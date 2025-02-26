Signature Systems, Inc. Announces Slate Of New Features For Casino POS

WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), the award-winning hospitality technology provider known for their point-of-sale,PDQ POS, is proud to announce the release of "The Multi-Revenue Center Update.” This new software revision, numbered 3.5.383, gives operators of facilities that contain multiple food & beverage operations the ability to place orders and accept payment for any of those operations wirelessly. Guests can place, pay for and receive orders for any restaurant on premises without the need to leave their seat.

With the new Multi-Revenue Center Update, staff can easily select any of their locations with one tap and take orders from a wireless POS tablet. Patrons at slot machines, tables, sportsbooks or at other locations can place orders for their favorite food and beverage items and have it delivered to them without taking their eyes off of the game.

Contained in this update is the new virtual table functionality, which allows staff to easily create or transfer tabs for guests who are not at a pre-programmed location, like a set table or bar seat. This functionality also grants the ability to easily track customers who move locations, like from a table to a bar, or from a bar to a sportsbook without needing to close out and create a new tab.

“The gaming industry is modernizing, using data and technology to enhance guest’s experiences, increasing retention,” said John White, EVP/CIO of Signature Systems Inc. “We’re modernizing along with them and, with this software update, casinos can take another big step forward. Multiple revenue centers from any POS removes a pre-existing limit to guest enjoyment and helps operators use hardware more efficiently.”

Included in the software update is also the much-anticipated SMS Waitlist feature. Which allows for hosts and other staff to quickly add guests to a waitlist and be notified via SMS text message when their table is ready. This new functionality removes the need for special notification devices to hand to guests on the waitlist or additional software subscriptions.

“When designing software for these environments, it’s crucial to consider the experiences of both guests and staff,” Said Justin Andrews, Lead Software Engineer at Signature Systems, Inc. “By improving operational efficiency and the speed of interaction, we can increase revenue and boost customer satisfaction.”

About Signature Systems (SSI)

With deep roots in food and beverage, Signature Systems, Inc. (SSI), is a 35-year tenured technology solutions provider whose signature product is PDQ POS, a top rated, all-concept point of sale management system. SSI differentiates itself from all others by virtue of its all-in-one, custom solution sets; all-in-house, domestic teams (including development, live 24x7x365 support, and data/cyber security); and all-in-accountability for prompt, accurate issue resolution.

Products & services include natively integrated enterprise reporting w/mobile app, natively integrated Delivery Toolkit mobile app, natively integrated custom online ordering, 3rd party delivery fulfillment,

an array of guest empowerment solutions including self-serve kiosks with multiple tenders, full PCI DSS compliance, comprehensive menu management, value-added integrations, expert project management, onsite training and education, and much more. Learn more at PDQpos.com and

SSIpos.com , for all casino/hospitality-based restaurants, bars, and retail.

SSI is the proud winner of the 2022 Innovation Award from Gaming & Leisure©.