Karbon Launches Smart Tax Organizers and Binders Powered by StanfordTax to Streamline Tax Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in AI-driven accounting practice management software, today announced the launch of Tax Organizers and Binders powered by StanfordTax . The release delivers a fully automated client intake and workpaper preparation workflow for U.S. tax firms, advancing Karbon’s end-to-end tax solution announced earlier this year.

Tax Organizers and Binders combine three previously disconnected steps into one process: AI-powered client organizers, automated document assembly, and dynamic workpaper binders integrated directly into Karbon’s platform.

Today, 39% of firms say tax season is increasingly stressful and requires better workflow systems. In a recent Karbon poll of more than 300 tax professionals, client information capture and document assembly were cited as the biggest challenges, yet fewer than 22% have automated these steps.

With today’s release, firms can automatically generate personalized organizers from tax software backups, guide clients through a dynamic digital questionnaire, and assemble a complete workpaper binder—checklists, bookmarks, annotations, and review steps included—within seconds. StanfordTax’s AI also renames, categorizes, and validates documents to reduce manual review and ensure consistency.

All client uploads, communications, and workpapers sync across Karbon’s platform for a unified experience spanning contacts, jobs, client tasks, and billing within the single client portal experience, Karbon for Clients .

“Tax firms have been asking for a modern, connected, and truly intelligent workflow,” said Sara Goepel, Chief Product Officer at Karbon. “This release brings that to life. Our StanfordTax integration helps firms reduce the chaos of tax season and work with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.”

“This integration showcases what’s possible when deep tax intelligence and modern workflow come together,” said Dan Berenholtz, co-founder and CEO of StanfordTax. “We’re excited to partner with Karbon to deliver a more automated and more accurate preparation process.”

Early adopters report substantial time savings. “This integration alone will save about 20 minutes per return, in addition to the 30 minutes we already save with StanfordTax,” said Jason Ackerman, CPA, CFP, CHMA, BNA CPAs & Advisors. “Across 3,000 returns, that’s a meaningful amount of time redirected back to customers.”

Key benefits of the new capabilities include faster preparation through automated extraction, higher-quality workpapers, reduced administrative time, improved client experience, and full visibility across the tax season.

Tax Organizers and Binders powered by StanfordTax are available today to Karbon customers in the United States via the Karbon app marketplace.

To get started, visit karbonhq.com/integrations/stanford-tax/ .

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in AI-powered practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee (findings obtained through Karbon’s 2024 Firm Usage Survey). Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.

About StanfordTax