Egnyte Announces Majority Investment from GI Partners and TA

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a provider of secure content collaboration and governance solutions, today announced a strategic growth investment from leading investment firms GI Partners (“GI”) and TA Associates (“TA”). This partnership will infuse Egnyte with the capital and expertise needed to expand its global market presence and accelerate innovation through continued investment in research and development. The company’s founders, management team, and existing investors—including funds and accounts managed by Springcoast, GV, Polaris, and Kleiner Perkins—will retain significant ownership in Egnyte.

Established in 2008, Egnyte provides businesses with cloud-based content intelligence, governance, and collaboration tools through a unified intelligent content platform. The company’s solutions integrate AI, file storage, content sharing, and data security, empowering more than 22,000 enterprise customers globally to manage their IT operations efficiently across the cloud and on-premises. Committed to innovation, Egnyte continuously invests in new technologies to further enhance employee productivity, automate business processes, and strengthen critical data safeguards, ensuring high customer privacy and workflow efficiency.

“This is a significant milestone in Egnyte’s journey and opens exciting new avenues for Egnyters, our customers, and channel partners,” said Vineet Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Egnyte. “The investment and expertise that GI and TA bring will help us accelerate our ability to bring innovative new products and solutions to our existing and future customers as well as deliver accelerated growth and expansion into additional vertical industries and international markets.”

“We are impressed by Egnyte’s commitment to providing users with leading security, governance, and compliance in their document management solutions. We look forward to supporting the company as it continues to provide excellent solutions for its customers,” said Travis Pearson, Managing Director at GI Partners. “We are excited to fuel growth at Egnyte, especially through AI-driven product innovation and targeted vertical workflows. Having been a longtime Egnyte customer, we are thrilled to partner with the company in its next phase of growth,” added Sendil Rajendran, Managing Director at GI Partners.

“Egnyte has established itself as a trusted leader in secure content management, delivering cutting-edge governance tools, advanced file caching and intuitive controls. As businesses increasingly adopt AI-driven workflows and navigate evolving data regulations, we believe Egnyte is well-positioned to scale and meet growing demand,” said Jason Werlin, Managing Director at TA. "We look forward to collaborating with Vineet, the Egnyte team and GI to further accelerate the company’s next phase of growth,” added Ashu Agrawal, Managing Director at TA.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Qatalyst Partners served as financial advisor, and Cooley LLP as legal counsel to Egnyte. Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to GI Partners and TA.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust the company to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $45 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity strategy invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure strategy invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit www.gipartners.com.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and businesses services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com .

Media Contact:

Egnyte

Erin Mancini

media@egnyte.com

TA Associates

Maggie Benoit

mbenoit@ta.com

GI Partners

Gretchen Robinson

pr@gipartners.com