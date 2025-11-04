GetInsured Expands State Partnerships and Delivers Innovation Amid Policy Shifts Ahead of 2026 Open Enrollment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Open Enrollment Period begins, GetInsured , a leading provider of cloud-based health insurance marketplace technology and customer service solutions, marks a year of significant growth, innovation, and partnership with states across the country.

Amid one of the most transformative years since their inception, state-based exchanges (SBEs) partnering with GetInsured have demonstrated remarkable agility by quickly adapting to new federal requirements and evolving affordability dynamics. Powered by GetInsured’s technology and expertise, these SBEs have navigated complex operational changes with confidence and speed. From streamlining eligibility updates to rapidly implementing new Marketplace Integrity and Affordability (MIA) requirements, GetInsured continues to help SBEs manage change and deliver a smooth and responsive experience for consumers.

New State Partnerships Expand GetInsured’s Reach

Several states have recently taken steps to operate their own state-based exchanges to increase control over costs, policy, and consumer experience:

BeWell , New Mexico's Health Insurance Marketplace , partnered with GetInsured through a new four-year contract focused on modernizing and evolving the state’s marketplace platform. This initiative will enhance consumer engagement, improve operational efficiency, and ensure the exchange continues to adapt quickly to the changing policy environment.

In Illinois, GetInsured successfully helped Get Covered Illinois gain approvals from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to operate as a full SBE. Their Customer Assistance Center (CAC) was launched on October 1, and they successfully migrated coverage for over 430,000 Illinois residents.

Oregon signed a multi-year contract with GetInsured to implement a full SBE, featuring a configurable Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for eligibility and enrollment. The platform integrates with GetInsured’s proven call center to streamline service and support, delivering better outcomes for Oregonians, including support for the new Basic Health Program (BHP), which offers affordable coverage to lower-income residents.

These new partnerships join GetInsured’s existing roster of state clients—including Georgia , Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Nevada , Virginia , Minnesota , and Idaho—collectively representing millions of consumers nationwide.

A Partner for States in a Challenging Year

As the insurance landscape evolves, GetInsured is working hand in hand with its client states to support consumer education, frontline training, digital tool enhancements, and data-driven outreach strategies. These efforts help ensure that state marketplaces remain trusted sources of stability and guidance during periods of rapid change. At the same time, GetInsured is proactively preparing its technology and operations to accommodate potential policy shifts—ensuring that states are ready to respond quickly and effectively to whatever comes next in the evolving affordability landscape.

“Our mission has always been to make health coverage easier to find, understand, and keep,” said GetInsured co-founder and CEO Chini Krishnan. “In a year when affordability challenges are front and center, we’re proud to stand alongside our partner states, helping them support consumers with the clarity, flexibility, and innovation they need.”

Open Enrollment for 2026 health coverage began on October 15 in Idaho and November 1, 2025, in all other states. Consumers can visit their state marketplace website or HealthCare.gov to explore their options and enroll.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is the nation’s leading technology provider for state-based health insurance marketplaces, offering a cloud-based SaaS platform and integrated consumer assistance operations that power enrollment for millions of Americans. By combining modern technology with deep policy expertise, GetInsured helps states achieve greater autonomy, improve affordability, and strengthen their insurance markets. The company currently powers marketplaces in Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, Illinois, and New Mexico, and is partnering with Oregon to launch its own state-based exchange.