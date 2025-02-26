Pacvue Launches Walmart Display Campaign Management to Seamlessly Create and Manage Onsite Display Campaigns

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement, today announced the launch of Walmart Display Campaign Management, empowering advertisers to effortlessly create and manage their onsite display campaigns directly through the Pacvue platform. The new campaign management tool leverages Pacvue's robust integration with Walmart Connect to streamline workflows, unlock advanced audience targeting tools and take action with advanced reporting insights.

“We are thrilled to provide our clients with this new display ad functionality to expand their advertising efforts on Walmart,” said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue. “With our new Walmart Display Campaign Management solution, advertisers now have the ability to reach shoppers at critical points in their shopping journey across multiple ad formats through one centralized place for a seamless experience.”

Pacvue was selected as a beta partner for Walmart Connect’s Display Advertising API functionality, giving clients immediate access to Onsite Display self-service offering. Now, advertisers can create and modify campaign attributes, item sets, creatives, audience targeting and more directly through Pacvue’s integration with Walmart Connect.

“Access to Pacvue's beta programs, such as Walmart Display Self-Service Advertising, has empowered Acadia to stay ahead of the curve, allowing us to reach our target audience with precision and creativity,” said Jordan Ripley, Director of Operations, Retail at Acadia. “This launch enables us to expand our clients’ campaign types and tap into new areas of the purchase funnel on Walmart.com.”

With Pacvue, advertisers benefit from enhanced features that go beyond standard functionality, enabling a more targeted and effective approach to campaign management, including:

Comprehensive Campaign Management : Easily create, adjust and manage display campaigns, including attributes, item sets, creatives and targeting. Batch updates allow for quick modifications across multiple campaigns, saving time and reducing manual errors.

: Easily create, adjust and manage display campaigns, including attributes, item sets, creatives and targeting. Batch updates allow for quick modifications across multiple campaigns, saving time and reducing manual errors. Advanced Audience Targeting : Leverage Walmart’s first-party data to connect with high-value shoppers actively browsing Walmart’s site and app. Advertisers can target behavioral, contextual and demographic segments, tailoring campaigns to reach frequent buyers, first-time customers and lifestyle-specific personas.

: Leverage Walmart’s first-party data to connect with high-value shoppers actively browsing Walmart’s site and app. Advertisers can target behavioral, contextual and demographic segments, tailoring campaigns to reach frequent buyers, first-time customers and lifestyle-specific personas. Actionable Reporting : Gain insights into campaign performance with detailed reports integrated into My Report, offering data on audience engagement, campaign effectiveness and sales impact.

: Gain insights into campaign performance with detailed reports integrated into My Report, offering data on audience engagement, campaign effectiveness and sales impact. Enhanced Optimizations: Features like Budget Management, Dayparting and Campaign Rules empower advertisers with greater control, enabling full-funnel impact—from brand awareness to conversion.

Pacvue continues to lead the way in transforming how businesses engage with customers online, and this launch marks another significant step in enhancing the advertising landscape on one of the largest retail platforms.

Visit Pacvue.com to learn about its latest commerce solutions and recent company developments.

About Pacvue:

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com.