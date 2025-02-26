Introducing Lineos, AI Powered by insightsoftware: Transforming Finance Workflows With Actionable Insights

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced the launch of Lineos, a suite of AI-driven capabilities designed to enhance insightsoftware’s financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations products. Lineos supports finance professionals by simplifying complex data into actionable insights, addressing real-world challenges, and enabling confident decision-making.

Manual processes and repetitive tasks continue to burden finance teams, consuming time and increasing the risk of errors. Many organizations spend more than 30 hours monthly on top-level reporting. According to Gartner, 81% of CFOs plan to increase AI investments in 2025—a sign of growing confidence in AI’s ability to transform financial operations. Lineos helps navigate this shift by automating tasks, uncovering trends, and delivering actionable insights—all within the systems teams already trust.

“While finance teams recognize the potential of AI, many struggle to make it meaningful,” said Lee An Schommer, Chief Product Officer and General Manager, ERP Reporting & BI at insightsoftware. “CFOs are challenging their teams to boost productivity with AI, but finding a starting point can be difficult. At insightsoftware, we are dedicated to the Office of the CFO, delivering AI solutions that tackle real-world challenges like report generation. With Lineos, we empower finance teams with an AI-powered ‘line of sight’ into their data, enabling confident, data-driven decision-making.”

How Lineos Empowers Finance Professionals:

Saves Time : Lineos takes care of tedious, manual tasks, such as summarizing comments, building and refining complex reports, and recommending pre-built content, so finance teams can focus on the big picture.

: Lineos takes care of tedious, manual tasks, such as summarizing comments, building and refining complex reports, and recommending pre-built content, so finance teams can focus on the big picture. Reveals Patterns : Lineos uncovers hidden trends like spending patterns from general ledger data to help identify cost-saving opportunities, surfaces actionable insights from ESG data to boost sustainability ratings, and simplifies month-end close by consolidating comments across subsidiaries and departments, enabling faster, smarter decision-making.

: Lineos uncovers hidden trends like spending patterns from general ledger data to help identify cost-saving opportunities, surfaces actionable insights from ESG data to boost sustainability ratings, and simplifies month-end close by consolidating comments across subsidiaries and departments, enabling faster, smarter decision-making. Simplifies Workflows: Lineos uses Natural Language Query (NLQ) to enable effortless report creation, seamlessly integrates with existing systems, and reduces the need for heavy IT involvement, driving greater productivity and innovation.



Lineos features work together to simplify processes, enabling finance teams to shift focus from managing data to driving insights and delivering value. Built on the insightsoftware Platform, Lineos capabilities fit into the workflows that finance teams already use, meaning there’s no steep learning curve or added complexity. Prioritizing security and privacy, it ensures data is protected at every step, enabling organizations to maintain reliable and secure business operations.

Find out more about how Lineos can help finance teams bypass time-consuming manual processes and deliver insights sooner here.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

Media Contacts

Inkhouse for insightsoftware

insightsoftware@inkhouse.com

Daniel Tummeley

Corporate Communications Manager

PR@insightsoftware.com