Allbirds and Stanley Tucci Collaborate on New Four-Part Content Series, Airing on Rolling Stone

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Allbirds unveiled Cards On The Table, a content series created in collaboration with Academy Award nominated actor Stanley Tucci. The four-part series brings to life the “Allbirds by Nature” platform by gathering unexpected guests for a “dream dinner party,” where those who are curious by nature forge new connections.

The series aims to explore what connects us as humans, uncovering surprising commonalities through personal and unscripted stories. Viewers are offered a rare glimpse into the lives of a diverse lineup of guests, including actor Sophie Turner, Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. and television host Tan France. Hosted by Stanley Tucci, the 12 guests hail from unique backgrounds across a variety of industries–from a Spice Girl and a Green Michelin Star chef, to a world-renowned physicist and an Emmy-winning comedian.

The brand enlisted expert help to cook up great conversation, with assistance from Dr. Orna Guralnik, clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst widely known for her role in Showtime’s “Couple’s Therapy.” Guralnik curated decks of discussion cards that are tailored to each episode’s guests, designed to dig deeper into their unique nature.

Allbirds developed the content alongside OBB Pictures and Salt Productions. The series will air weekly throughout March on Rolling Stone’s YouTube channel. Content from the 20-minute episodes will also run across Allbirds’ site and social channels.

"I’ve been a fan of Allbirds for years, and felt immediately attracted to their idea of gathering an unlikely group for a sort of dream dinner party. The pitch from Allbirds was clear: this isn’t an ad, this is an experience curated by Allbirds to celebrate the power of curiosity and human connection,” said Stanley Tucci, executive producer of the project. “Audiences are going to get a real, compelling glimpse into our guests, and will get to know them in a way they couldn’t otherwise.”

“One of our core brand values is to Live Curiously, and we’re deeply inspired by people who embody that ethos–either with an inquisitive spirit, unconventional approaches to their work, or unique stories of success. We believe that curiosity is fundamental not just to forge new and better paths, but to forge authentic connection, and this content was created to encourage exactly that,” said Kelly Olmstead, Chief Marketing Officer, Allbirds. “We’ve gathered people who we feel best embody our values, in different but equally powerful ways–and the conversations that unfold reveal not only new sides of our guests, but of our brand.”

“The thing that I love most about my job is the same thing that attracted me to this project: the opportunity to support people’s ongoing search for truth and transcendence,” said Orna Guralnik. “Every question is crafted to unearth something unexpected about those around the table, and the result is a conversation capable of really moving the needle.”

The first episode features television host and designer Tan France, Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz, and pop icon Mel C. Future episodes deliver a unique lineup that includes:

Actor Henry Golding, actor and writer Molly Ringwald and Green Michelin Star chef Chantelle Nicholson.

Actor Sophie Turner, poet and playwright Inua Ellams and physicist and professor Brian Cox.

Comedian and actor Hasan Minhaj, musical artist Laufey and technologist and social entrepreneur Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon.



To view the official trailer and learn more about the series, visit www.allbirds.com/pages/cards-on-the-table .

Cards On The Table is executive produced by Allbirds; Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Elias Tanner, Lana Womack, and Leonor Castro of OBB Media; alongside Stanley Tucci and Lottie Birmingham of SALT Productions. The series is showrun and executive produced by Kristen Wong, and directed by Bugsy Steel.

About Allbirds, Inc.

Allbirds is a global modern lifestyle footwear brand, founded in 2015 with a commitment to make better things in a better way. That commitment inspired the company’s first product, the now iconic Wool Runner; and today, inspires a growing assortment of products known for superior comfort. Allbirds designs its products to be materially different by turning away from convention toward nature’s inspiration with materials like Merino wool, tree fiber and sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.allbirds.com.

About OBB Media

OBB Media is an award-winning multidisciplinary production company and vertically integrated content studio founded by entrepreneur and filmmaker Michael D. Ratner. The team of storytellers operates across six verticals including Pictures, Studios, Sound, Ventures, Cares, and Bolded, connecting talent and audiences through long and short-form film, TV, social and live experiences. OBB's first in-class physical production capabilities and state-of-the-art content studio in Hollywood, OBB Studios, create unmatched opportunities for creativity. OBB Media is forging unique partnerships that transform how talent can use their content to build businesses and tell untold stories that engage the next generation of viewers. For more information, visit the company website at www.obbmedia.com .

About Salt Productions

SALT Productions was established in 2023 by Stanley Tucci and Lottie Birmingham. With a decade of close collaboration under their belts, the two launched Salt Productions as a means to combine their shared aesthetic and work ethos in order to create and produce a wide array of projects, spanning non-fiction, commercial, and fictional genres for both film and television. The company prides itself on delivering compelling, high-quality content that resonates with diverse audiences, while maintaining a keen focus on storytelling and originality. Their highly anticipated debut production, Tucci In Italy, is set to premiere in May of this year. For more information, visit www.salt-productions.co.uk .

