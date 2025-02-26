Republic of Gamers Announces Next-Gen RTX 50 Series Laptop Lineup – Now Available for Pre-Order in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced the arrival of its 2025 NVIDIA® RTX™ Laptop GPU line-up of equipped devices – now available for pre-order. ROG’s cutting-edge line-up involves the latest from NVIDIA, with innovative graphics technologies like DLSS 4 and Frame Generation to enjoy ray tracing without sacrificing performance. Our line up available for pre-order includes: ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16, on online retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, CDW, Canada Computers and selected retailers.

ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18: Unleashing Ultimate Power and Precision

At the heart of our line-up is the 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 & SCAR 18, equipped with the most powerful RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU’s NVIDIA has to offer. They’re also equipped with a built in MUX Switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, these laptops are engineered handle the most demanding AAA titles, high-performance applications, and intensive multi-tasking with ease.

Complementing this power is ROG’s Intelligent Cooling technology, which incorporates a custom vapor chamber, sandwiched heatsink, and advanced Tri-Fan Technology. Enhanced further with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU, this thermal system keeps temperatures low and reduces noise levels to 45dB, allowing gamers to fully unleash their hardware’s potential in even the most extended sessions.

With up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and a spacious up to 4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, the Strix SCAR Series delivers exceptional speed, storage, and smooth multitasking. The tool-less access design makes it easy to upgrade both memory and storage, empowering users to stay at the cutting edge of technology. Additionally, the AniMe Vision array on the lid and full-surround Aura RGB light bar across the chassis allow gamers to customize their devices and create a distinctive, personal aesthetic.

ROG Strix G16: Empowering Every Gamer

Designed to unite squads and elevate gaming experiences, the ROG Strix G16 deliver fast AAA gaming performance and seamless content creation, powered by Intel’s® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 275HX. Paired with NVIDIA RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs, these devices offer unmatched performance and stunning graphics. With up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, they ensure smooth multitasking and efficient handling of resource-intensive applications. The advanced Tri-Fan Technology, full-width heatsink, and full-surround vents provide exceptional thermal management, allowing users to maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions.

The ROG Strix G16 is equipped with dual PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD slots and designed for future-proofing, with Intel models supporting PCIe Gen 5 on both slots this allows for seamless storage upgrades. With customizable hotkeys for quick access to essential functions, the Strix G16 empower gamers to rise to victory.

ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16: Ultra-Portable Gaming at its Best

The ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 are prime choices for gamers and creators seeking portability without sacrificing performance. Crafted from a CNC-milled aluminum chassis, these laptops balance lightweight design with structural durability. The G16 is powered by up to the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H, while the G14 features up to an AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor. They come equipped with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 on the G16 and up to an RTX™ 5080 on the G14, delivering top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking on the go.

To maintain peak performance during intense gaming sessions, the Zephyrus series incorporates an advanced cooling system that includes 2nd Gen Arc Flow Fans, and either a vapor chamber or a robust set of heat pipes depending on the configuration. With weights of just 3.46lbs for the G14 and 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs) for the G16, alongside a thickness of 1.59cm (0.63”) for the Zephyrus G14 and 1.49cm (0.59”) for the Zephyrus G16 at their thinnest section, these ultra-thin laptops excel in portability. They also feature Slash Lighting and are available in a stylish Platinum White option, making a bold visual statement.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

The new 2025 ROG Strix SCAR 16 & 18, ROG Strix G16, and ROG Zephyrus G14 & G16 are now available for pre-order through online retailers including Best Buy, Memory Express, CDW, Canada Computers, and selected retailers.

Additional availability will be listed on the ASUS website later in Q1, with shipments expected to start from late March.

For more information, contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ROG Strix SCAR 18

Config Model Name G835LX-XS99-CA G835LX-XS97 G835LW-XS97 G835LW-BS97-CB G835LR-XS96 Marketing Name ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 3.30 Kg (7.28 lbs) Dimensions 39.9 x 29.8 x 2.35 ~ 3.20 cm (15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26") Display 18", ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz



(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU



24GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU



16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU



12GB GDDR7 Memory 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$6,999 C$6,499 C$5,299 C$5,299 C$4,499 Where to buy link Best Buy



Canada Computers



ASUS Best Buy



Canada Computers



Memory Express



ASUS Best Buy



Canada Computers



Memory Express



ASUS Best Buy



ASUS Canada Computers



ASUS



ROG Strix SCAR 16

Config Model Name G635LX-XS99-CA G635LX-XS97 G635LW-XS97 G635LR-XS96 Marketing Name ROG Strix Scar 16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 2.80 Kg (6.17 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21") Display 16" ROG Nebula HDR, Mini LED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits (SDR), 1200 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR, 1200:1 contrast ratio Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX 2.7 GHz



(36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU



24GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU



16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU



12GB GDDR7 Memory 64 GB DDR5 (2 x 32 GB SO-DIMM) 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage 2TB + 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD (RAID 0)



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Camera for Windows Hello Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$6,699 C$5,999 C$4,999 C$4,499 Where to buy link Best Buy



Canada Computers



ASUS Best Buy



Canada Computers



CDW



ASUS Best Buy



Canada Computers



ASUS Canada Computers



ASUS



ROG Strix G16 (2025)

Config Model Name G615LW-XS96-CA G615LR-DS96-CA Marketing Name ROG Strix G16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Off Black Weight 2.65 Kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 26.8 x 2.28 ~ 3.08 cm (13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21") Display 16-inch, 2.5K (2560 x 1600, WQXGA), 240HZ, 3ms, G-SYNC, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, anti-glare display, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 275HX



2.7 GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 24 cores, 24 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU



16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU



12GB GDDR7 Memory 32 GB DDR5 (2 x 16 GB SO-DIMM) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 Performance SSD



(2x M.2 PCIe slots total) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack

2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, Up to 380W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 19A, 380W, Input: 100-240V AC, 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$4,299 C$3,599 Where to buy link Best Buy



Canada Computers



ASUS Canada Computers



ASUS



ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025)

Config Model Name GA403WW-RS96-CA GA403WR-DS96-CA Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Color Platinum White Weight 1.57 Kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 31.1 x 22.0 x 1.59 ~ 1.83 cm (12.24" x 8.66" x 0.63" ~ 0.72") Display 14", ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor



2.0GHz (36MB Cache, up to 5.1GHz, 12 cores, 24 Threads); AMD XDNA™ NPU up to 50TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU



16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU



12GB GDDR7 Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 8000 (on board) 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports

1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1x card reader (microSD) (UHS-II)



Battery 73 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 200W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$4,299 C$3,699 Where to buy link ASUS Best Buy



ASUS



ROG Zephyrus G16

Config Model Name GU605CX-XS98-CA GU605CW-XS98-CA GU605CR-XS98-CA Marketing Name ROG Zephyrus G16 (2025) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Color Platinum White Weight 1.95 Kg (4.30 lbs) Dimensions 35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm (13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.69") Display 16", ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Pantone Validated, G-Sync, Dolby Vision HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285H



2.9 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 5.4 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel AI Boost NPU up to 13TOPS Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU



24GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU



16GB GDDR7 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU



12GB GDDR7 Memory 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) Storage 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Webcam Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 IO Ports

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL

1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack

1x card reader (SD) (UHS-II, 312MB/s



Battery 90 Whr AC Adapter Rectangle Conn, 240W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 12A, 240W, Input: 100~240C AC 50/60Hz universal MSRP C$5,499 C$4,799 C$4,299 Where to buy link Best Buy



Canada Computers



Memory Express



ASUS Best Buy



Canada Computers



Memory Express



ASUS Best Buy



ASUS



NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy links:

ROG Strix SCAR 18: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix SCAR 16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-16-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix G16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/wtb/

ROG Strix G18: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G14: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/wtb/

ROG Zephyrus G16: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/wtb/

Best Buy: https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/collection/nvidia-rtx-50-series-laptops/631700?path=category%253AComputers%2B%2526%2BTablets%253Bcategory%253ALaptops%2B%2526%2BMacBooks%253Bcategory%253AGaming%2BLaptops%253BbrandName%253AASUS



2025 ROG Gaming Laptops: https://rog.asus.com/content/2025-rog-gaming-laptops/

ROG Strix SCAR 18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-18-2025/

ROG Strix SCAR 16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-scar-16-2025/

ROG Strix G18 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g18-2025/

ROG Strix G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-strix/rog-strix-g16-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G14 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g14-2025/

ROG Zephyrus G16 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-g16-2025-gu605/

ROG Flow Z13 Product Page: https://rog.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/rog-flow/rog-flow-z13-2025/

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at http://rog.asus.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a844e4b-61d1-4a8d-a25e-66e5fe44bbd8