Membrane Air Dryers Market to Reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Membrane Air Dryers Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Membrane Air Dryers Market Size was valued at USD 0.88 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.60 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

This growth is driven by growing demand for the compressed air treatment solutions, increasing implementation of energy-efficient drying technology, and other factors stimulating industrial development in multiple regions is further supporting market growth. Moreover, strict environmental regulations encouraging the adoption of oil-free and moisture-free compressed air are propelling market growth. Some key industry metrics that have helped shaped the market according to region by wafer production volumes (2023) as well as chip design trends (historic and forecast), fab capacity utilization (2023) and supply chain metrics. This has significant implications on demand across varying industries including semiconductors, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

Get a Sample Report of Membrane Air Dryers Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4829

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Atlas Copco AB (MD Series Membrane Dryers, QD Series Membrane Dryers)

(MD Series Membrane Dryers, QD Series Membrane Dryers) Ingersoll Rand (Zero-Loss Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Zero-Loss Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) MIKROPOR MAKINA SAN.TIC.A.S. (Membrane Dryer Series, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryer Series, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Pentair (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) Compressed Air Parts Company (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Donaldson Company, Inc. (Ultra-Pure Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Ultra-Pure Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) Gardner Denver (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Graco Inc. (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) Hankison (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Industrial Air Power (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) Rainer Lammertz (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Sullair, LLC (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Efficient Membrane Dryers) AIRPAX Corp. (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Kaeser Compressors, Inc . (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

. (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Norgren (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) SMC Corporation (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) SPX FLOW, Inc. (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Wilkerson Corporation (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers)

(Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers) Zeks Compressed Air Solution (Membrane Dryers, Energy-Saving Membrane Dryers).

Membrane Air Dryers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.9% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product Type (Porous, Non-Porous)

• By Application Type (Food & Beverage, Medical, (Dental, Breathing Equipment, MIT), Industrial (Pneumatic Equipment, Electronics/Semiconductor, Feed Gas Preparation, Others), Telecommunication, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Industrialization and Automation Drive Membrane Air Dryers Demand in Emerging Economies.

• Regulatory Pressures Drive Demand for Membrane Air Dryers in Key Industries.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4829

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product, Porous Dominating and Non-Porous Fastest Growing

The Porous Segment dominated the membrane air dryer market in 2023, accounting for 79% of total revenue, and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.01% through the forecast period. the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has led to growing demand for improved portable air dryer, and thus demand for porous membrane air dryer shall grow. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that energy-efficient methods can save 30% on power costs, making these dryers especially appealing to industries that need to be operational at the lowest ecological cost. Porous membrane air dryers also report up to 95% moisture removal efficiency, which adds to their attractiveness.

The Non-Porous Segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period 2024-2032, due to the rising need for high-purity compressed air with low dew points in sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automotive. These industries rely on contaminant-free compressed air to maintain product integrity and enhance reliability, positioning non-porous membrane air dryers as a crucial component in their processes

By Application, Industrial Dominating and Food & Beverages Fastest Growing

The industrial segment led the membrane air dryer market in 2023, holding 33% of total revenue, driven by rising industrial automation and the need for efficient compressed air systems. This segment includes pneumatic equipment, electronics/semiconductors, and feed gas preparation, where membrane air dryers ensure steady performance and prevent operational disruptions. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, compressed air systems contribute up to 30% of energy consumption in industrial plants, making energy efficiency crucial. Studies suggest that adopting efficient air treatment solutions can reduce operational costs by 20-30%, boosting productivity.

The food and beverage industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.88%, due to the need to eliminate moisture from compressed air and steam used in food processing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this non-compliance with hygiene standards leads to spoilage and waste increases by 20%, which makes effective air-drying solutions a must-have. Demand is further driven by stringent hygiene standards in meat and dairy processing, with industries investing in proven systems for air treatment to maintain high product quality and ensure product safety.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Membrane Air Dryers Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4829

Regional Growth Dynamics: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America dominated the membrane air dryer market with a 35% share, owing to increasing demand for telecommunication, medical, and food & beverage applications. This only adds to the increasing market size as several restrictive regulatory policies like 3-A Sanitary Standards, European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group regulations, and U.S. Public Health Service guidelines have also propelled the market growth through their implementation of stringent air quality standards in the dairy and food processing industries. Compliance in filter elements for compressed air and steam has forced the manufacturers to have compliant air-drying systems. As a result, more than 75% of U.S. food and beverage manufacturers are projected to comply with these standards by 2024.

The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at a CAGR of 8.96%, owing to its rapidly growing electronics industry and the increasing demand for dry and contaminant-free compressed air in semiconductor and PCB manufacturing. Since moisture and contaminants may lead to short circuits, the industry prioritises high-performing air drying solutions. In addition, the rapid growth of industrialization and economy in China, India, and South Korea has also stimulated demand in various industries and further promoted the expansion of the market.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Membrane Air Dryers Market, by Product Type

8. Membrane Air Dryers Market, by Application Type

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Research Insights on Membrane Air Dryers Market Report Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/membrane-air-dryers-market-4829

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.