Solera and NIADA Partner to Drive Independent Dealer Success

WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA). This collaboration aims to provide NIADA’s extensive network of independent automotive dealers with access to Solera’s industry-leading solutions, helping them enhance operational efficiency, minimize risks, and drive revenue growth while addressing the ongoing talent shortage in the industry.

Through this partnership, NIADA members will gain insights into Solera’s comprehensive suite of solutions, designed to support dealers in adapting to the evolving automotive landscape. By leveraging Solera’s advanced technology, AI-driven insights, and data-driven analytics, independent dealerships can streamline their operations, optimize vehicle sourcing and sales, and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market. Additionally, Solera’s automation capabilities help dealerships mitigate workforce shortages by reducing the need for manual processes, allowing teams to focus on high-value tasks that improve customer satisfaction and business performance.

“At Solera, our mission is to simplify and streamline operations for independent dealerships, allowing them to focus on growth and customer satisfaction,” said Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director at Solera. “Our partnership with NIADA reinforces this commitment by providing dealers with innovative, data-driven solutions that help them navigate industry challenges, reduce complexity, and drive profitability.”

NIADA, a trusted resource for independent dealers nationwide, provides members with the latest industry news, tools, and best practices to help them stay ahead of industry trends. The partnership with Solera will introduce NIADA’s audience to a one-stop-shop of solutions designed to address their most pressing challenges, from optimizing inventory management to improving customer service and operational efficiency.

“NIADA’s National Corporate Partner program is a program that features industry-leading products and services that NIADA members can use to facilitate business growth, asset protection and enhance profitability,” said Jeff Martin, Chief Executive Officer at NIADA. “We are honored to have Solera as a partner.”

About Solera | Vehicle Solutions

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About NIADA

NIADA is a dealer-driven nonprofit association representing more than 13,000 independent auto dealers throughout the nation. For more than 75 years, NIADA has engineered programs and leveraged technology to fulfill its mission to advance, educate and promote the independent used car dealer. Along with its many education programs, including 20 Groups, it lobbies for the industry in Washington, D.C., and at the state level. For information about NIADA programs and educational opportunities, visit www.niada.com.

