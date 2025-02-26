Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Wolfe FinTech Forum

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:20 a.m. Pacific Time

The presentations will be webcast live from Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ . After the presentation, a replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website.

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Stephen Shulstein

Vice President of Investor Relations

stephens@remitly.com

Media Contact:

Kendall Sadler

kendall@remitly.com

SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.