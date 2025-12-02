GetInsured Forgives $1.2M in Medical Debt for Oregon Families, Supporting State Momentum on Financial Protection and Coverage Access

Mountain View, California, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetInsured, a leader in health care technology and enrollment solutions, has forgiven more than $1.2 million in medical debt for Oregon residents, in partnership with Undue Medical Debt. The donation arrives at an important moment for Oregon, following the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 605 earlier this year — a landmark measure that removes medical debt from credit reports and helps protect consumers’ long-term financial stability.

SB 605, championed by Oregon Consumer Justice and other advocacy partners, prohibits the reporting of medical debt to credit agencies, ensures the removal of existing medical debt from credit files, and extends these protections to reports used in employment and tenant screening. With nearly one in three Oregonians having incurred medical debt in the past two years, the law represents a major step toward reducing financial harm and improving economic opportunity for families across the state.

By eliminating existing medical debt through its partnership with Undue Medical Debt, GetInsured aims to reinforce the broader policy goals Oregon has set: reducing financial barriers, improving stability, and ensuring residents can focus on their health instead of long-lasting credit consequences.

“Our contribution is one small way we can support the work Oregon is already doing to protect consumers,” said Heather Korbulic, Vice President of Policy and Communications at GetInsured. “SB 605 is a powerful step toward ending the financial trauma of medical debt. We’re grateful for the opportunity to stand alongside the state and community partners working to build a more stable, equitable health system.”

According to Undue Medical Debt’s fulfillment report, recipients across multiple Oregon counties received an average of $2,253 in relief through the effort.

In addition to the medical-debt donation, GetInsured recently signed a multi-year agreement with Oregon to transition its health insurance marketplace to a fully state-based model. The move will give the state greater autonomy over operations, improve the consumer experience, and support Oregon’s long-term goals around affordability and access — aligning with its broader commitment to protecting residents from both health and financial shocks.

“By joining a shared-platform model used successfully by states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, and Georgia, Oregon is positioning its marketplace for flexibility, innovation, and cost-effectiveness,” said Chini Krishnan, CEO of GetInsured.

Together, Oregon’s new credit-reporting protections, targeted medical-debt relief, and modernization of the state’s marketplace infrastructure represent a multi-layered approach to strengthening the health and financial well-being of Oregon families.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform and integrated customer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to run their exchanges more efficiently, achieve cost savings, and gain autonomy over their insurance markets — contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as the technology partner for Idaho, Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota and will soon support New Mexico, Illinois and Oregon. GetInsured

About Undue Medical Debt: Undue Medical Debt collaborates with third-party credit data providers to confirm large debt portfolios meet their criteria for relief. They then negotiate to purchase millions of dollars of this debt at a significant discount, typically for pennies on the dollar. Debt relief cannot be requested and is source-based meaning Undue can only relieve medical debts it can acquire from providers like hospitals and physicians’ groups.