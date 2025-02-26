Cloudastructure Partners with Billion Dollar Residential Development and Investment Firm in DC Metro Area to Implement AI-Powered Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a cloud-based video surveillance platform with artificial intelligence (“AI”) and computer vision analytics, today announced that a premier full-service residential development and investment firm has selected Cloudastructure to enhance security at two of its large multifamily properties in the DC Metro municipality. We believe this partnership reflects the firm’s commitment to proactive security measures that align with evolving local regulations while ensuring a safer environment for residents.

The developer currently manages approximately 4,000 units valued at over $1 billion. While expanding its portfolio, it remains committed to a hands-on, personalized approach while offering diverse housing opportunities. To address rising security challenges as well as recent strict compliance mandates, the firm is implementing Cloudastructure’s AI-driven surveillance system, enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory adherence. Cloudastructure’s advanced solution provides live monitoring, real-time alerts, automated system checks, and AI-driven video analytics to deter crime and support law enforcement.

"As municipalities nationwide introduce stricter security mandates, multifamily property owners face growing pressure to enhance safety and maintain compliance," said Lauren O'Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. "Proactively addressing these challenges requires more than just meeting regulatory requirements—it demands a commitment to innovation and long-term risk mitigation. By adopting Cloudastructure’s AI-powered security solution, we believe our partner is not only ensuring compliance but also setting a new industry benchmark for operational efficiency and resident protection. In our view, their forward-thinking approach demonstrates leadership in multifamily security, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create safer, smarter communities while optimizing property management strategies."

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary AI/ML analytics and a seamless remote guarding solution. This combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security while benefiting from a cost-effective model that eliminates proprietary hardware, offers contract-free month-to-month pricing, and includes unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can stop crime as it happens while achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

