worldwide has placed immense burden on developing accurate and timely diagnosis techniques. Breast imaging technologies developed using AI enhance the accuracy of diagnosis, decrease human error, and streamline workflow for radiologists. The collaboration of deep learning algorithms and computer-aided detection (CAD) systems has propelled the adoption of AI for breast imaging. Apart from that, growing government programs, healthcare investments, and collaborations between AI solution providers and health organizations are driving market growth. Greater use of cloud-based AI solutions and technological advancements in 3D mammography and automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) also drive market growth.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Gamma Medica Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Toshiba Corporation

Aurora Imaging Technology Inc.

Philips Healthcare

iCAD Inc.

QuantX Imaging

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Breast Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 423.9 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1886.4 million CAGR CAGR of 16.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Component Type, Software Dominated the Market with 58% Share in 2023

The software includes machine learning algorithms and deep learning Models intended to boost radiologist's usability for identifying anomalies in breast tissue. These AI tools assess mammography data and assist in detecting early breast cancer signs, thus enhancing the accuracy and speed of diagnosis. According to a recent study, AI applications in medical imaging are anticipated to increase by 25% annually during the next decade, underscoring the continuing trend of matter-of-factness and indeed rapid uptake of such technologies.

By Application, in 2023, the diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in the Breast Imaging Market.

This is owing to the increasing focus on early breast cancer detection. AI applications in diagnostics assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing potentially cancerous cells or abnormal tissue more quickly than conventional methods, which can lead to improved survival rates. Nearly 300,000 women in the U.S. are projected to suffer from breast cancer in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society (2024), further intensifying the need for enhanced diagnostic solutions. Machine learning algorithms able to examine mammograms, ultrasound images, and MRIs for slight shifts in breast tissue are extremely essential in breast cancer diagnosis.

By End-User, hospitals and clinics had a significant share of revenue in 2023 in the AI in Breast Imaging Market

This is due to their large-scale adoption of AI-based imaging solutions. This growing trend is fueled by the increasing number of diagnostic centers and a rising inclination for non-invasive and accurate imaging. According to a recent study in 2024, the number of hospitals in the U.S. with AI capabilities has risen by over 15% in the past three years, with more institutions expected to adopt AI tools in the coming years.

By Imaging Modality, Screening Captured 42% of the Market Share in 2023

Screening is a major application of AI in breast imaging, with the segment holding 42% of the total market share in 2023. AI-powered screening tools can quickly analyze large volumes of imaging data, enabling radiologists to screen more patients in a shorter time frame. According to the National Cancer Institute (2024), the number of women undergoing mammograms annually in the U.S. has steadily increased, with nearly 40 million screening mammograms performed in 2023 alone, further propelling the demand for AI-enhanced tools.

AI in Breast Imaging Market Segments

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

By Imaging Modality

Mammography

Ultrasound Imaging

MRI

By Application

Screening

Diagnostics

Image-guided Biopsy

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the AI in Breast Imaging Market, with a 32% share of the total market. The factors that are contributing to its large-scale share are a highly developed healthcare network, a higher degree of advanced research and development in the area of AI technology, and increasing government effort pertaining to the improvement of breast cancer diagnosis. More than 60% of breast imaging devices recently approved in the US during the past two years included AI algorithms designed to assist readers in breast cancer detection.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region will continue to be the fastest-growing region due to increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, the aging population, and awareness of breast cancer prevention. Countries such as China and India will be leveraging their extensive investments in AI technologies across health organizations to achieve a particularly high annual growth rate of AI-driven breast imaging adoption in the APAC region.

Recent Highlights

IBM Watson Health worked in 2024 with healthcare providers who will incorporate AI-powered breast imaging solutions into clinical workflows to help radiologists diagnose breast cancer.

In 2023, Google Health unveiled its AI-enhanced mammography tool, which has been effective in accurately identifying breast cancer and minimizing false positives in clinical trials. Early trials have shown a 30% reduction in false positives compared to traditional methods.





