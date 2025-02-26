Textile Machinery Market Poised for Growth, Reaching USD 46.24 Billion by 2032 with Advancements in Automation and Sustainability | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the textile machinery market was valued at USD 29.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.24 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.27% from 2024 to 2032. The Textile Machinery Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and automation, coupled with a global shift towards sustainable and efficient textile production processes.

The textile machinery industry is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and an increasing emphasis on sustainability. From incorporating artificial intelligence and automation to green solutions, manufacturers are using the latest technologies to improve their productivity and respond to ever-changing consumer behavior. Not only is such an evolution enhancing operations efficiency, but it is also bringing the industry in line with global sustainability targets and thus opening the door for significant investment and market growth.





Finishing Machines and Garments & Apparel Segment Drive Market Growth

By Type

Finishing Machines: In 2023, the finishing machines segment dominated the market, accounting for over 38% of the share. Widely used to improve the final look, feel, and performance of textiles via calendaring, embossing, and coating, these machines are critical in the textile finishing stage. This key driving factor includes increasing needs for high-quality finished fabrics from application areas such as home textiles, apparel, and other industries that can drive the high demand for advanced finishing machinery. Manufacturers are bringing in sustainable solutions such as eco-friendly finishing solutions to reduce water and chemical use.

By Application

Garments and Apparel will lead the global market in 2023 with a share exceeding 42%, Garments and Apparel benefit from the increasing demand for fashion, sportswear, and casual clothing around the world. Urbanization, increased disposable incomes, and the growth of e-commerce have all supported the expansion of this segment. This segment has been further propelled by continuous innovation and advances in textile technology, such as smart fabrics, sustainable materials, and automation, in addition to digital printing in garment production.

Regional Market Dynamics: Asia-Pacific Leads, North America Expands Rapidly

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of over 36%, this region will continue to dominate the market, as it has a strong textile manufacturing base, and also, due to these countries such as China, India, and Bangladesh. Such countries enjoy well-developed raw materials, labor, and government incentives. The increasing need for highly developed equipment for increased output to fulfill global export prospects is also contributing to market growth in this region.

North America experiencing rapid growth, North America's textile machinery market is driven by continuous technological advancements and economic expansion. Increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics are transforming the textile domain by increasing efficacy, accuracy, and speed of manufacturing. Moreover, the growing focus on sustainability in the region is further driving the need for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient textile machinery. Growing government support through incentives, and R&D investments are supported to drive market growth, and North America is expected to be the dominating region in the market ever as it is expected to lead the global textile machinery market.

Recent Developments

In October 2024: Trützschler and Murata Machinery celebrate a major milestone with their 100th joint customer in China. This achievement highlights the success of their collaboration in advancing the IDF VORTEX Spinning process, combining Trützschler’s Integrated Draw Frame (IDF) with Murata’s VORTEX machine to drive innovation and efficiency in the spinning industry.

In June 2023: Modern Meadow, a leader in bio fabrication, collaborated with Navis TubeTex, a provider of high-technology finishing machinery, to revolutionize textile manufacturing. This partnership aims to enhance dyeing, finishing, and coating processes, promoting sustainability and efficiency in textile production.

