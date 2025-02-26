Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH)

New York, NY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Equity Research, a leading equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released an Update Note on ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH). The update note includes information on ProPhase’s business model, services offered, industry outlook, financial results, management commentary, and risks.

ProPhase Labs Accelerates Potential Liquidity Generation with $50M+ COVID-19 Receivable Recovery and Strategic Genomics Asset Sale: In a concerted effort to strengthen its financial position and catalyze immediate liquidity generation, ProPhase Labs has advanced two major initiatives designed to strengthen its balance sheet and drive long-term value creation. The company is aggressively pursuing the recovery of uncollected COVID-19 testing receivables through its collaboration with Crown Medical Collections. This initiative targets over $150 million in outstanding claims from more than 1,100 insurance companies, leveraging the mandates of the Cares Act, which require insurers to honor valid COVID-19 claims regardless of network or plan status. Crown Medical Collections, with a robust track record of recovering over $3 billion in claims, estimates that ProPhase could net in excess of $50 million, a figure that is notably more than triple the company’s current market capitalization, with material cash flows potentially commencing as early as mid-2025. Concurrently, the company is exploring strategic alternatives that include the potential sale of its high-value genomics assets, such as Nebula Genomics and DNA Complete, to further unlock immediate cash. Nebula Genomics, a leading direct-to-consumer whole genome sequencing provider with an extensive customer base of over 65,000 sequenced individuals, has recently seen market validation in its sector, reinforcing the asset’s strategic importance. By aligning these initiatives, ProPhase Labs aims to generate critical working capital, streamline its operational focus on core growth areas, and enhance its competitive positioning in the biotechnology, genomics, and consumer products space.

ProPhase Labs Appoints Stu Hollenshead as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Consumer Health Strategy: ProPhase Labs has announced the appointment of Stu Hollenshead as Chief Operating Officer, a key hire that highlights the company's focus on expanding its consumer-centered health and wellness product portfolio. In his new role, Hollenshead will lead the company’s efforts to accelerate direct-to-consumer growth by leveraging his extensive expertise in subscription models, digital marketing, audience monetization, and strategic business development. His proven track record from previous positions at Barstool Sports, where he played an instrumental role in driving record revenue and audience expansion, positions him well to scale ProPhase Labs’ consumer initiatives. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company prepares to update shareholders on significant progress in its accounts receivables, explores strategic alternatives for assets such as Nebula Genomics and DNA Complete, and implements further cost-cutting measures. In addition, following the successful sale of Pharmaloz Manufacturing, the former COO has transitioned to a consulting role focused on advancing the BE-Smart esophageal cancer test, with additional validation efforts underway in collaboration with The Mayo Clinic. Hollenshead’s dual role at ProPhase Labs and as CEO of 10PM Curfew, a rapidly growing digital platform reaching over 70 million women, further demonstrates his ability to build scalable, consumer-first initiatives. Overall, his leadership is expected to enhance operational efficiency, unlock new revenue streams, and strengthen the company's position as a leader in science-backed health solutions in an increasingly competitive wellness landscape.

ProPhase Labs Explores Telehealth Partnerships and Strengthens DTC Infrastructure to Drive Growth: ProPhase Labs outlined a series of strategic moves designed to capitalize on its direct-to-consumer multi-media expertise while expanding into telehealth partnerships for prescription drugs. Following the appointment of its new Chief Operating Officer, the company is now engaging with potential telehealth partners that operate extensive physician networks and offer prescription drug services. ProPhase plans to leverage its established marketing infrastructure, originally built to support healthcare OTC dietary supplements and genomics testing, in collaboration with 10PM Curfew to create a significant impact on growth. Additionally, the company dispelled rumors of an investment bank-led capital raise, clarifying that it is pursuing a revolving line of credit as interim financing until either a sale of Nebula Genomics is completed or new litigation-driven accounts receivable begin to generate cash, an initiative that could potentially net over $50 million by mid-year. ProPhase also expressed confidence in maintaining its NASDAQ listing, with anticipated inflows in the latter half of 2025 opening multiple pathways for the common stock to surpass $1 per share without the need for a reverse split.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) is a diversified diagnostic, genomics, and biotech company seeking to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research directly to consumers and build a genomics database to be used for further research. The company also offers the ProPhase Supplements line of dietary supplements, which are distributed in food, drug, and retailer stores.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

For more information, visit https://www.diamondequityresearch.com.

Disclosures:

Diamond Equity Research LLC is being compensated by Prophase Labs Inc. for producing research materials regarding Prophase Labs Inc. and its securities, which is meant to subsidize the high cost of creating the report and monitoring the security, however the views in the report reflect that of Diamond Equity Research. All payments are received upfront and are billed for research engagement. As of 02/25/25 the issuer had paid us $112,500 for our research services which commenced 03/21/23, and is billed annually upfront, consisting of $35,000 for the annual subscription in the first year and $35,000 in the second year (in two $17,500 installments for six month consecutive periods paid upfront) and $2,500 for additional one-time research work for the first year coverage and $20,000 for a research report on a subsidiary of Prophase Labs Inc. and $20,000 for another research report on a subsidiary of Prophase Labs Inc. Diamond Equity Research LLC may be compensated for non- research related services, including presenting at Diamond Equity Research investment conferences, press releases and other additional services. The non-research related service cost is dependent on the company, but usually do not exceed $5,000. The issuer has paid us for non-research-related services as of 02/25/25 consisting of $2,500 for attending a virtual conference. Issuers are not required to engage us for these services. Although Diamond Equity Research company sponsored reports are based on publicly available information and although no investment recommendations are made within our company sponsored research reports, given the small capitalization nature of the companies we cover we have adopted an internal trading procedure around the public companies by whom we are engaged, with investors able to find such policy on our website public disclosures page. This report and press release do not consider individual circumstances and does not take into consideration individual investor preferences. Statements within this report may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements involve many risk factors and general uncertainties around the business, industry, and macroeconomic environment. Investors need to be aware of the high degree of risk in small capitalization equities including the complete loss of their investment. Investors can find various risk factors in the initiation report and in the respective financial filings for ProPhase Labs Inc. Please review report attached for full disclosure page.



