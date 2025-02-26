Scality sees record channel partner and revenue growth as demand for cyber-resilient storage soars

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced significant growth of its global partner ecosystem, which has doubled in size year-over-year. A channel-first strategy fueled Scality’s exceptional growth rate, with Q4 2024 alone seeing a record breaking 60% of sales driven by the VAR community. Scality's VAR channel is now the top driver of sales for the ARTESCA product line, augmenting the continued strong business growth seen through its strategic alliance with HPE. Coinciding with this impressive channel growth, Scality also announced winners of its second annual 2024 Partner Awards Program (listed below) that recognizes partners in global regions that have demonstrated outstanding promise and customer engagement.

The Scality global partner ecosystem includes a range of VARs, Cloud and Service Providers, hardware alliance, application solution providers and strategic distributors committed to delivering industry-leading, cyber-resilient storage backup solutions to customers worldwide. The unprecedented growth of the company is 100% directly driven by its partner go-to-market strategy, which includes strategic partners such as HPE and Veeam Software, and now sees the VAR ecosystem playing a more prominent role in the company’s growth.

“Our partners are essential to our success, and we’re committed to helping them grow by unlocking new revenue streams,” said Eric LeBlanc, Channel Chief & GM of Scality’s ARTESCA Business. “With 400+ channel partners and over 1,000 Scality certified partner personnel worldwide, we empower them through innovation, simplicity, and partner-focused solutions. Partners can sell both RING and ARTESCA, with ARTESCA specifically driving a high-velocity sales model for simple ransomware protection through industry leaders like Veeam, making it easier to drive incremental revenue and pipeline growth.”

Scality partner milestones that contributed to doubling the company’s qualified pipeline which resulted in record sales in 2024 include:



The number of certified partners doubled in EMEA and APAC, significantly expanding the company’s global reach.

Signed 3 of the top worldwide distribution partners, including Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX, and Arrow Electronics to bolster market presence.

The launch of the ARTESCA hardware appliance and the introduction of a Pay-As-You-Go pricing model through distribution created new revenue stream opportunities for partners. The Scality Cloud and Service Provider (SCSP) program allows partners to submit monthly consumption reports to Scality, enabling automated invoicing and streamlined agreements. Distribution partners operate this model seamlessly, ensuring efficiency.



Scality expands ‘channel partner of the year’ honors in 2024

To showcase the exceptional results achieved by partners, Scality also announced winners of its second annual global partner awards program. Building on last year's initiative that honored 10 global partners, this year’s winners showcase 22 out of more than 400 worldwide partners as either a Top Performer or Rising Star Award winner this year. The expanded list of partner winners this year reflects the explosive growth of the company’s partner network. Ten partners were named as 2024 Top Performers, demonstrating their strategic alignment to Scality’s go-to-market objectives and resulted in direct contribution to revenue growth through successful sales engagements. These partners also helped customers go beyond immutability to achieve end-to-end cyber resilience with their backup storage solution. Twelve partners received the 2024 Rising Star nod, showcasing an exceptional commitment to growth and innovation. These partners also implemented effective marketing campaigns that drove growth in sales engagement. Please see the full list of Scality’s 2024 Partner Award winners below and here on LinkedIn .

Scality is the only 100% software-defined storage company leading the Gartner Magic Quadrant for distributed file systems and object storage for nine consecutive years. Scality RING was recently ranked as #1 on the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Enterprise Object Storage — achieving the highest scores across Key Features, Emerging Features and Business Criteria categories, well ahead of 17 competing vendors. This market validation, coupled with Scality’s disruptive product innovation and partner-first growth strategy, has accelerated Scality solutions’ deployment, anchored by a growing list of global distribution partners and across a variety of industries, including banking, healthcare and government entities to name a few.

Scality Partner of the Year Award Winners



Top Performers

ACP Gruppe

ATK (Kazakhstan)

Bechtle Schweiz AG

C-DATA

CONVERGE S.r.l.

DTP Group

MONT Azerbaijan

M2 Technology Inc.

Perfekt Pty Ltd

Trustteam Belgium

Rising Stars

Autodata

Infinitum S.A.

Infradax

IT Global

NetPlans GmbH

Novulutions, Inc.

ODB Trade

Roseware Corp.

Savaco

TeraSky

Thein Digital s.r.o

Virtualflex Solutions Limited

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges for the new AI-era — security, performance, and cost. Designed to provide the strongest form of immutability plus end-to-end cyber resilience, Scality solutions safeguard data at five core levels for unbreakable ransomware protection. Delivering utmost resilience, Scality makes storage infrastructures limitlessly scalable in all critical dimensions. The world’s most discerning companies trust Scality so they can grow faster and execute AI data-driven ideas quicker — while increasing efficiency and avoiding lock-in. Scality S3 object storage software is reliable, secure and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

