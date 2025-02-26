Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

February 26, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Syrjänen, Tuomas

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tuomas Syrjänen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 97746/7/16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-25

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 534 Unit price: 49.025 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 534 Volume weighted average price: 49.025 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-25

Venue: GSEI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 244 Unit price: 49 EUR

(2): Volume: 51 Unit price: 49.1 EUR

(3): Volume: 51 Unit price: 49.1 EUR

(4): Volume: 98 Unit price: 49.025 EUR

(5): Volume: 52 Unit price: 48.975 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 496 Volume weighted average price: 49.02288 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-25

Venue: SGMV

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 105 Unit price: 49.025 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 105 Volume weighted average price: 49.025 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-25

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 26 Unit price: 48.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 26 Volume weighted average price: 48.95 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-25

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 48.975 EUR

(2): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(3): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(4): Volume: 16 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(5): Volume: 16 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(8): Volume: 4 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(9): Volume: 19 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(10): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(11): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(12): Volume: 18 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(13): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(14): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

(15): Volume: 17 Unit price: 49.05 EUR

Aggregated transactions (15):

Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 49.04153 EUR





More information

Niina Ala-Luopa

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With almost 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com