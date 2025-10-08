Illinois Selects GetInsured as Technology Vendor for Its State-Based Exchange

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GetInsured, a leading provider of state-based health insurance exchange (SBE) technology platforms and customer assistance center operations, is pleased to announce its partnership with Get Covered Illinois – the health insurance marketplace for the State of Illinois and a division of the Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI). This collaboration includes both the application and enrollment platform as well as customer assistance services, marking an exciting milestone in GetInsured’s continued expansion.

“We are honored to partner with Illinois to provide an application and enrollment platform and call center services for their SBE,” said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of GetInsured. “With our team’s deep expertise and commitment to exceptional customer service, we will ensure operational continuity for stakeholders while delivering a best-in-class enrollment platform for residents. We look forward to supporting Illinois’ continued growth in the years ahead.” Illinois’ continued growth in the years ahead.”

As a state-based exchange, Get Covered Illinois will implement innovative technology solutions and leverage comprehensive data to effectively reach uninsured and underserved communities. Through a partnership with the Illinois Business Enterprise Program, GetInsured will provide a diverse, highly skilled workforce that reflects the communities it serves and strengthens the local economy by prioritizing the hiring of Illinois-based employees for the customer assistance center.

“It’s a privilege to lead Illinois through the transition to a state-based exchange,” said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. “Our team has deep roots in marketplace operations and policy, and we’re dedicated to creating a seamless enrollment experience that truly meets the needs of all Illinoisans. This partnership with GetInsured brings us state-of-the-art technology, intuitive multichannel support, and a strong local workforce — all essential as we broaden access, equity, and choice across the state.”

GetInsured’s state-of-the-art platform is designed to offer a streamlined and seamless customer experience, surpassing first-generation exchanges. The multichannel support model – encompassing self-service, phone, chat, web, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities – ensures exceptional first-call resolution and customer satisfaction. Additionally, GetInsured’s CMS-approved AI-powered 24/7 customer support line will efficiently address common inquiries.

During the 2025 Open Enrollment Period, GetInsured’s customer assistance centers handled over 796,000 calls across Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Georgia – a 32% increase from the previous year – while maintaining an average wait time of under 11 seconds and a consumer satisfaction rating of 94%. These results underscore GetInsured’s reliability and efficiency in providing consumer support at scale.

GetInsured looks forward to a successful partnership with Illinois and is excited to support the state in this important transition.

About GetInsured: GetInsured is a leading technology provider for state-based health insurance exchanges, offering an ACA-compliant cloud-based SaaS technology platform and integrated customer assistance center operations. Our platform empowers states to efficiently run their exchanges, achieve cost savings, and have greater autonomy over their insurance markets, contributing to broader health reform goals. With a trusted track record, GetInsured serves as a technology partner for Georgia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Virginia, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington, delivering exceptional service and seamless interactions for agents, brokers, assisters, and consumers alike. Looking ahead, GetInsured is proud to partner with New Mexico and Illinois to launch their SBEs for plan year 2026.

CONTACT: Marissa Schwartz GetInsured 9255958363 marissa.schwartz@getinsured.com Raj Savalia Get Covered Illinois raj.savalia@illinois.gov