Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $14.4 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Net income for the year ended 2024 was $118.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, compared to $86.0 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Adjusted operating income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $33.2 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $24.3 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period. Adjusted operating income(1) for the year ended 2024 was $126.7 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, compared to $80.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Highlights for the fourth quarter included:

  • Gross written premiums of $388.4 million, an increase of $66.8 million, or 20.8%, when compared to 2023;
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 91.6%, including catastrophe losses of 2.2 points;
  • Return on equity of 16.3% for the year ended 2024 compared to 15.9% for the same 2023 period;
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 17.4% for the year ended 2024 compared to 14.9% for the same 2023 period; and,
  • Book value per share of $19.79, an increase of 18% compared to December 31, 2023.
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "We wrapped up another remarkable year for Skyward Specialty, delivering both outstanding underwriting results while growing gross written premiums at over 20% for the quarter and 19% for the full year, with six out of eight divisions growing double-digits over the prior year. Our 16.3% return on equity for the year was again an excellent outcome. Throughout 2024 we continued to thoughtfully diversify our product portfolio, strategically launching new units including Media Liability, Life Sciences, Mortgage and Credit, and Renewable Energy. Our focus and disciplined execution of our “Rule Our Niche” strategy, and the extraordinary efforts of my 600 plus colleagues made 2024 another impressive year for our Company, and we are confident that we have built the foundation that will propel us in 2025 and beyond."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums            
($ in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
unaudited  2024   2023  %
Change		  2024   2023  %
Change
Gross written premiums $388,355  $321,605  20.8% $1,743,232  $1,459,829  19.4%
Ceded written premiums $(117,328) $(107,488) 9.2% $(619,654) $(549,138) 12.8%
Net retention  69.8%  66.6% NM(1)  64.5%  62.4% NM(1)
Net written premiums $271,027  $214,117  26.6% $1,123,578  $910,691  23.4%
Net earned premiums $293,240  $224,932  30.4% $1,056,722  $829,143  27.4%
(1) Not meaningful            
             

The increase in gross written premiums for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from our surety, programs, captives, global property & agriculture and transactional E&S underwriting divisions.

Combined Ratio Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited) 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Non-cat loss and LAE 60.5% 60.9% 60.6% 60.9%
Cat loss and LAE(1) 2.2% 0.4% 1.7% 1.4%
Prior accident year development - LPT(2) 4.2% (0.2)% 1.1% (0.2)%
Loss Ratio 66.9% 61.1% 63.4% 62.1%
Net policy acquisition costs 15.3% 13.4% 14.2% 13.0%
Other operating and general expenses 13.9% 16.3% 15.3% 16.3%
Commission and fee income (0.3)% (0.1)% (0.6)% (0.7)%
Expense ratio 28.9% 29.6% 28.9% 28.6%
Combined ratio 95.8% 90.7% 92.3% 90.7%
Ex-Cat Combined Ratio(3) 93.6% 90.3% 90.6% 89.3%
         
Adjusted Underwriting Ratios        
Adjusted loss ratio(2) 62.7% 61.3% 62.3% 62.3%
Expense ratio 28.9% 29.6% 28.9% 28.6%
Adjusted combined ratio(2) 91.6% 90.9% 91.2% 90.9%
(1) Current accident year
(2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
(3) Defined as the combined ratio excluding cat loss and LAE(1)      
         

The loss ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024 increased 5.8 points and 1.3 points, respectively, when compared to the same 2023 periods, primarily due to the net impact of prior accident year development related to the LPT. The fourth quarter and year ended 2024 were also impacted by higher catastrophe losses, primarily from Hurricane Milton in the fourth quarter of 2024 and Hurricanes Helene and Beryl in the third quarter of 2024. The improvement in the non-cat loss and LAE ratios for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024, when compared to the same 2023 periods, was driven by the business mix shift.

The expense ratio for the fourth quarter improved when compared to the same 2023 period primarily due to earnings leverage partially offset by the business mix shift. The expense ratio for the year ended 2024 increased slightly when compared to the same 2023 period, driven by the business mix shift.

The expense ratios for all periods presented exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income        
$ in thousands Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $3,998  $3,670  $17,643  $11,677 
Fixed income  15,909   11,680   57,631   36,547 
Equities  771   880   2,745   2,212 
Alternative & strategic investments  52   (2,226)  2,667   (10,114)
Net investment income $20,730  $14,004  $80,686  $40,322 
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities still held $(7,688) $8,736  $7,921  $11,130 
Net realized losses  (2,721)  (992)  (1,665)  (58)
Net investment (losses) gains $(10,409) $7,744  $6,256  $11,072 
 

Beginning January 1, 2024 we simplified the investment portfolio classifications to align with our strategy and the underlying risk characteristics of the portfolio. The prior period has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Net investment income for the fourth quarter and year ended 2024 increased $6.7 million and $40.4 million, respectively when compared to the same 2023 periods, primarily driven by (i) increased income from our fixed income portfolio and short-term investments due to higher yields and larger asset bases, and (ii) income from alternative and strategic investments compared to losses for the same 2023 periods, which were impacted by the decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $794.0 million at December 31, 2024 which represented a decrease of 0.4% when compared to stockholders' equity of $797.5 million at September 30, 2024. The decrease in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to a decline in the market value of our investment portfolio partially offset by net income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. The LPT was commuted effective January 31, 2025. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A (Excellent) with stable outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this news release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Skyward Specialty's Form 10-K, and include (but are not limited to) legislative changes at both the state and federal level, state and federal regulatory rule making promulgations and adjudications, class action litigation involving the insurance industry and judicial decisions affecting claims, policy coverages and the general costs of doing business, the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel, the impact of competition on products and pricing, inflation in the costs of the products and services insurance pays for, product development, geographic spread of risk, weather and weather-related events, other types of catastrophic events, our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss, and losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets    
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)    
(unaudited) December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Assets    
Investments:    
Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,320,266 and $1,047,713, respectively) $1,292,218  $1,017,651 
Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $243 and $329, respectively)  39,153   42,986 
Equity securities, at fair value  106,254   118,249 
Mortgage loans, at fair value  26,490   50,070 
Equity method investments  98,594   110,653 
Other long-term investments  33,182   3,852 
Short-term investments, at fair value  274,929   270,226 
Total investments  1,870,820   1,613,687 
Cash and cash equivalents  121,603   65,891 
Restricted cash  35,922   34,445 
Premiums receivable, net  321,641   179,235 
Reinsurance recoverables, net  857,876   596,334 
Ceded unearned premium  203,901   186,121 
Deferred policy acquisition costs  113,183   91,955 
Deferred income taxes  30,486   21,991 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  87,348   88,435 
Other assets  86,698   75,341 
Total assets $3,729,478  $2,953,435 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity    
Liabilities:    
Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $1,782,383  $1,314,501 
Unearned premiums  637,185   552,532 
Deferred ceding commission  40,434   37,057 
Reinsurance and premium payables  177,070   150,156 
Funds held for others  102,665   58,588 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  76,206   50,880 
Notes payable  100,000   50,000 
Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs  19,536   78,690 
Total liabilities  2,935,479   2,292,404 
Stockholders’ equity    
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 40,127,908 and 39,863,756 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  401   399 
Additional paid-in capital  718,598   710,855 
Stock notes receivable     (5,562)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (22,120)  (22,953)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)  97,120   (21,708)
Total stockholders’ equity  793,999   661,031 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,729,478  $2,953,435 
     


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands) Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
         
Revenues:        
Net earned premiums $293,240  $224,932  $1,056,722  $829,143 
Commission and fee income  806   247   6,703   6,064 
Net investment income  20,730   14,004   80,686   40,322 
Net investment (losses) gains  (10,409)  7,744   6,256   11,072 
Other income (loss)  35   (632)  (167)  (632)
Total revenues  304,402   246,295   1,150,200   885,969 
Expenses:        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  196,320   137,396   669,809   515,237 
Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses  85,487   66,791   311,757   243,444 
Interest expense  2,091   2,774   9,496   10,024 
Amortization expense  908   462   2,007   1,798 
Other expenses  1,042   1,303   4,392   5,364 
Total expenses  285,848   208,726   997,461   775,867 
Income before income taxes  18,554   37,569   152,739   110,102 
Income tax expense  4,148   8,304   33,911   24,118 
Net income  14,406   29,265   118,828   85,984 
Net income attributable to participating securities           1,677 
Net income attributable to common stockholders $14,406  $29,265  $118,828  $84,307 
Comprehensive income:        
Net income $14,406  $29,265  $118,828  $85,984 
Other comprehensive income:        
Unrealized gains and losses on investments:        
Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax  (14,735)  30,825   9,792   25,516 
Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax  (5,682)  (105)  (8,959)  (4,984)
Total other comprehensive (loss) income  (20,417)  30,720   833   20,532 
Comprehensive (loss) income $(6,011) $59,985  $119,661  $106,516 
         


Share and Per Share Data         
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited) 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
         
Weighted average basic shares  40,107,617   37,570,274   40,056,475   36,031,907 
Weighted average diluted shares  41,622,397   39,582,352   41,377,460   38,317,534 
         
Basic earnings per share $0.36  $0.78  $2.97  $2.34 
Diluted earnings per share $0.35  $0.74  $2.87  $2.24 
Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $0.83  $0.65  $3.16  $2.20 
Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $0.80  $0.61  $3.06  $2.11 
         
Annualized ROE (1)  7.2%  19.6%  16.3%  15.9%
Annualized adjusted ROE (2)  16.7%  16.3%  17.4%  14.9%
Annualized ROTE (3)  8.1%  23.0%  18.6%  19.0%
Annualized adjusted ROTE (4)  18.8%  19.1%  19.8%  17.9%
         
      December 31 December 31
       2024   2023 
         
Shares outstanding      40,127,908   39,863,756 
Fully diluted shares outstanding      42,059,182   41,771,854 
         
Book value per share     $19.79  $16.72 
Fully diluted book value per share     $18.88  $15.96 
Fully diluted tangible book value per share     $16.80  $13.84 
         
(1) Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(2) Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period
(3) Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period
(4) Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.        

($ in thousands)Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
(unaudited) 2024  2023   2024  2023 
 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax
Income as reported$18,554  $14,406  $37,569  $29,265  $152,739  $118,828  $110,102  $85,984 
Less (add):               
Net investment (losses) gains (10,409)  (8,223)  7,744   6,118   6,256   4,942   11,072   8,747 
Net impact of loss portfolio transfer (12,398)  (9,794)  457   361   (11,598)  (9,162)  1,427   1,127 
Other loss 35   28   (632)  (499)  (167)  (132)  (632)  (499)
Other expenses (1,042)  (823)  (1,303)  (1,029)  (4,392)  (3,470)  (5,364)  (4,238)
Adjusted operating income$42,368  $33,218  $31,303  $24,314  $162,640  $126,650  $103,599  $80,847 
                

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited)  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Income before income taxes $18,554  $37,569  $152,739  $110,102 
Add:        
Interest expense  2,091   2,774   9,496   10,024 
Amortization expense  908   462   2,007   1,798 
Other expenses  1,042   1,303   4,392   5,364 
Less (add):        
Net investment income  20,730   14,004   80,686   40,322 
Net investment (losses) gains  (10,409)  7,744   6,256   11,072 
Other income (loss)  35   (632)  (167)  (632)
Underwriting income $12,239  $20,992  $81,859  $76,526 
         

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands) Three months ended
December 31,		 Twelve months ended
December 31,
(unaudited) 2024
 2023
 2024
 2023
Net earned premiums $293,240  $224,932  $1,056,722  $829,143 
         
Losses and LAE  196,320   137,396   669,809   515,237 
Less: Pre-tax net impact of LPT  12,398   (457)  11,598   (1,427)
Adjusted losses and LAE $183,922  $137,853  $658,211  $516,664 
         
Loss ratio  66.9%  61.1%  63.4%  62.1%
Less: net impact of LPT  4.2%  (0.2)%  1.1%  (0.2)%
Adjusted loss ratio  62.7%  61.3%  62.3%  62.3%
         
Combined ratio  95.8%  90.7%  92.3%  90.7%
Less: net impact of LPT  4.2%  (0.2)%  1.1%  (0.2)%
Adjusted combined ratio  91.6%  90.9%  91.2%  90.9%
         

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.

($ in thousands) December 31,
(unaudited)  2024  2023
Stockholders' equity $        793,999 $        661,031
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets          87,348          88,435
Tangible stockholders' equity $        706,651 $        572,596
     


  Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
($ in thousands) 2024 2023 %
Change		 
2024		 
2023		 % Change
Industry Solutions  80,738  78,796 2.5%  317,198  305,476 3.8%
Global Property & Agriculture $31,681 $25,996 21.9% $311,402 $273,191 14.0%
Captives  57,765  40,375 43.1%  241,902  167,624 44.3%
Programs  52,151  35,694 46.1%  218,407  178,726 22.2%
Accident & Health  44,594  38,882 14.7%  173,073  151,701 14.1%
Transactional E&S  36,262  31,560 14.9%  169,053  122,508 38.0%
Professional Lines  39,130  40,145 (2.5)%  159,785  154,565 3.4%
Surety  46,034  30,157 52.6%  152,429  106,056 43.7%
Total gross written premiums(1) $388,355 $321,605 20.8% $1,743,249 $1,459,847 19.4%
(1) Excludes exited business            

