Verano Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, which were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“U.S. GAAP”).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Revenues, net of Discounts 218,206 216,683 237,189 878,585 938,452 Gross Profit 107,534 109,097 117,610 443,931 475,206 Income (Loss) from Operations (303,883 ) 16,770 (19,716 ) (237,176 ) 84,784 Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries (272,706 ) (42,567 ) (77,208 ) (341,859 ) (117,348 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 62,850 64,458 73,376 264,454 304,871

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues, net of Discounts, of $218 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year, and an increase of 1% versus the prior quarter.

Gross profit of $108 million or 49% of revenue.

SG&A expense of $84 million or 38% of revenue.

Net loss of $(273) million or (125)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $63 million or 29% of revenue.

of $63 million or 29% of revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities of $44 million.

Capital expenditures of $14 million.



Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues, net of Discounts, of $879 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $444 million or 51% of revenue.

SG&A expense of $353 million or 40% of revenue.

Net loss of $(342) million or (39)% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $264 million or 30% of revenue.

of $264 million or 30% of revenue. Net cash provided by operating activities of $112 million.

Capital expenditures of $99 million.



Management Commentary

“I am tremendously proud of our team’s resilience in 2024, a year in which we laid the foundation to strengthen and optimize our core business to pursue long-term growth,” said George Archos, Verano founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout a dynamic 2024, we entered the valuable Virginia market and bolstered our footprint in Arizona, brought 17 new dispensaries online in six key markets, celebrated adult use sales in Ohio, and launched a series of exciting new products across the fastest-growing categories.”

Archos concluded: “Looking ahead, we have a clear vision to harness innovation, automation and differentiation across all parts of the business to fuel our continued evolution, and never-ending pursuit of quality and excellence. I’m confident in our ability to move with speed and agility in pursuit of growth and look forward to continuing to build Verano into a cannabis powerhouse in 2025 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 was $218 million, down from $237 million for the fourth quarter 2023, and up from $217 million for the third quarter 2024. The decrease in revenue for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was driven primarily by an increase in promotional activity and price compression in key markets.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter 2024 was $108 million or 49% of revenue, down from $118 million or 50% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2023, and down from $109 million or 50% of revenue for the third quarter 2024. The decrease in gross profit for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily due to declines in revenue.

SG&A expense for the fourth quarter 2024 was $84 million or 38% of revenue, down from $86 million or 36% of revenue for the fourth quarter 2023, and down from $92 million or 43% of revenue for the third quarter 2024. The decrease in SG&A expense for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was driven primarily by operational and headcount optimization and limited new store openings.

Net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $(273) million or (125)% of revenue, versus $(77) million or (33)% of revenue in the fourth quarter 2023. The increase in net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was attributed to the fixed and intangible asset impairments and fair value measurements.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the fourth quarter 2024 was $63 million or 29% of revenue.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter 2024 was $44 million, up from $32 million for the fourth quarter 2023.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter 2024 were $14 million, up from $10 million for the fourth quarter 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue for the full year 2024 was $879 million, down from $938 million for the full year 2023. The decrease in revenue for the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023 was driven primarily by expected declines in Illinois and New Jersey due to increased retail competition, and a temporary shift in cultivation output in Florida.

Gross profit for the full year 2024 was $444 million or 51% of revenue, down from $475 million or 51% of revenue for the full year 2023. The decrease in gross profit for the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023 was primarily attributable to the decline in 2024 revenue.

SG&A expense for the full year 2024 was $353 million or 40% of revenue, up from $332 million or 35% of revenue for the full year 2023. The increase in SG&A expense for the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023 was driven primarily by enhancements in processes and technology, and an increase in salaries and benefits, due to new store openings and acquisition activity.

Net loss for the full year 2024 was $(342) million, or (39)% of revenue, up from $(117) million, or (13)% of revenue in the full year 2023. The increase in net loss for the full year 2024 compared to the full year 2023 was largely driven by fixed and intangible asset impairments and fair value measurements.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the full year 2024 was $264 million or 30% of revenue.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the full year 2024 was $112 million, up from $110 million for the full year 2023.

Capital expenditures for the full year 2024 were $99 million, up from $36 million for the full year 2023.

2025 Guidance

The Company anticipates 2025 capital expenditures to range between $25 and $40 million.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Initiated "Save the BITS," a fundraising campaign featuring BITS ™ edibles and a coalition of hundreds of dispensaries across eight states in support of the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation.

edibles and a coalition of hundreds of dispensaries across eight states in support of the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. Commenced adult use sales at Zen Leaf ™ Waterbury, completing the conversion of all five existing Connecticut Zen Leaf dispensaries from medical to hybrid sales.

Waterbury, completing the conversion of all five existing Connecticut Zen Leaf dispensaries from medical to hybrid sales. Expanded the Company's retail footprint through opening Zen Leaf ™ Mount Holly, elevating the Company's New Jersey footprint to four dispensaries statewide.

Mount Holly, elevating the Company's New Jersey footprint to four dispensaries statewide. Launched three new product extensions to respond to market demand and growing consumer trends, including: BITS Dragonfruit LOL gummies, the brand's sixth flavor offering a tailored combination of 5 mg of THC, cannabinoids and adaptogens; (the) Essence J’s barrel-style pre-roll joints, tapping into the industry's fastest-growing category while harnessing the power of cutting-edge manufacturing innovation that exponentially increases output; and Extra Savvy 2 gram vape cartridges in Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland and Arizona, accounting for three of the top five best-selling products in Zen Leaf stores in Illinois since launching in December.





Subsequent Operational Highlights

In January, the Company terminated commercial agreements pertaining to a retail dispensary in Arkansas, and sold the real estate leased by the dispensary for a profit.

Expanded the Company's retail footprint in Florida, with the opening of MÜV ™ North Miami, raising the Company's current statewide retail footprint to 80 dispensaries.

North Miami, raising the Company's current statewide retail footprint to 80 dispensaries. Current operations span 13 states, comprised of 153 dispensaries and 15 production facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity.



Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s current assets were $358 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $88 million. The Company had working capital of $160 million and total debt, net of issuance costs, of $414 million.

The Company’s total Class A subordinate voting shares outstanding was 358,747,290 as of December 31, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and webcast with analysts and investors is scheduled for February 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. CT to discuss the results and answer investor and participant questions.

Investors and participants can register in advance for the call by visiting: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI52d3575dc26a4925a98967014fdd307f

After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call for those who wish to dial in.

On February 27, 2025, the live webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t65xr3gi/

The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.verano.com .

_________________________

1Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (“adjusted EBITDA margin”) are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Each is derived from EBITDA, another non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, and is defined in this news release in the section below titled “Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures.” The most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) and the most directly comparable measure to adjusted EBITDA margin is net income (loss) as a percentage of revenue (“net income (loss) margin”). The reconciliation of (i) adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and (ii) adjusted EBITDA margin to net income (loss) margin is set forth below in the tables included in this news release.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Verano uses non-U.S. GAAP financial information to evaluate the performance of the Company. The terms “EBIT,” “EBITDA,” and “adjusted EBITDA margin” do not have any standardized meaning prescribed within U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company calculates EBIT as net income (loss) before interest expense and income tax expense; EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization; and adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and also excludes certain one-time extraordinary items. The calculations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers are included in the tables below.

Management believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information is useful as a supplement to comparable U.S. GAAP financial information because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. Management reviews these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures on a regular basis and uses them, together with financial measures included in the Company’s financial statements, to evaluate and manage the performance of the Company’s operations. These measures should be evaluated only in conjunction with the comparable U.S. GAAP financial numbers reported by the Company.



About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Financial Information Tables

The following tables include select financial results and the reconciliations of the non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the presented periods.

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Revenues, net of Discounts $ 218,206 $ 216,683 $ 237,189 $ 878,585 $ 938,452 Cost of Goods Sold, net 110,672 107,586 119,579 434,654 463,246 Gross Profit $ 107,534 $ 109,097 $ 117,610 $ 443,931 $ 475,206 Gross Profit % 49 % 50 % 50 % 51 % 51 % Operating Expenses: Selling, General and Administrative 83,718 92,327 85,709 353,408 331,928 Loss on Impairment - Investment in Associates — — — — 6,571 Loss on Impairment of Intangibles - Goodwill 8,179 — 37,931 8,179 37,931 Loss on Impairment of Intangibles – License & Fixed Assets 319,520 — 13,686 319,520 13,686 Total Operating Expenses 411,417 92,327 137,326 681,107 390,116 Loss from Investments in Associates — — — — (306 ) Income (Loss) from Operations $ (303,883 ) $ 16,770 $ (19,716 ) $ (237,176 ) $ 84,784 Other Income (Expense), net: Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment (348 ) (604 ) (568 ) (1,095 ) (1,123 ) Loss on Debt Extinguishment — — — (3,068 ) (663 ) Interest Expense, net (12,637 ) (12,771 ) (14,708 ) (54,759 ) (59,793 ) Other Income (Expense), net (1,379 ) (484 ) 2,056 (3,817 ) 4,593 Total Other Income (Expense), net (14,364 ) (13,859 ) (13,220 ) (62,739 ) (56,986 ) Income (Loss) Before Provision for Income Taxes $ (318,247 ) $ 2,911 $ (32,936 ) $ (299,915 ) $ 27,798 Provision for Income Taxes 45,541 (45,478 ) (44,350 ) (41,944 ) (145,146 ) Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest — — (78 ) — — Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (272,706 ) $ (42,567 ) $ (77,208 ) $ (341,859 ) $ (117,348 )





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Highlights from Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 87,796 $ 174,760 Other Current Assets 269,713 219,436 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 537,964 501,304 Intangible Assets, net 734,005 1,086,146 Goodwill 246,230 231,291 Other Long-Term Assets 113,248 105,808 Total Assets $ 1,988,956 $ 2,318,745 Total Current Liabilities 197,968 412,188 Total Long-Term Liabilities 840,169 666,477 Shareholders' Equity 952,174 1,240,080 Non-Controlling Interest (1,355 ) — Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,988,956 $ 2,318,745



VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP, Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (272,706 ) $ (42,567 ) $ (77,208 ) $ (341,859 ) $ (117,348 ) Interest Expense, net 12,637 12,771 14,708 54,759 59,793 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (45,541 ) 45,478 44,350 41,944 145,146 Depreciation and Amortization - COGS 19,804 19,433 18,417 76,629 73,851 Depreciation and Amortization - SG&A 11,710 17,432 17,157 63,035 67,282 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) $ (274,096 ) $ 52,547 $ 17,424 $ (105,492 ) $ 228,724





VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP, Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended, ($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Loss Attributable to Verano Holdings Corp. & Subsidiaries $ (272,706 ) $ (42,567 ) $ (77,208 ) $ (341,859 ) $ (117,348 ) Interest Expense, net 12,637 12,771 14,708 54,759 59,793 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (45,541 ) 45,478 44,350 41,944 145,146 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes (EBIT) $ (305,610 ) $ 15,682 $ (18,150 ) $ (245,156 ) $ 87,591 COGS Add-backs: Depreciation and Amortization - COGS 19,804 19,433 18,417 76,629 73,851 Acquisition, Transaction and Other Non-operating Costs 914 3,280 — 4,194 — Employee Stock Compensation 243 733 970 2,130 2,669 SG&A Add-backs: Depreciation and Amortization - SG&A 11,710 17,432 17,157 63,035 67,282 Acquisition, Transaction and Other Non-operating Costs 1,763 2,138 595 9,947 2,177 Employee Stock Compensation 3,669 4,057 3,281 14,816 10,561 Impairments 327,699 — 51,617 327,699 51,617 Acquisition Adjustments and Other Income (Expense), net 2,658 1,703 (511 ) 11,160 9,123 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 62,850 $ 64,458 $ 73,376 $ 264,454 $ 304,871 Net Loss Margin (125 )% (20 )% (33 )% (39 )% (13 )% Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 29 % 30 % 31 % 30 % 32 %



