Karbon Opens Practice Marketplace to All Accounting Firms Seeking Acquisition

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the expansion of Practice Marketplace by Karbon to all accounting firms seeking acquisition—beyond Karbon customers—offering a seamless, digital-first solution for buying and selling firms. In addition, Karbon has launched the Partners Marketplace by Karbon , connecting firms with M&A advisors, Karbon-certified implementers, business coaches, and other experts to support growth transitions.

The accounting industry is undergoing a major transition. Nearly 75% of AICPA members have reached retirement age , prompting many firm leaders to seek exit strategies, while growing firms struggle with a talent shortage. Meanwhile, private equity investment in accounting firms is rising, fueling a wave of mergers and acquisitions across the industry. As firms navigate these pressures, the need for a more streamlined M&A process has never been higher.

Since launching in September 2024 for Karbon customers, the Practice Marketplace has already facilitated countless firm transitions. Now, any accounting firm looking to sell can list on the platform for a fee, while buyers must be fully implemented on Karbon. This makes the M&A process more efficient and accessible and ensures a seamless acquisition process by leveraging Karbon’s proven tools and expertise.

In addition to extending the platform to non-Karbon customers, Karbon has launched the Partners Marketplace, connecting firms with Karbon-certified implementers, top M&A experts, and other professionals who provide guidance to support successful transitions and continued success post-acquisition.

“A successful merger relies on alignment of culture, team, tech stack, and processes. And with Practice Marketplace by Karbon, it’s now easier for firm owners to be part of the same life-changing process,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “Karbon exists to empower accounting firms to thrive. This initiative is another way we are supporting firms in their journey and enabling them to thrive—whatever that is to them.”

Key Practice Marketplace by Karbon metrics:

Strong early adoption: In the 48 hours following the expansion, Karbon has seen a 37% increase in buyer proposals and a 41% increase in seller listings.

75% of sellers have received inquiries from potential buyers. Global participation: Firms across the U.S. (112), Canada (52), Australia/New Zealand (34), the U.K. (21), and South Africa (5) are actively engaged in the marketplace.



“Practice Marketplace by Karbon provides selling firms with exposure to the best firms globally for a successful exit, while also giving our Karbon-enabled buyers a new and highly qualified source of acquisition opportunities,” said Joe Carufe, Practice Marketplace program lead at Karbon. “Beyond just connecting buyers and sellers, we’re helping firms work with industry-leading M&A experts and business coaches to navigate today’s rapidly changing market, ensuring they thrive through succession and strategic growth.”

As private equity interest in accounting firms rises and industry consolidation accelerates, Practice Marketplace by Karbon is positioned as a vital solution. By bridging the gap between buyers and sellers and providing expert guidance, Karbon helps firms navigate succession planning and capitalize on M&A opportunities, while remaining competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.