REGENT Signs Initial Agreement with Strategic Development Fund to Set Up a Joint Venture for Seaglider Manufacturing and Services in the UAE

REGENT Craft and Strategic Development Fund (SDF) signed an initial agreement to bring manufacturing and aftermarket services for advanced electric seagliders to the UAE, pending closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

SDF invested in REGENT in 2023, increasing its stake in late 2024 as negotiations on the UAE partnership progressed, with plans for further investment upon its successful establishment.

JV follows April 2024 agreement between Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and REGENT to support the company’s manufacturing capabilities within the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGENT Craft, a Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, today announced that it has signed an initial agreement with Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment company wholly owned by EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups. The agreement aims to establish a joint venture (JV) to manufacture REGENT’s electric seagliders in the UAE for supply to the Middle East, Africa and beyond upon receipt of all necessary approvals. The JV will also provide aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

The venture aligns with EDGE’s and SDF’s strategic objectives in focusing on advanced technologies within specific strategic sectors, among which are aerospace, and dual-use technologies. It also supports projects that contribute to the development of the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and enhance critical supply chain and production capabilities within these sectors.

SDF initially invested in REGENT in 2023 and increased its stake in 2024 as negotiations for the UAE partnership progressed. Upon the successful establishment of the partnership, which is subject to finalizing conditions and obtaining local and international regulatory approvals, SDF plans to further invest in the company, reinforcing its confidence in REGENT’s potential and strengthening their long-term collaboration.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, commented: "SDF’s investment in REGENT Craft aligns with our commitment to focus on establishing strategic partnerships with key players in various industries to develop future-forward technologies. Our investments in critical sectors drive technological advancements and supports our goals to enhance the UAE’s industrial growth in strategic sectors.”

Abdulla Al Jaabari, Managing Director & CEO of SDF, commented: “We strongly believe in REGENT Craft’s vision and groundbreaking technology. This initial agreement marks a significant step in our strategic hybrid investment approach — combining investments in international startups with strategic partnerships to contribute to the development of transformative technologies in the UAE.”

Earlier this month, at the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai, Billy Thalheimer, Co-founder and CEO of REGENT Craft, spoke at the “Future of Mobility Forum.” During his presentations and discussions across multiple forums, he discussed REGENT’s plans for establishing a state-of-the-art seaglider manufacturing plant in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“We are honored to deepen our collaboration with SDF and make Abu Dhabi and the UAE a center for seaglider manufacturing,” Thalheimer said. “This transformative potential partnership will usher in a new era of sustainable transportation technology.”

The agreement follows an April 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and REGENT that aims to support the company’s development and manufacturing capabilities within Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster.

Commenting on the development, His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “This agreement represents an important step forward in encouraging investment in advanced technologies, supporting innovation, and accelerating industrial development in Abu Dhabi. SDF and REGENT Craft’s partnership also advances the objectives of Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster, solidifying the emirate’s position as a leader in sustainable, next-generation transportation solutions across air, land and sea."

REGENT in the UAE

This collaboration aims to scale REGENT’s manufacturing capabilities and aftermarket services, enhancing its ability to meet the increasing demand for seagliders in the region and beyond. REGENT recently broke ground on a 255,000-square-foot seaglider manufacturing facility in Rhode Island, expected to come online in 2026.

Seagliders are novel all-electric high-speed vessels that operate exclusively over water to connect coastal destinations for uses including passenger travel, cargo transport, offshore energy logistics, defense operations, and emergency response and aid.

REGENT projects the manufacturing and deployment of seagliders in the UAE have the potential to make significant contribution to the country’s annual GDP in the next decade through localizing the supply chain, creating high-value jobs, and increasing domestic tourism and spending.

Seagliders, which use existing dock infrastructure, are expected to enter into service in the UAE in 2027, and REGENT has been working with key stakeholders in the country to enable a smooth integration into existing transportation networks.

REGENT has signed agreements with the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transportation (DOT) to integrate seaglider service into the existing UAE transportation network and with Abu Dhabi Maritime to explore the feasibility of electric seagliders as a mode of transportation on Abu Dhabi waterways.

REGENT is also working with Aramex, a global logistics and transportation solutions provider, to assess the feasibility of integrating REGENT's high-speed seagliders into Aramex's middle-mile logistics network.

REGENT is working with maritime classification society Lloyd’s Register and the UAE Marine Transport Affairs Department to advance seaglider maritime certification in the country.

About REGENT

REGENT, the developer and manufacturer of seagliders, is pioneering the future of maritime mobility. The seaglider is a novel all-electric high-speed vessel that operates exclusively over water to connect coastal destinations. REGENT’s flagship seaglider, Viceroy, is a 12-passenger vehicle that travels at up to 180mph to service routes up to 180 miles on a single charge. REGENT has raised more than $90 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

About Strategic Development Fund

Strategic Development Fund (SDF), established in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and wholly owned by EDGE Group, is focused on investing in specific strategic technology and industrial sectors towards fostering economic and industrial growth in the UAE while achieving financial return. It invests in businesses and partnerships through private equity, greenfield and venture capital investments locally and internationally. In addition, through its Venture Debt Program, SDF provides developmental funding aimed at the UAE’s private sector SME’s to contribute towards economic development through sustainable growth and in-country value creation.

