Web Performance Market Size to Surpass USD 12.70 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Performance Market Size Analysis:

“The Web Performance Market size was USD 5.86 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.70 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.04% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Web Performance Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5682

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Akamai (Ion, Kona Site Defender)

ZenQ (Web Performance Testing Services, Mobile Performance Testing Services)

CA Technologies (Application Performance Management, App Synthetic Monitor)

New Relic (New Relic APM, New Relic Browser)

ThousandEyes (Cloud Performance Monitoring, Internet Insights)

Cavisson (NetStorm, NetDiagnostics)

F5 Networks (BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager, BIG-IP Application Security Manager)

Neustar (UltraDNS, Website Performance Monitoring)

CDNetworks (Content Acceleration, Cloud Security)

Netmagic (Cloud CDN Services, Application Performance Monitoring)

Micro Focus (LoadRunner, AppPulse)

Cloudflare (Content Delivery Network, Argo Smart Routing)

Dynatrace (Digital Experience Monitoring, Application Performance Monitoring)

IBM (IBM Application Performance Management, IBM Content Delivery Network)

Radware Ltd. (FastView, AppWall)

Fastly (Content Delivery Network, Image Optimization)

SolarWinds (Pingdom, Web Performance Monitor)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) (CloudFront, AWS Global Accelerator)

Google Cloud (Cloud CDN, Cloud Load Balancing)

Microsoft Azure (Azure Front Door, Azure CDN)

Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud WAF)

StackPath (StackPath CDN, StackPath WAF)

KeyCDN (HTTP/2 CDN, Image Processing)

Imperva (Incapsula CDN, Incapsula WAF)

Sucuri (Website Firewall, Content Delivery Network)

Web Performance Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers E-commerce Growth Demands Faster, Responsive Websites to Boost User Experience, Reduce Bounce Rates, and Drive Higher Conversions and Revenue.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Web Performance Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5682

Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Web Performance Market

E-commerce Accelerator: Fast, responsive websites are a must to retain customers and convert sales.

Growing Mobile & Cloud Adoption: In top IT Companies, the usage of smartphones and cloud platforms is increasing day by day, generating the demand for Accelerators.

Security Focus: Web security performance systems were expensive, as they required companies to protect data and improve performance.

AI & Edge Computing: Real-time optimization and content delivery are enabled by AI automation and Edge computing.

By Component, Solutions Lead Web Performance Market, Services to Grow Fastest

The Solution segment emerged as the leader in the Web Performance Market in 2023, holding a revenue share of 69%, thanks to the increasing adoption of AI-based optimization tools, content delivery networks (CDNs), and automation services. Businesses pay attention to solutions that accelerate the speed of the website, reduce latency, and enhance user experience.

The Services segment would register the fastest growth rate of 11.25% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2032, owing to the increasing demand for consulting, implementation, and managed services. With a shift to complex web architectures, organizations reach out for deep expertise to maximize performance, security, and user experience.

By Deployment, Cloud Dominates Web Performance Market, On-Premise Gains Traction

The cloud segment accounted for 58% of revenue in the Web Performance Market in 2023, attributed to the increasing demand for scalable and cost-effective solutions. This type of optimization is powered by real-time monitoring, automated updates, and AI-driven analytics that optimize website speed and reliability.

The on-premises segment is expected to grow significantly, with a CAGR of around 10.47% for the forecast period. Organizations that manage sensitive data typically prefer on-premise solutions to maintain more control over their cloud web infrastructure and to keep their data secure, comply with stringent industry regulations, and improve the performance of the web browser.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominate Web Performance Market, SMEs to Witness Rapid Growth

Large Enterprises accounted for 59% revenue share in 2023, supported by substantial investments in AI-based analytics, CDNs, and cloud optimization tools to improve digital performance and security.

The SMEs segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.01%, as businesses are increasingly adopting cost-effective digital solutions to fortify their online presence and competitive advantage. Increasingly affordable web performance solutions combined with the demand for uninterrupted user experiences are factors driving SME adoption, as organizations look to enhance website speed, security, and overall performance in an increasingly digital marketplace.

By End Use, Retail & E-commerce Leads Web Performance Market, IT & Telecom Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the Retail & E-commerce segment held the largest market share of around 29.0% in the Web Performance Market due to the growing need of users to provide fast and effortless online shopping experiences to enhance user engagement along with increased conversions.

The IT & Telecom segment will sustain a significant growth rate, which is expected to record a CAGR of 11.29% from 2024 to 2032 owing to the increasing pace of introducing cloud computing, 5G technology, and digital infrastructure. The widespread adoption of high-speed, low-latency networks and the need for optimized web solutions are some of the factors fueling growth in this sector, ensuring that organizations across industries have access to reliable and secure digital experiences.

Web Performance Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By End Use

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Retail & E-commerce

Automotive

Healthcare

Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Web Performance Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5682

North America Leads Web Performance Market, Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America held the largest revenue share of,39% in the Web Performance Market, owing to the presence of leading technology companies, the early adoption of web optimization, and stringent data security regulations. The market is further stimulated by AI-powered analytics and cloud computing.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.59% from 2024 to 2032, owing to rapid digitalization, booming e-commerce, and the increase in cloud investments. Referring that Countries like China, India, and Japan are increasingly adopting the mobile internet and accelerating the digital transformation, further stimulating the demand for web performance-related solutions. Growth is also fueled by the region’s developing 5G infrastructure and startup ecosystem.

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Akamai Technologies expanded its micro-segmentation solution, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, to include agentless enforcement for cloud-native resources in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Web Performance Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Web Performance Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Web Performance Market Segmentation, By End Use

10. Web Performance Market Segmentation, By Enterprise Size

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Web Performance Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/web-performance-market-5682

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.