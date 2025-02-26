DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of DISA Global Solutions, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at DISA Global Solutions, Inc. (“DISA”). DISA learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about April 22, 2024.

About DISA Global Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, DISA Global Solutions, Inc. provides employee screening, including drug and alcohol screening and background checks. The company’s services are aimed at assisting employers in maintaining a secure and compliant work environment.

What happened?

On or around April 22, 2024, DISA discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected a portion of their network. They quickly initiated an investigation and found that an unauthorized third party gained access to their network between February 9, 2024, and April 22, 2024, resulting in the acquisition of certain information. More than 3.3 million people have been affected by this data breach.

What types of information was stolen?

The personal information that may have been compromised includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

financial account information including credit card numbers,

government-issued identification documents, and

Other personal identifiers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification from DISA, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the DISA data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

