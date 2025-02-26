Festi hf.: Annual General Meeting March 5, 2025 - final agenda and proposals.

The Annual General Meeting of Festi hf. will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

No changes have been made to the agenda and proposals that were published with the meeting notice on February 10, 2025. No further proposals were received from shareholders regarding the appointment of committee members to the Company’s Nomination Committee.

As stated in the Company´s previous announcement published on February 25, 2025, the deadline for submitting candidacies for the Board of Directors has expired. The following persons have submitted candidacies for the Board of Directors:

Edda Blumenstein Guðjón Auðunsson Guðjón Reynisson Hjörleifur Pálsson Kristrún Tinna Gunnarsdóttir Sigurlína Ingvarsdóttir

According to the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors shall be composed of five members elected at the Annual General Meeting for a term of one year at a time.

Meeting materials and all further information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://www.festi.is/en/vidburdir/agm-2025

For more information, please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. (asta@festi.is)