Blood Pressure Monitors Market Projected to Reach USD 4.28 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 10.04% - SNS Insider

“According to SNS Insider, The Blood Pressure Monitors Market size valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.04% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, combined with a transition towards home-based healthcare options, has tremendously driven the demand for blood pressure monitoring devices. Technological advancements, including the convergence of artificial intelligence and wearable technology, have also fueled market growth by providing more precise and easier-to-use monitoring solutions.





Market Overview

The worldwide prevalence of hypertension remains on the increase, with a projected 1.28 billion adults aged between 30 and 79 years being affected across the globe, with the majority living in low- and middle-income nations. This growing health issue has promoted increased demand for efficient blood pressure monitoring devices. The ease and convenience of monitoring at home have enabled individuals to be proactive about controlling their well-being, hence minimizing the threat of major cardiovascular events.

Technological innovations have been a key driver in revolutionizing the blood pressure monitor market. The creation of digital and wearable monitors with features such as real-time tracking, wireless connectivity, and compatibility with health apps has improved user interaction and adherence. Such innovations not only offer precise readings but also enable easy communication between patients and healthcare professionals, allowing for timely interventions and customized care plans.

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report Scope

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the devices segment was the leading category with a market share of 75% of the total market. This is because digital and automated blood pressure monitors have been used extensively, as they are easy to use and provide accurate measurements. The accessories segment, which includes cuffs, batteries, and adapters, is expected to witness significant growth in the future years. The market for these parts is growing as a result of rising replacement and upgrade cycles for the components and demand for personalization and comfort-driven accessories that contribute to enhanced user experience.

By End-user

The home healthcare segment dominated the market in 2023, with a market share of 60%. The trend towards home care, particularly in the management of chronic diseases such as hypertension, has driven this trend. Patients find it convenient and cost-saving to monitor their blood pressure at home, minimizing the need for repeated clinical visits. The second segment, ambulatory surgical centers, pharmacies, and corporate wellness programs, is expected to see the highest growth rate. This is a result of growing preventive healthcare initiatives and wellness programs being implemented in corporate environments, along with growing point-of-care services in pharmacies and outpatient facilities.

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Segmentation

By Product

Devices Sphygmomanometer Digital BP Monitors Ambulatory BP Monitors

Accessories Blood Pressure Cuffs Transducers Others



By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis

North America led the global market for blood pressure monitors in 2023 on account of a high prevalence of hypertension, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a strong awareness level regarding health. The preventive care and early diagnosis focus of the region also increased the demand for monitoring devices.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. The fast growth is driven by reasons like a growing geriatric population, higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and improved healthcare facilities. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and health consciousness are encouraging the adoption of personal health monitoring devices in countries like China and India.

Recent Developments

January 2025: Novosound announced the world's first ultrasound-based continuous blood pressure monitoring wearable device at CES 2025, a major step forward in non-invasive blood pressure monitoring technology.

November 2024: OMRON Healthcare gained FDA De Novo marketing authorization for its AI-enabled blood pressure monitors with IntelliSense AFib detection, advancing home monitoring with built-in atrial fibrillation detection.

October 2023: Aktiia SA introduced a 24/7 automated blood pressure monitoring system that tracks blood pressure continuously, even while sleeping, providing users with complete information about their cardiovascular health.

Statistical Insights

Around 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension, and two-thirds of them live in low- and middle-income countries.

A survey showed that 80% of Americans own a medical device, e.g., a blood pressure monitor or fitness tracker. Interestingly, 28% stated they received health alerts from their devices, which led to greater medical consultations.

