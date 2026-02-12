Cloudastructure Selected by Top-15 NMHC Operator to Deploy AI-Powered Video Surveillance and Remote Guarding at Luxury Houston Community

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), an award-winning provider of AI-powered video surveillance, real-time remote monitoring, security analytics, and remote guarding services, today announced a partnership with a nationally recognized multifamily property management firm ranked among the Top 15 largest U.S. operators by the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). With the addition of this new operator, the Company now works with eight of the Top 15 property management companies in the United States. Following a competitive review of AI surveillance providers, the firm selected Cloudastructure’s platform for deployment at a flagship luxury property in Houston, Texas. The solution, supported by a documented 98% crime deterrence rate, will replace the property’s traditional physical security model and support a broader shift toward proactive, real-time protection across its Class A portfolio.

Modernizing Security Through Real-Time AI Monitoring and Intervention

Prior to selecting Cloudastructure, the operator encountered ongoing challenges with its traditional physical security approach, including inconsistent response times and limited visibility when addressing:

Trespassing from adjacent retail properties

Amenity misuse and after-hours access violations

Auto theft, vehicle break-ins, and vandalism

Labor inefficiencies tied to manual video review and incident documentation

In addition, ownership sought stronger operational intelligence, including faster access to video evidence, more effective enforcement of resident policies, and greater clarity into on-site activity.

Cloudastructure’s AI-powered video surveillance and real-time remote guarding services will now deliver:

Live monitoring and intervention as incidents unfold

Automated detection of suspicious behavior and violations

Facial recognition and license plate recognition (LPR) analytics

Cloud-based video access for rapid investigations and reporting

Advanced Analytics and Flexible Deployment Drive Selection

While the operator initially sought enhanced remote monitoring, Cloudastructure’s advanced AI security analytics — including facial recognition, license plate recognition, and seamless monitoring software — ultimately set the Company apart from legacy providers.

Equally important, Cloudastructure’s flexible, contract-friendly deployment model was designed to align with ownership-specific operational and budget requirements, making it a key factor in the partnership decision.

AI-Powered Video Surveillance Is Becoming Standard Infrastructure for High-End Residential Portfolios

This partnership reflects accelerating adoption across institutional multifamily portfolios, driven by:

Rising liability and insurance scrutiny

Demand for real-time threat prevention

Operational efficiency through security analytics

Resident expectations for safer, well-managed communities

With Top-15 NMHC operators leading this shift, AI video surveillance and remote guarding services are rapidly becoming core components of modern property operations.

Real-Time Surveillance as a Risk Mitigation Strategy for Institutional Multifamily Operators

“Multifamily operators are moving beyond traditional guard-based models toward intelligent systems that actively deter crime and deliver measurable performance,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “Our AI-powered video surveillance and real-time remote guarding platform has demonstrated a 98% incident deterrence rate across monitored properties, helping ownership groups prevent incidents before they escalate rather than simply responding after the fact. In today’s environment, where liability exposure, insurance scrutiny, and resident expectations continue to rise, operators need continuous visibility, defensible documentation, and actionable security analytics across their communities."

“By combining advanced AI monitoring, real-time intervention, and cloud-based investigative tools, we provide institutional portfolios with a scalable security infrastructure that enhances resident safety, strengthens policy enforcement, and improves operational efficiency, all while reducing total cost of ownership compared to traditional physical security models.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

