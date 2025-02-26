Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:
The Citizens JMP Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Wolfe FinTech Forum
Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:20 a.m. Pacific Time
The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/. After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.
About Remitly
Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Shulstein
Vice President of Investor Relations
stephens@remitly.com
Media Contact:
Kendall Sadler
kendall@remitly.com
