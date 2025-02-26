Papa Johns Raises $73,411 for Canadian Nonprofit

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Johns Canada has raised $73,411 through sales of its Shaq-a-Roni pizza, supporting Canada’s largest food rescue organization, Second Harvest. The donation will help provide over 222,000 meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity across the country.

“With more than 200 locally owned and operated stores, giving back to our communities is at the heart of what we do,” said Steve Chan, Managing Director, Papa Johns Canada. “The Shaq-a-Roni campaign is something our franchisees and team members look forward to every year—it’s an opportunity to serve up not only a great pizza but also real impact for those in need.”

For every Shaq-a-Roni sold between October 21st and December 29th, 2024, Papa Johns donated one dollar to Second Harvest. Each dollar funds three nutritious meals for people in need, making this campaign a powerful force in the fight against food waste and hunger in Canada.

“It’s incredible to see the campaign surpass $73K and continue to grow year after year. This generous donation will help provide over 200,000 meals to communities across Canada, positively impacting countless lives. We truly cannot thank the Papa Johns franchisees enough for their ongoing partnership and support,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO of Second Harvest.

Since launching the Shaq-a-Roni partnership five years ago, Papa Johns has contributed more than $270 thousand to communities across Canada.

Crafted by Shaquille O’Neal himself, the limited-time Shaq-a-Roni is an extra-large pizza made with Papa Johns’ fresh, never-frozen six-ingredient dough, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, and cut into eight foldable slices.

For more information, visit www.papajohns.ca

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,900 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

Media:

Michelle Philippe

Communications Manager, Brand PR & Campaigns

Papa John’s International

michelle_philippe@papajohns.com

