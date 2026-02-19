Cloudastructure Deploys Solar-Powered AI Security Enclosures Across Multiple States, Expanding Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Opportunity

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), an award-winning provider of AI-powered video surveillance, real-time remote monitoring, security analytics, and remote guarding services, today announced the commercial deployment of its first solar-powered security enclosure across multiple critical infrastructure sites in Maryland, Ohio, and Illinois. This new solar-powered solution expands the Company’s existing enclosure product line into fully off-grid applications, marking its entry into autonomous security solutions designed to protect high-value industrial and energy assets, including solar installations, utility infrastructure, and renewable energy facilities.

Unlocking New Markets with Off-Grid AI Surveillance

The enclosure features a 12-foot solar mast, dual high-output solar panels, integrated battery storage, dome cameras, and real-time audio deterrence, all seamlessly powered by Cloudastructure’s proprietary cloud-based surveillance platform. Engineered specifically for remote and infrastructure-limited environments, the system provides continuous real-time monitoring, automated threat detection, and live remote guarding—without the need for grid power or fixed network infrastructure.

“This launch demonstrates our AI video surveillance platform’s versatility in delivering real-time surveillance solutions regardless of location, hardware, network, or infrastructure constraints,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “As energy assets and remote infrastructure continue to expand across the United States, demand for autonomous, intelligent security solutions is accelerating. Our solar-powered enclosure positions Cloudastructure to capture a growing share of the critical infrastructure protection market while driving long-term, subscription-based revenue growth. We’re not just another security company — we’re the intelligent operating system that transforms any security infrastructure into a proactive, AI-driven defense and risk management network.”

Strategic Growth in Critical Infrastructure Protection

The initial deployments secure large-scale commercial solar fields and industrial rooftop installations serving Fortune 500 companies and enterprise energy operators, while enabling reliable protection in remote and infrastructure-limited environments. By eliminating a significant barrier to infrastructure expansion, Cloudastructure helps customers safeguard multi-million-dollar renewable energy investments while advancing sustainability and ESG objectives.

The platform is built to scale across multiple market applications:

Renewable energy and utility infrastructure

Industrial and remote commercial assets

Transportation, logistics, and rural facilities

Temporary and mobile security environments

Highlights:

Expanded Total Addressable Market through off-grid Critical Infrastructure Protection deployments

Recurring SaaS Revenue from remote monitoring

Hardware-agnostic AI platform adaptable across industries and geographies

National scalability proven through multi-state commercial rollouts

As demand for autonomous infrastructure security continues to accelerate, Cloudastructure’s solar-powered enclosure strengthens the Company’s ability to scale recurring monitoring services across critical energy and industrial markets.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

