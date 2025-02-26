Taco John’s Makes a Splash with the Return of Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John’s® is diving back into seafood with the return of its beloved Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos, available for a limited time beginning Feb. 27.



Taco John’s Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos will once again feature a tender, flaky, wild-caught Alaska flounder fillet coated in crispy-to-perfection seasoned batter. The tacos are topped with fresh shredded lettuce and freshly prepared Pico de Gallo. Made fresh for every guest, the tacos are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and drizzled with creamy Fiesta sauce made with sour cream, jalapeños, onions, garlic, tomato and cilantro.

Taco John’s proudly serves wild-caught Alaska Seafood: Wild, Natural and Sustainable®.

"We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taco John’s for another year as they feature wild-caught Alaska flounder in their fish tacos,” said Sarah Wallace, Foodservice Marketing Coordinator at Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. “Alaska’s cold, pristine waters create the perfect environment for flounder, a fish known for its exceptional flavor and delicate texture. The quality of our wild-caught flounder is a direct result of our commitment to sustainability. Alaska’s constitution ensures that sustainability is at the core of everything we do, with strict management practices that protect fish habitats and allow only responsible harvests. This approach guarantees that our fish populations remain healthy, ensuring a consistent supply of premium seafood for years to come."

Alaska Flounder Fish Tacos can be ordered in-store, via drive-thru, or through the mobile app a la carte for under $4 or as a combo that includes two tacos, a small Potato Olés®, and a small fountain drink (pricing varies). The limited-time menu offering ends in May.

About Taco John’s®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John’s is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John’s® has been serving a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings and sauces for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, savings and special offers for Bigger Bolder Rewards loyalty club members, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John’s takes pride in bigger. bolder. better. flavors and menu items. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food’s Top Players," Taco John’s continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John’s on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)

The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) is a partnership of the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry promoting the benefits of wild and sustainable Alaska seafood and offering seafood industry education. The seafood industry is Alaska’s largest private-sector employer with nearly 60 percent of all seafood harvested in the U.S. coming from Alaska. Alaska has been dedicated to sustainable seafood for more than 50 years and is the only state with a constitution that mandates all seafood be managed under the sustained yield principle. Alaska has taken a leadership role in setting the global standard for precautionary resource management to protect fisheries and surrounding habitats for future generations and leading to an ever-replenishing supply of wild seafood for markets worldwide. For more information, visit alaskaseafood.org and follow ASMI on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

