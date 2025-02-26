State-Based Health Exchanges Powered by GetInsured Deliver Remarkable Enrollment Growth, Expanding Access to Health Coverage Nationwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetInsured , a leading provider of state-based health insurance exchange (SBE) technology platforms and consumer assistance center operations, is celebrating a successful open enrollment period for Plan Year 2025. Over 24 million Americans enrolled in Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage, with more than seven million, or 29%, of enrollments coming through state-based exchanges – a record high. This success is partly due to enhanced premium tax credits set to expire in 2025 which have helped make health insurance affordable for millions of more enrollees.

"At GetInsured, our success comes from working hand-in-hand with states to innovate and meet the unique needs of each community," said Chini Krishnan, Founder and CEO. "For example, in Georgia this year, we enhanced our platform to support enrollment with Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) and are now offering 24/7 assistance through our Interactive Virtual Agent (IVA) to ensure people get timely, reliable support."

GetInsured client states represent 51% of all SBE enrollments, with many reporting significant growth in 2025. We are pleased to highlight many of their accomplishments:

Georgia Access : In its first year as an SBE, Georgia Access achieved record-breaking growth, enrolling over 1.5 million individuals, far outpacing the Federal Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) with an enrollment increase of 15.5% year over year as compared to the 12.73% of healthcare.gov according to a January 15, 2025, snapshot related by CMS.

Pennie® : 496,661 Pennsylvanians enrolled in coverage, a 14% increase over 2024. The state’s focus on marketing and outreach, combined with platform enhancements, played a critical role in their success. 90% of Pennie enrollees were able to take advantage of extended enhanced premium tax credits.

Get Covered New Jersey: New Jersey’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace achieved record-breaking enrollment, surpassing half a million sign-ups for the first time. A total of 513,217 residents enrolled in health coverage through Get Covered New Jersey for 2025—a nearly 30% increase from last year and an impressive 108% increase since the state launched its own marketplace in 2020. This growth reflects the state's continued commitment to expanding access and affordability, with nine in 10 enrollees qualifying for financial help. Nearly half of those receiving assistance for the 2025 plan year pay $10 or less per month, making quality, affordable health coverage more accessible than ever.

MN sure : With a 14% increase over last year, MNsure enrolled a record-breaking 167,163 individuals in ACA health plans. This includes 47,210 new public program applicants and 48,670 dental plan sign-ups. Six in 10 people received federal tax credits to bring down the cost of their premiums with the average being about $6,450.

Your Health Idaho : By leveraging real-time eligibility technology, including new self-service tools and a tax credit calculator, Idaho enrolled 117,373 consumers. Of those consumers, 91% received federal tax credits.

Nevada Health Link : More than 110,000 Nevadans enrolled, a 10% increase from the previous year. Of the 110,687 individuals who enrolled in health plans through Nevada Health Link, 86.8% qualified for subsidies, and 45.2% paid less than $100 per month for their entire household coverage. Nevada launched a new marketing campaign this year -- “your link to saving, selection, and free assistance on name-brand health insurance” -- to help spread the word about open enrollment.

Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace: After looking at enrollment trends, Virginia extended its enrollment deadline to January 22 to ensure residents actively involved in plan selection had enough time to enroll. Among the 388,856 Virginians who purchased plans through Virginia’s Insurance Marketplace, 69,000 were new enrollees, a 21% increase in new enrollments from last year’s Open Enrollment Period.

The GetInsured Consumer Assistance Centers played a pivotal role in the 2025 enrollment period, handling over 796k calls for Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Georgia – a 32% increase from the previous year. Despite the higher volume, average wait times remained under 11 seconds, and consumer satisfaction ratings held steady at 94%. These results highlight GetInsured’s commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and personalized support.

As policy changes and technological advancements continue to shape the health care landscape, SBEs remain a vital tool for improving accessibility and affordability. With New Mexico and Illinois set to launch their state-based exchanges powered by GetInsured for plan year 2026, GetInsured is poised to lead the next wave of innovation and success.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated consumer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to efficiently run their exchanges, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike. Looking ahead, GetInsured is proud to partner with New Mexico and Illinois to launch their state-based exchanges for plan year 2026.