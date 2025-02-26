Tumor Profiling Market Projected to Surpass USD 24.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Advancements in Precision Oncology – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tumor Profiling Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, The Tumor Profiling Market size was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.04% from 2024 to 2032.”

Tumor Profiling Market Poised for Exponential Growth fueled by the increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in genomic technologies, and the growing adoption of personalized cancer treatments.





Get a Sample Report of Tumor Profiling Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5694

Tumour profiling market is primarily driven by increase in cases of cancer across the globe. Cancer has become the second leading cause of death globally, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), with nearly 10 million deaths in 2023. Tumor profiling is an essential aspect of understanding the genetic profile of tumors, allowing healthcare providers to personalize the treatment plans according to the individual profiles of the patient. It is this method that has led to a much more successful treatment outcome and decreased adverse effects which has fuelled the trend of tumor profiling technologies. Technological advancements in genomics and sequencing and bioinformatics have catalyzed the growth of the market. The advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies have transformed tumor profiling by enabling high-throughput, precise and economical analysis of the tumor genome. Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies have transformed data analysis in tumor profiling, allowing for the discovery of new biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

Government initiatives and funding for cancer research have also contributed to market expansion. For instance, the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) allocated USD 6.9 billion in 2023 for cancer research, including tumor profiling studies. Similarly, the European Union's Horizon Europe program has invested heavily in precision medicine projects, further boosting the market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Illumina, Inc. – [NovaSeq 6000, TruSight Oncology 500]

QIAGEN N.V. – [QIAseq Targeted DNA Panels, QIAamp DNA FFPE Tissue Kit]

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. – [NeoTYPE Cancer Profiles, InVisionFirst-Lung]

Sysmex Corporation – [OncoBEAM RAS CRC Kit, Plasma-Safe-SeqS]

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. – [HTG EdgeSeq Oncology Biomarker Panel, HTG EdgeSeq Precision Immuno-Oncology Panel]

Predictive Oncology – [PeDAL (Patient-derived Ex Vivo Drug Testing), TumorGenesis Media]

Caris Life Sciences – [MI Profile, MI Exome]

NanoString Technologies, Inc. – [nCounter Analysis System, GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler]

Guardant Health, Inc. – [Guardant360, Guardant Reveal]

Foundation Medicine – [FoundationOne CDx, FoundationOne Liquid CDx]

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – [AVENIO ctDNA Analysis Kits, Cobas EGFR Mutation Test]

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – [Oncomine Comprehensive Assay, Ion AmpliSeq Cancer Hotspot Panel]

GenScript Biotech Corporation – [GenScript ProBio Cell Line Development, GenScript Gene Synthesis Services]

Tempus Labs – [Tempus xT, Tempus xF]

Hologic, Inc. – [Aptima HPV Assay, Cervista HPV HR Test]

Exact Sciences – [Oncotype DX, Cologuard]

Personalis, Inc. – [NeXT Platform, ACE ImmunoID]

Boreal Genomics, Inc. – [OnTarget, Aurora]

Strand Life Sciences – [StrandAdvantage, StrandOmics]

Lucence Health, Inc. – [LiquidHALLMARK, AmpliMARK]

Tumor Profiling Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 24.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis

By Technique

The genomics segment held the largest share of 37% of the total revenue in the tumor profiling market in 2023. Genomics refers to the study of the full DNA sequence of an individual in order to screen for mutations, genes expression levels, and other genetic changes that can cause cancer. This approach is often used in clinical practice to direct treatment decisions, predict patient outcomes, and highlight novel therapeutic pathways. The growth of this segment has been pushed by the increasing use of genomic testing in oncology in addition to the decreasing costs of sequencing. Other technologies like proteomics, metabolomics, and epigenetics are also gaining popularity and providing complementary information about tumor biology.

By Technology

In 2023, the Sequencing technology dominated the tumor profiling market with a revenue share of 30%. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been the most commonly used sequencing technology to date for accurately and rapidly analyzing multiple genes at once. NGS has become a cornerstone of precision oncology, allowing the missing of rare mutations and complex genomic alterations. Wide use of qPCR, immunohistochemistry (IHC), and additionally in situ hybridization (ISH) are also widely used for tumor profiling, particularly in resource-limited settings. Continuous innovation in sequencing platforms as well as the development of portable sequencing devices is likely to further propel the growth of the market.

By Application

In 2023, personalized cancer medicine was the dominant application segment, with 41% share of the total market. Tumor profiling plays a crucial role in personalized medicine, as it allows for the identification of genetic changes that can be targeted with specific therapies. Such data-driven strategy revolutionizes cancer therapy, bringing better treatment outcomes with less risk for side effects. Other applications of tumor profiling include Oncological Diagnostics, and Research. The growing emphasis on precision medicine and the increasing availability of targeted therapies are expected to drive the demand for tumor profiling in personalized cancer medicine.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5694

Tumor Profiling Market Segmentation

By Technique

Genomics

Proteomics

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

By Technology

Sequencing Techniques NGS Sanger Sequencing Pyro Sequencing

qPCR

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Microarray

By Application

Personalized Cancer Medicine

Oncological Diagnostics

Research Cancer Research Biomarker Discovery



Regional Insights

North America dominated the tumor profiling market in 2023, accounting for approximately 45% of the global market share. The advanced healthcare infrastructure, greater adoption of precision medicines, and large investments in cancer research contribute to regional leadership. Driven by the presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, the U.S. makes the most significant contribution to the North American market. Market growth has also been further expedited by government initiatives like the Cancer Moonshot program to stimulate innovation and collaboration across the cancer research spectrum.

The tumor profiling market in Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness significant growth owing to rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, high patient awareness levels regarding precision medicine, and rising healthcare spending. With government backing and collaborations with global pharmaceutical firms, countries including China, India, and Japan are pouring money into cancer research and genomics. For instance, China's National Health Commission has launched several programs to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment, including the adoption of tumor profiling technologies.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Illumina launched its new TruSight Oncology 500 HRD assay, designed to enhance tumor profiling by identifying homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) in cancer patients.

In January 2024, Roche Diagnostics received FDA approval for its AVENIO Tumor Tissue CGP Kit, which provides comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Tumor Profiling Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5694

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Market Adoption Rate of Tumor Profiling Technologies (2023-2032)

5.2 Drug Volume and Biomarker Usage Trends (2023-2032)

5.3 Healthcare Spending on Precision Oncology and Tumor Profiling

5.4 Regulatory Approvals and Compliance Trends (2023, by Region)

5.5 Technological Advancements and Integration Trends (2023-2032)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Tumor Profiling Market by Technique

8. Tumor Profiling Market by Technology

9. Tumor Profiling Market by Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Need any customization research on Tumor Profiling Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5694

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.