Vaisala Corporation
Managers’ Transactions
February 26, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Syrjänen, Tuomas
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas Syrjänen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 97746/7/16
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-25
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 534 Unit price: 49.025 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 534 Volume weighted average price: 49.025 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-25
Venue: GSEI
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 244 Unit price: 49 EUR
(2): Volume: 51 Unit price: 49.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 51 Unit price: 49.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 98 Unit price: 49.025 EUR
(5): Volume: 52 Unit price: 48.975 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 496 Volume weighted average price: 49.02288 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-25
Venue: SGMV
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 49.025 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 105 Volume weighted average price: 49.025 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-25
Venue: EUCC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 48.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 26 Volume weighted average price: 48.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-02-25
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 48.975 EUR
(2): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(3): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(9): Volume: 19 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(10): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(11): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(12): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(13): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(14): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
(15): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR
Aggregated transactions (15):
Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 49.04153 EUR
More information
Niina Ala-Luopa
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.