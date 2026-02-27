Cloudastructure Expands Deployment with Top 25 NMHC Multifamily Operator, Advancing Portfolio-Wide Security Centralization

PALO ALTO, CA, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced a 50% increase in deployment with a Top 25 NMHC-ranked multifamily owner-operator. The addition of three communities brings the total number of properties on the Company’s platform to nine. The customer, whose name is withheld per agreement, is advancing a portfolio-wide initiative to modernize and unify its security infrastructure across assets.

As the operator continues to scale, it is prioritizing a more consistent and centrally managed approach to security. Institutional multifamily owners are increasingly moving away from fragmented legacy camera systems in favor of integrated, cloud-based platforms that deliver real-time visibility, standardized protocols, and measurable risk reduction. By deepening its engagement with Cloudastructure, the operator is aligning its portfolio with an AI-driven security model designed to enhance oversight, streamline incident response, and proactively deter crime across communities.

Why Standardization Matters

For large-scale operators, relying on fragmented legacy camera systems can lead to inconsistent coverage, disjointed policies, restricted access to critical footage, and increased liability risk. A standardized security platform enables:

Uniform security protocols across all properties

Centralized access to surveillance footage for regional and national leadership

Faster incident response and reporting

Portfolio-wide visibility into trends and risk patterns

Scalable onboarding of future acquisitions

By implementing a unified, cloud-based AI platform across its communities, the operator is breaking down operational silos and replacing disconnected on-site systems with a centralized infrastructure designed for real-time visibility and portfolio-wide control. This approach simplifies investigations, enhances response coordination, and provides leadership with consistent, secure access to surveillance data across assets.

Centralized Remote Monitoring and Real-Time Surveillance

To execute its centralized security strategy, the operator selected Cloudastructure’s fully integrated, end-to-end platform, which combines AI-powered video surveillance, seamless cloud-based remote monitoring, and live remote guarding services into a single unified solution. Unlike legacy systems that require multiple vendors or disconnected workflows, Cloudastructure delivers a streamlined security infrastructure designed for real-time oversight and proactive intervention.

Key differentiators cited in the decision included:

Ready, streamlined access to their surveillance footage

Faster, more intuitive incident review and reporting

Integrated AI analytics paired with live remote guarding

Documented effectiveness, including a 98% crime deterrence rate

Together, these capabilities transform surveillance from a reactive recording tool into an active crime prevention solution. Cloudastructure’s AI analytics continuously monitor activity across properties, identifying suspicious behavior in real time and triggering immediate response protocols. Remote guarding agents can issue live audio warnings to deter potential threats before escalation, helping protect residents, reduce property damage, and mitigate liability risk. This proactive approach delivers measurable deterrence while providing operators with greater confidence and control across their portfolios.

AI-Powered Video Surveillance Driving Recurring Growth

The continued expansion within this institutional portfolio demonstrates Cloudastructure’s ability to deepen customer relationships and scale deployments across large multifamily operators. The platform is live at nine communities within the operator’s more than 160-property footprint, positioning the Company for continued expansion as the customer advances its security modernization strategy. As security infrastructure becomes increasingly centralized, operators are prioritizing technology partners that deliver measurable deterrence, operational efficiency, and consistent oversight across assets.

Within the multifamily sector, operators increasingly prioritize:

Liability risk reduction

Operational efficiency

Centralized oversight

Technology standardization across assets

“In virtually every other area of multifamily operations — whether it’s leasing, maintenance, or accounting — centralization has long been the standard operating model,” said Lauren O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure. “Security has historically been the outlier, primarily because traditional video systems were cumbersome to manage and NVR-based infrastructure kept footage siloed at the property level. Our AI-powered video surveillance and integrated remote guarding platform changes that dynamic entirely. For the first time, operators can truly centralize security across their portfolios — managing, accessing, and analyzing real-time data from every community in one unified system. That level of visibility empowers leadership teams with the same operational oversight in security that they already expect in every other department.”

By combining AI-powered video surveillance with integrated remote guarding services, Cloudastructure delivers measurable deterrence while strengthening customer retention and expanding recurring revenue opportunities within large institutional portfolios. As multifamily operators continue modernizing legacy infrastructure, the shift toward centralized, cloud-based security platforms is accelerating. Cloudastructure’s ability to scale across properties within existing accounts positions the Company to capitalize on this structural transition while deepening long-term enterprise relationships across the sector.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

