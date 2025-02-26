BTS Group AB (publ) Year end report January – December 2024

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, February 26, 2025

Rebound continued for BTS Europe and good momentum for our AI tools

October 1 – December 31, 2024

Net sales MSEK 796 (768). Currency adjusted growth 3%, whereof 0% was organic.

EBITA –2%, MSEK 136 (139).

EBITA margin 17.0 (18.1) %.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 84 (110). Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out, the profit after tax increased 1 percent to 82 (81). 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.31 (5.66). 2)

Excluding reversed provision of earn-out, earnings per share increased 1% to SEK 4.24 (4.20). 1)



January 1 – December 31, 2024

Net sales MSEK 2,802 (2,683). Currency adjusted growth +5%, whereof 3% was organic.

EBITA +6 %, MSEK 365 (346).

EBITA margin 13.0 (12.9) %.

Profit after tax amounted to MSEK 387 (215). Excluding reversed provision of earn-out, the profit after tax increased 3% to MSEK 191 (186). 1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 19.95 (11.08). 2)

Excluding reversed provisions of earn-out, earnings per share increased 3% to SEK 9.86 (9.62). 1)



Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB:

“2024 was defined by 6 percent EBITA growth, a rebound for BTS Europe in the second half and good momentum for our AI tools. In a tough market, we were able to defend our EBITA margin. We have made the investments needed to achieve faster growth in 2025.”

Outlook 2025

The result (EBITA) is expected to be better than in 2024.

Dividend

The Board proposes a dividend of SEK 6.10 (5.70) per share to be paid on two occasions in the amount of SEK 3.05 per payment.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

MSEK Oct—Dec 2024 Oct—Dec 2023 Jan—Dec 2024 Jan—Dec 2023 Net sales 796 768 2 802 2 683 Currency adjusted growth 3% 6% 5% 2% EBITA 136 139 365 346 EBITA margin 17.0% 18.1% 13.0% 12.9% EBIT 118 122 298 288 EBIT margin 14.8% 15.9% 10.6% 10.7% Profit after tax 84 110 387 215 Profit after tax, excl. reversed earn-out provision 1) 82 81 191 186 Cash flow from operating activities 222 225 386 166 Earnings per share, SEK 2) 4.31 5.66 19.95 11.08 Net debt (+) / net cash (—) -282 -230 -282 -230 Number of employees (EOP) 1,172 1,111 1,172 1,111

1) During 2024, two provisions of earn-out related to the earlier acquisitions RLI and Netmind were reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 29 in the first quarter and MSEK 166 in the third quarter. During the fourth quarter 2023, a provision of earn-out related to the earlier acquisition of MTAC was reversed, impacting the net financial items positively by MSEK 28.

2) Before and after dilution of shares.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CET on February 26, 2025.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,200 professionals in 38 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation andstrategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For over 35 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

