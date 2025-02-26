LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Preeminent Researcher Neil Campbell, Ph.D., as its Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Innovation and Modeling

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has appointed Neil Campbell, Ph.D., as its Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Innovation and Modeling.

“I am delighted to join LIS Technologies at this pivotal moment for the U.S. nuclear energy industry,” said Dr. Neil Campbell, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Innovation and Modeling of LIS Technologies Inc. “The Company’s strong technical and leadership teams provide a solid foundation, and I look forward to contributing my own expertise to help ensure timely advancement to the next phase of development and, ultimately, demonstration.”

Neil Campbell, Ph.D. possesses extensive expertise in laser technology, optics, pulse power, and fluid dynamics. He has been engaged extensively in laser development, spectrally from the ultraviolet through to the longwave infrared across chemical, gas and solid-state lasers -these being discharge, photolytically, relativistic electron beam, flashlamp, optically pumped molecular and diode laser excited. His work has been primarily within the research and development arena, for national and university laboratories, industry and defense, and including organizations such as the Atomic Energy Corporation of South Africa, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research of South Africa, Grintek Avitronics, ARMSCOR, Applied Research Associates, and the University of New Mexico. Dr. Campbell also dedicates substantial time to mentoring master’s and doctoral students.

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Dr. Neil Campbell as its Chairman of the Advisory Board for Laser Innovation and Modeling.

For several decades, Dr. Campbell’s efforts have been directed at alternate pump solutions for selected molecular lasers, with the goal of enabling a disruptive change in specific systems’ capability and performance envelopes. The goal has been to access much needed practical operational domain gains and performance parameters not currently viable via existing laser approaches. He holds eight patents, of which a subset focused on molecular lasers have been the subject of a successful, multi-year Department of Defense–funded research and development program. This laser technology holds promise for medical, energy, and extreme light science applications.

“Neil’s addition is an important milestone for the Company, bringing on board a seasoned leader to advance our technology to the next phase,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “The demand for our proprietary CRISLA technology has never been greater in the United States, as the government moves to strengthen its domestic capabilities and reclaim a leadership role in the nuclear energy sector. With Neil on board, LIST is positioned to capitalize on this growing momentum, and I’m confident his leadership will be invaluable as we continue to advance this vital technology to market.”

Dr. Campbell is the most recent addition to the Company’s Laser Tiger Team and he will play a crucial role in the advancement of the Company’s proprietary technology following its recent selection as one of six companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program, worth up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. LIST’s Condensation Repression Isotope Selective Laser Activation (CRISLA) technology is the world’s only proven US-origin and patented advanced laser enrichment solution. Optimized for Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU), which is crucial for the continued operation of the United States’ current fleet of 94 nuclear reactors, and High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which is required to power the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors, CRISLA overcomes many of the complexities and limitations of traditional 16µm CO2 lasers, featuring a streamlined design due to its lower absorption and shorter wavelength at 5.3µm.

With high throughput, high duty cycle and reduced complexity compared to competing technologies, the Company projects highly competitive capital and operational costs. Demonstrated in the 1980s and 90s, this technology is protected by a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Campbell to the team," said Christo Liebenberg, CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “I have known Neil as a brilliant Laser Scientist dating back to our MLIS days at the Atomic Energy Corporation of South Africa in the 80’s and 90’s. His laser expertise will be immensely valuable as we move toward scaling our current infrared lasers that will be used in test loop demonstrations of our CRISLA technology. I also look forward to seeing how Neil will leverage his modeling skills to strengthen our future laser engineering efforts, and collaborate with him to position LIS Technologies at the forefront of this innovative and burgeoning industry.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@laseristech.com

Telephone: 800-388-5492

Follow us on X Platform

Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment