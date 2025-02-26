Aggreko to Offset 92% of Utility Power Demands at New Orleans Service Center Thanks to Solar

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, a global leader in energy solutions, announced today that, for the first time, one of its United States service centers is almost completely operating on renewable energy for its electrical needs. At the company’s New Orleans service center, Aggreko expects newly installed rooftop solar panels to provide over 92% of the facility’s power needs, generating 258 kWh of the 279 kWh the building typically uses each year. With the New Orleans service center able to rely almost entirely on independently generated cleaner energy, the facility stands as an example of Aggreko’s progress on its goal to reach 100% renewable generation at its service centers.

“Having service centers powered by renewable energy is a central part of Aggreko’s sustainability drive, and the New Orleans facility’s success with solar represents real progress in reaching our sustainable energy goals,” says Todd Aston, Vice President of ESG at Aggreko. “Our Energizing Change campaign represents how, as an energy solutions company, we’re not only focused on building greener solutions for our customers - we’re also determined to be an example in the industry of how to transition to a greener future. Now, customers in Greater New Orleans visiting our service center can see for themselves how Aggreko is striving for sustainability.”

Aggreko expects the solar installation in New Orleans to save the company almost $24,000 a year in electricity costs, as nearly all the service center’s power needs shift off the grid. Over 20 years, the facility’s solar will offset approximately 4,036 tons of carbon emissions, the equivalent of 9.2 million car miles. The company selected New Orleans as one of its first service centers to receive solar roofing installation due to the area’s high solar potential, as well as the particular benefit of having distributed energy. South Louisiana’s severe weather causes frequent power outages, and an independent power source means the New Orleans facility can continue operations even if weather interrupts grid power.

Dozens of service centers across the United States support Aggreko’s operations in the country, and these are a primary point of contact between Aggreko and the company’s customers. The brick-and-mortar outposts are a natural focus for Aggreko’s Energizing Change campaign to reduce company emissions, and the New Orleans facility is the first of many slated to receive a rooftop or ground-mounted solar installation, with deployments continuing throughout 2025.

To learn more about Energizing Change and Aggreko’s sustainability strategy, visit https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/about-us/energizing-change. A review of the company’s other sustainability accomplishments in 2024 can also be read at https://www.aggreko.com/en-us/news/aggreko-underscores-support-for-sustainability-with-a-year-of-greener-upgrades-at-company-facilities.

