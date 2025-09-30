Karbon Acquires Aider to Deliver the Future of AI-Powered Accounting and Bookkeeping

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the global leader in practice management software for accounting, bookkeeping, tax and audit firms, today announced its acquisition of Aider , a pioneer in AI-powered advisory and reporting technology. The acquisition accelerates Karbon’s vision to transform the accounting profession through AI.

Aider’s cutting-edge solution is already trusted by firms across the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for automating time-consuming bookkeeping and advisory workflows like reconciliations and period close, while delivering real-time client insights and predictive reporting. By integrating Aider’s capabilities into Karbon, firms will gain powerful tools to eliminate repetitive work, expand advisory services, increase profitability, and automate period close.

“This is a defining moment for the future of accounting practice management,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “With Aider, we’re accelerating the shift from administration to automation—giving firms the ability to automate the mundane, scale without added overhead, and deliver richer advice to their clients.”

“Aider is incredibly proud to join Karbon,” said Brendan Roberts, CEO and Founder of Aider. “We share a bold vision for the future where accounting is proactive, data-driven, and deeply client-centric. Karbon is the ideal partner to scale that vision and deliver even more value to our customers.”

The acquisition will deepen the recently launched integration between the two platforms, with an AI-powered period close experience built directly into Karbon’s practice management platform. This brings firms closer to intelligent, automated operations where repeatable workflows don’t just get tracked, they get done.

With Aider integrated into Karbon, firms will benefit from:

Automated period close with task coordination, follow-up and inline editing of uncategorized transactions with the most popular general ledgers

with task coordination, follow-up and inline editing of uncategorized transactions with the most popular general ledgers AI-generated management reports featuring real-time insights, KPIs, and executive commentary

featuring real-time insights, KPIs, and executive commentary An AI-powered advisory assistant for data analytics, client meeting preparation, and internal upskilling

for data analytics, client meeting preparation, and internal upskilling Firm-wide dashboards that surface proactive advisory opportunities across the client base

that surface proactive advisory opportunities across the client base AI agents that execute tasks and streamline workflows (coming soon)



“Our research shows that firms using AI at an advanced level are saving up to 40 hours per employee each month,” added Delaney. “With Aider, we’re helping firms reclaim even more time to reinvest in high-value client work alongside stronger work-life balance for their team members.”

The acquisition of Aider builds on Karbon’s recent innovations—including automated tax workflows , Karbon for Clients , and new partner integrations—and reinforces Karbon’s position as the backbone of AI-powered accounting firms.

About Karbon

Karbon , a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 18.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 38 countries with employees across the US, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.