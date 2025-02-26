UV LED Market to Reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2032 | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UV LED Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The UV LED Market Size was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.27% from 2024-2032.”

Asia-Pacific dominated wafer production, with high fab utilization driven by rising demand for UV-C LEDs in sterilization and water purification. Chip design innovations focus on deep UV applications, increased power density, and longer lifespan, while localized manufacturing helped ease supply chain constraints. R&D efforts are enhancing AlGaN-based deep UV LEDs, improving quantum efficiency, integrating GaN-on-Si for cost efficiency, and broadening applications in phototherapy and advanced curing.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nichia Corporation – NCSU334B UV-C LED

– NCSU334B UV-C LED Osram Opto Semiconductors – Oslon UV 3636

– Oslon UV 3636 Seoul Viosys – Violeds UV-C LED

– Violeds UV-C LED Crystal IS – Klaran WD UV-C LED

– Klaran WD UV-C LED LG Innotek – UV-C LED Module

– UV-C LED Module Lumileds – LUXEON UV U1

– LUXEON UV U1 Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. – UV-C LED P8T2226

– UV-C LED P8T2226 Honle UV America Inc. – LED Powerline AC/IC

– LED Powerline AC/IC Bolb Inc. – Deep UV LED 275nm

– Deep UV LED 275nm Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd. – NS365L-3SV

– NS365L-3SV Epitop Optoelectronic Co., Ltd . – EpiLED UV-A LED

. – EpiLED UV-A LED Photon Wave Co., Ltd . – PW3535 UV LED

. – PW3535 UV LED Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. – DUV LED 265nm

– DUV LED 265nm Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (SETi) – UVClean 265nm LED

– UVClean 265nm LED Qingdao Jason Electric Co., Ltd. – UV-C Disinfection Module

UV LED Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.91% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (UV-A, UV-B, UV-C)

By Power Output (Less than 1W, 1W -5W, More than 5W)

• By Application (UV curing, Medical light therapy, Disinfection & sterilization, Counterfeit detection, Optical sensing & instrumentation, Others)

• By End - Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Healthcare) Key Drivers • Increasing adoption in healthcare, water purification, and air disinfection due to efficiency and regulatory support.



• Enables larger wafer sizes, lower production costs, and better scalability for UV LED applications.

Key Industry Segmentation Analysis

By Power, 1W-5W Segment Dominates, While >5W Segment Grows Fastest in UV LED Market

The 1W-5W segment led the UV LED market in 2023, accounting for over 42% of revenue, driven by its extensive use in general disinfection, curing, and medical applications. These LEDs provide an optimal balance of power output and energy efficiency, making them ideal for most commercial applications.

The more than 5W segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to rising requirement for high-power UV LEDs in industrial and large-scale disinfection. High output ability plays a critical role in applications such as water purification and industrial sterilization, indicating substantial growth of this segment.

By Application, UV Curing Leads, While Disinfection & Sterilization Grows Fastest in UV LED Market

The UV curing segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a significant revenue share due to its extensive industrial application in coating, printing, and adhesive curing. These LEDs allow for faster processing and greater efficiency, leading to their use across different industries.

The disinfection and sterilization segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, to increasing demand for hygiene solutions in healthcare, food, and water treatment sectors. Domestic end-user segment accounts for the highest value and volume share, with the growing demand for contactless disinfection anticipated to propel the market growth in the following years.

By Technology, UV-C Leads, While UV-A Grows Fastest in the UV LED Market

The UV-C segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing over 48% of revenue due to its high efficiency in disinfection and sterilization applications. Widely used in water disinfection, air sterilization, and surface decontamination, UV-C LEDs are particularly favored in healthcare and industrial settings for their effective microbial inactivation, compact design, and environmental benefits.

The UV-A segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032, driven to a growing demand for applications like counterfeit detection and phototherapy in which non-toxic UV light sources are widely preferred.

By End–Use, Industrial Segment Leads, While Healthcare Grows Fastest in the UV LED Market

The industrial segment dominated the UV LED market in 2023, driven by extensive use in curing applications, material testing, and disinfection in manufacturing plants. High-efficiency UV LEDs are essential for various industrial processes, including surface sterilization and polymer curing.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2024-2032 , due to the growing adoption of UV LEDs in medical sterilization, wound healing and light therapy. As medical technology advances and healthcare infrastructure projects generate new investments, the need will grow for UV LEDs—one of the most effective disinfection options—in healthcare applications.

Asia-Pacific Leads, While North America Grows Fastest in the UV LED Market

Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the UV LED market in 2023, driven by a strong manufacturing base and rising demand from the electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The region is a key hub for both production and consumption, with China, Japan, and South Korea leading advancements in UV LED technology. High industrial activity and government initiatives supporting energy-efficient lighting further boost regional growth.

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of UV-C LEDs by healthcare, commercial disinfection, and sterilization applications. Key factors driving demand include stringent regulations promoting eco-friendly technologies for desalination and growing awareness of the advantages of ultraviolet disinfection. Strong investments in research and development are being made in a growing number of U.S. and Canada-based manufacturing businesses that support the rapid pace of innovations based around high-power UV LEDs that are finding both medical and industrial applications. In addition, increasing adoption of UV LEDs in water treatment, air filtration and surface sterilization is contributing to the growth of the market.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. UV LED Market Segmentation, by Technology

8. UV LED Market Segmentation, by Power Output

9. UV LED Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

