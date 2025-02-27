Beam Global (Europe) Announces Record Orders in the First Two Months of 2025

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, today announced record sales for the first two months of 2025, in Europe. Beam Global has achieved a 79% increase in new contracted orders in its European division, compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating that the European market represents a significant growth and diversification opportunity for the Company.

Since the beginning of the year, contracted product sales have increased to a new record, driven by strong demand for street lighting and other infrastructure products.

“Our expansion into Europe has created opportunities for sales growth, both in our renewably energized EV charging and energy security products, as well as in our smart cities and street lighting portfolios,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “While the new administration has created uncertainty around U.S. government EV adoption, EV sales were actually up 30% in the U.S. in January compared to 2024, according to Cox Automotive, and 34% in Europe, according to EuroNews. We intend to focus heavily on growing sales through our European operations while continuing to support the growth of EV charging requirements in the U.S. Congratulations to our European team for setting this new January and February sales record.”

To foster growth and diversify revenue streams beyond the U.S, Beam Global is expanding its European presence through aggressive sales strategies. Most recently, Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley, along with members of the European sales team, met with prospective customers, government officials, airport representatives, EV charging and e-bike sharing companies, and others in the UK, France, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Greece.

Greater Europe represents the largest automobile market in the world, with over 405 million cars. A 2035 EU mandate bans the sale of internal combustion vehicles in less than ten years, while the EU also mandated a reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions of at least 55% by 2030. As a result, interest in Beam Global’s innovative and sustainable EV ARC™, BeamSpot™ BeamBike™ and BeamPatrol™ products are growing significantly in the region.

