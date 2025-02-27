Vertex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: Vertex Inc. Vertex Inc.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“Vertex’s 2024 financial results demonstrated the power of our business and financial model, which is built to deliver consistent and durable mid-to-high teens revenue growth with strong earnings leverage and cash flow,” stated David DeStefano, Vertex’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board. “We believe the secular tailwinds that enable our performance will accelerate in the coming years as indirect taxes continue to grow in complexity, and enterprise technology continues to evolve and move to the cloud.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $178.5 million, up 15.2% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $152.6 million, up 16.8% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $76.9 million, up 27.0% year-over-year.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was $603.1 million, up 17.7% year-over-year. This included $5.9 million added to ARR due to the inclusion of Systax’s ARR, as a result of the acquisition of the remaining ownership interests of Systax during the second quarter of 2024, and $7.9 million added to ARR due to the ecosio acquisition during the third quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of both Systax and ecosio, ARR growth was 15.0%.
  • Average Annual Revenue per direct customer (“AARPC”) was $122,706 at December 31, 2024, compared to $118,910 at December 31, 2023, and $118,800 at September 30, 2024.
  • Net Revenue Retention (“NRR”) was 109%, compared to 113% at December 31, 2023, and 111% at September 30, 2024.
  • Gross Revenue Retention (“GRR”) was 95%, consistent with both December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2024.
  • Loss from operations of $(13.1) million, compared to loss of $(2.5) million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $32.5 million, compared to $28.2 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net loss of $(67.8) million, compared to net income of $15.3 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B shares of $(0.43), compared to net income per basic Class A and Class B shares of $0.10, and net income per diluted Class A and Class B shares of $0.09, for the same period in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $25.5 million and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.15.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $38.1 million, compared to $32.0 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3%, compared to 20.7% for the same period in the prior year.

Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenues of $666.8 million, up 16.5% year-over-year.
  • Software subscription revenues of $567.1 million, up 17.9% year-over-year.
  • Cloud revenues of $276.0 million, up 28.6% year-over-year.
  • Loss from operations of $(2.2) million compared to loss of $(17.5) million for the same period prior year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $131.0 million, compared to $85.6 million for the prior year.
  • Net loss of $(52.7) million, compared to a net loss of $(13.1) million for the prior year.
  • Net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B share was $(0.34) compared to net loss per basic and diluted Class A and Class B of $(0.09) for the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $101.0 million and Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $151.9 million, compared to $100.8 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8%, compared to 17.6% for the prior year.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $164.8 million, compared to $74.3 million for the prior year. Free cash flow of $77.7 million, compared to $6.1 million for the prior year.

Definitions of certain key business metrics and the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included below under the headings “Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics” and “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $175 million to $178 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $36 million.

For the full-year 2025, the Company currently expects:

  • Revenues of $760 million to $768 million;
  • Cloud revenue growth of 28%; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $161 million to $165 million.

John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer added, Our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 includes additional research and development investments to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in front of us. These include an additional $4 million investment in ecosio to accelerate coverage across countries that have either launched or are launching e-invoicing initiatives in the coming years. In addition, we are investing approximately $10 to $12 million across research and development for the commercialization of our AI-based Smart Categorization product, other AI-related internal tools and new product initiatives, and other emerging technologies. We believe these strategic investments will result in continued momentum for the business over the long-term.”

The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, without unreasonable efforts because the Company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact net income (loss) for these periods but would not impact Adjusted EBITDA. Such items may include stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities, transaction costs, and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s net income (loss). The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. The Company does not intend to update its financial outlook until its next quarterly results announcement.

Important disclosures in this earnings release about and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided below under “Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Vertex will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 27, 2025, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.

Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-412-317-6026 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com.

A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 10195788 or via the Company’s Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on March 13, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plan and strategies. Forward-looking statements are based on Vertex management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, them. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain and grow revenue from existing customers and new customers, and expand their usage of our solutions; our ability to maintain and expand our strategic relationships with third parties; our ability to adapt to technological change and successfully introduce new solutions or provide updates to existing solutions; risks related to failures in information technology or infrastructure; challenges in using and managing use of Artificial Intelligence in our business; incorrect or improper implementation, integration or use of our solutions; failure to attract and retain qualified technical and tax-content personnel; competitive pressures from other tax software and service providers and challenges of convincing businesses using native enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) functions to switch to our software; our ability to accurately forecast our revenue and other future results of operations based on recent success; our ability to offer specific software deployment methods based on changes to customers’ and partners’ software systems; our ability to continue making significant investments in software development and equipment; our ability to sustain and expand revenues, maintain profitability, and to effectively manage our anticipated growth; our ability to successfully diversify our solutions by developing or introducing new solutions or acquiring and integrating additional businesses, products, services, or content; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; risks related to the fluctuations in our results of operations; risks related to our expanding international operations; our exposure to liability from errors, delays, fraud or system failures, which may not be covered by insurance; our ability to adapt to organizational changes and effectively implement strategic initiatives; risks related to our determinations of customers’ transaction tax and tax payments; risks related to changes in tax laws and regulations or their interpretation or enforcement; our ability to manage cybersecurity and data privacy risks; our involvement in material legal proceedings and audits; risks related to undetected errors, bugs or defects in our software; risks related to utilization of open-source software, business processes and information systems; risks related to failures in information technology, infrastructure, and third-party service providers; our ability to effectively protect, maintain, and enhance our brand; changes in application, scope, interpretation or enforcement of laws and regulations; global economic weakness and uncertainties, and disruption in the capital and credit markets; business disruptions related to natural disasters, epidemic outbreaks, including a global endemic or pandemic, terrorist acts, political events, or other events outside of our control; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery, and similar laws; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in interest rates, security ratings and market perceptions of the industry in which we operate, or our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting, or ability to remediate any material weakness in our internal controls; risks related to our Class A common stock and controlled company status; risks related to our indebtedness and adherence to the covenants under our debt instruments; our expectations regarding the effects of the Capped Call Transactions and regarding actions of the Option Counterparties and/or their respective affiliates; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as may be subsequently updated by our other SEC filings. Copies of such filings may be obtained from the Company or the SEC.

All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Definitions of Certain Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

We derive the vast majority of our revenues from recurring software subscriptions. We believe ARR provides us with visibility to our projected software subscription revenues in order to evaluate the health of our business. Because we recognize subscription revenues ratably, we believe investors can use ARR to measure our expansion of existing customer revenues, new customer activity, and as an indicator of future software subscription revenues. ARR is based on monthly recurring revenues (“MRR”) from software subscriptions for the most recent month at period end, multiplied by twelve. MRR is calculated by dividing the software subscription price, inclusive of discounts, by the number of subscription covered months. MRR only includes direct customers with MRR at the end of the last month of the measurement period. AARPC represents average annual revenue per direct customer and is calculated by dividing ARR by the number of software subscription direct customers at the end of the respective period.

Net Revenue Retention Rate (“NRR”)

We believe that our NRR provides insight into our ability to retain and grow revenues from our direct customers, as well as their potential long-term value to us. We also believe it demonstrates to investors our ability to expand existing customer revenues, which is one of our key growth strategies. Our NRR refers to the ARR expansion during the 12 months of a reporting period for all direct customers who were part of our customer base at the beginning of the reporting period. Our NRR calculation takes into account any revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage, as well as any revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes.

Gross Revenue Retention Rate (“GRR”)

We believe our GRR provides insight into and demonstrates to investors our ability to retain revenues from our existing direct customers. Our GRR refers to how much of our MRR we retain each month after reduction for the effects of revenues lost from departing direct customers or those who have downgraded or reduced usage. GRR does not take into account revenue expansion from migrations, new licenses for additional products or contractual and usage-based price changes. GRR does not include revenue reductions resulting from cancellations of customer subscriptions that are replaced by new subscriptions associated with customer migrations to a newer version of the related software solution.

Customer Count

The following table shows Vertex’s direct customers, as well as indirect small business customers sold and serviced through the company’s one-to-many channel strategy.

CustomersQ4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 
Direct4,310 4,309 4,438 4,855 4,915 
Indirect404 433 460 448 464 
Total4,714 4,742 4,898 5,303 5,379 


Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) and key business metrics described above, we have calculated non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling and marketing expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, which are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided tabular reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate financial performance and liquidity. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosure as we believe they provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results, prospects, and liquidity period-over-period without the impact of certain items that do not directly correlate to our operating performance and that may vary significantly from period to period for reasons unrelated to our operating performance, as well as comparing our financial results to those of other companies. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, to be filed with the SEC.

We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions, the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services is determined by adding back to GAAP cost of revenues, services, the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, services for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit is determined by adding back to GAAP gross profit the stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is determined by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP research and development expense is determined by adding back to GAAP research and development expense the stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs related to acquired technology included in research and development expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense is determined by adding back to GAAP selling and marketing expense the stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is determined by adding back to GAAP general and administrative expense the stock-based compensation expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs and severance expense included in general and administrative expense for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP operating income is determined by adding back to GAAP loss or income from operations the stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP loss or income from operations for the respective periods.
  • Non-GAAP net income is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the income tax benefit or expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities recorded as interest expense, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods to determine non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes. Non-GAAP income or loss before income taxes is then adjusted for income taxes calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of Class A and Class B common stock (“Non-GAAP diluted EPS”) is determined by dividing non-GAAP net income by the weighted average shares outstanding of all classes of common stock, inclusive of the impact of dilutive common stock equivalents to purchase such common stock, including stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and employee stock purchase plan shares. Additionally, the dilutive effect of shares issuable upon conversion of the senior convertible notes is included in the calculation of Non-GAAP diluted EPS by application of the if-converted method.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is determined by adding back to GAAP net income or loss the net interest income or expense (including adjustments to the settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liabilities), income tax expense or benefit, depreciation and amortization of property and equipment, depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets included in cost of subscription revenues, amortization of acquired intangible assets included in selling and marketing expense, amortization of cloud computing implementation costs in general and administrative expense, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, acquisition contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs, and transaction costs, included in GAAP net income or loss for the respective periods.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenues for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow is determined by adjusting net cash provided by (used in) operating activities by purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software additions for the respective periods.
  • Free cash flow margin is determined by dividing free cash flow by total revenues for the respective periods.

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
       
  As of December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024  2023 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $296,051  $68,175 
Funds held for customers  30,015   20,976 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $16,838 and $16,272, respectively  164,432   141,752 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  36,678   26,173 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $9,147 and $9,550, respectively)  9,157   9,545 
Total current assets  536,333   266,621 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  177,559   100,734 
Capitalized software, net of accumulated amortization  36,350   38,771 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  363,021   260,238 
Deferred commissions  27,480   21,237 
Deferred income tax asset  19   41,708 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  11,956   14,605 
Other assets  14,073   16,013 
Total assets $1,166,791  $759,927 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of long-term debt $  $2,500 
Accounts payable  36,215   23,596 
Accrued expenses  35,169   44,735 
Customer funds obligations  27,406   17,731 
Accrued salaries and benefits  14,581   12,277 
Accrued variable compensation  45,507   34,105 
Deferred revenue, current  339,326   290,143 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  3,995   3,717 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  77   74 
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, current  35,100   11,901 
Total current liabilities  537,376   440,779 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  4,840   2,577 
Debt, net of current portion  335,220   44,059 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  12,585   16,567 
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion  10   51 
Purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion  87,400   2,600 
Deferred income tax liabilities  9,918    
Deferred other liabilities  90   313 
Total liabilities  987,439   506,946 
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding      
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000 shares authorized; 70,670 and 60,989 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  71   61 
Class B voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 86,481 and 92,661 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  86   93 
Additional paid in capital  278,389   275,155 
Accumulated deficit  (53,315)  (586)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (45,879)  (21,742)
Total stockholders' equity  179,352   252,981 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,166,791  $759,927 
       


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
             
             
  Three months ended  Year ended
  December 31,  December 31, 
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues:            
Software subscriptions $152,597  $130,695  $567,124  $480,830 
Services  25,859   24,219   99,652   91,557 
Total revenues  178,456   154,914   666,776   572,387 
Cost of revenues:            
Software subscriptions  44,550   45,946   175,580   162,920 
Services  16,785   15,365   65,071   60,888 
Total cost of revenues  61,335   61,311   240,651   223,808 
Gross profit  117,121   93,603   426,125   348,579 
Operating expenses:            
Research and development  19,586   12,898   66,666   58,212 
Selling and marketing  47,431   37,041   170,574   140,237 
General and administrative  39,920   36,865   152,835   145,936 
Depreciation and amortization  5,521   3,801   20,953   15,202 
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs  17,500      17,500    
Other operating expense (income), net  267   5,489   (175)  6,502 
Total operating expenses  130,225   96,094   428,353   366,089 
Loss from operations  (13,104)  (2,491)  (2,228)  (17,510)
Interest expense (income), net  (1,666)  4,022   (4,137)  4,164 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (11,438)  (6,513)  1,909   (21,674)
Income tax expense (benefit)  56,360   (21,847)  54,638   (8,581)
Net income (loss)  (67,798)  15,334   (52,729)  (13,093)
Other comprehensive (income) loss:            
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax  25,759   (7,558)  24,150   (5,978)
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, net of tax  13   (12)  (13)  (32)
Total other comprehensive (income) loss, net of tax  25,772   (7,570)  24,137   (6,010)
Total comprehensive income (loss) $(93,570) $22,904  $(76,866) $(7,083)
             
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, basic $(0.43) $0.10  $(0.34) $(0.09)
Net income (loss) per share of Class A and Class B, dilutive $(0.43) $0.09  $(0.34) $(0.09)
             
             
             


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
        
   Year ended
   December 31, 
(In thousands)  2024  2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net loss  $(52,729) $(13,093)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization   82,733   71,891 
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs   4,007   2,570 
Provision for subscription cancellations and non-renewals   199   2,083 
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,033   266 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities   14,925    
Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability   423    
Write-off of deferred financing costs   276    
Stock-based compensation expense   47,425   33,919 
Deferred income taxes   51,068   (11,574)
Non-cash operating lease costs   2,857   2,587 
Other   (203)  5,335 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable   (22,076)  (45,222)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (14,207)  (6,354)
Deferred commissions   (6,242)  (5,774)
Accounts payable   11,615   9,241 
Accrued expenses   (12,323)  5,837 
Accrued and deferred compensation   9,232   7,516 
Deferred revenue   51,096   18,172 
Operating lease liabilities   (3,999)  (4,224)
Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities in excess of initial fair value   (4,367)   
Other   3,078   1,156 
Net cash provided by operating activities   164,821   74,332 
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired   (71,755)   
Property and equipment additions   (65,769)  (49,261)
Capitalized software additions   (21,344)  (18,972)
Purchase of investment securities, available-for-sale   (15,993)  (16,328)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investment securities, available-for-sale   16,710   18,390 
Net cash used in investing activities   (158,151)  (66,171)
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Net increase in customer funds obligations   9,675   5,610 
Proceeds from convertible senior notes   345,000    
Principal payments on long-term debt   (46,875)  (2,188)
Payments on third-party debt   (3,904)   
Payment for purchase of capped calls   (42,366)   
Payments for deferred financing costs   (12,541)  (1,001)
Proceeds from purchases of stock under ESPP   2,998   2,486 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based awards   (21,516)  (9,701)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   8,459   4,839 
Payments for purchase commitment and contingent consideration liabilities   (7,580)  (6,424)
Payments of finance lease liabilities   (93)  (103)
Payments for deferred purchase commitments      (20,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   231,257   (26,482)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,012)  724 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   236,915   (17,597)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   89,151   106,748 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period  $326,066  $89,151 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the Consolidated Balance Sheets, end of period:       
Cash and cash equivalents  $296,051  $68,175 
Restricted cash—funds held for customers   30,015   20,976 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period  $326,066  $89,151 
        
 
 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
               
  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023  2024 2023 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $28,459 $30,357  $111,929 $106,038 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $16,146 $14,973  $62,303 $59,042 
Non-GAAP gross profit $133,851 $109,584  $492,544 $407,307 
Non-GAAP gross margin  75.0% 70.7%  73.9% 71.2%
Non-GAAP research and development expense $17,334 $11,311  $56,395 $52,218 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $43,743 $34,371  $154,892 $129,216 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $34,187 $31,426  $128,224 $124,925 
Non-GAAP operating income $32,540 $28,239  $130,989 $85,646 
Non-GAAP net income $25,483 $21,037  $100,984 $63,699 
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.15 $0.13  $0.61 $0.39 
Adjusted EBITDA $38,061 $32,040  $151,942 $100,848 
Adjusted EBITDA margin  21.3% 20.7%  22.8% 17.6%
Free cash flow $17,897 $28,843  $77,708 $6,099 
Free cash flow margin  10.0% 18.6%  11.7% 1.1%


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
              
  Three months ended  Year ended  
  December 31,  December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2023  2024  2023  
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Software Subscriptions:             
Cost of revenues, software subscriptions $44,550  $45,946  $175,580  $162,920  
Stock-based compensation expense  (912)  (691)  (4,349)  (2,834) 
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  (15,179)  (14,898)  (59,302)  (54,048) 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, software subscriptions $28,459  $30,357  $111,929  $106,038  
              
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Services:             
Cost of revenues, services $16,785  $15,365  $65,071  $60,888  
Stock-based compensation expense  (639)  (392)  (2,768)  (1,846) 
Non-GAAP cost of revenues, services $16,146  $14,973  $62,303  $59,042  
              
Non-GAAP Gross Profit:             
Gross profit $117,121  $93,603  $426,125  $348,579  
Stock-based compensation expense  1,551   1,083   7,117   4,680  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  15,179   14,898   59,302   54,048  
Non-GAAP gross profit $133,851  $109,584  $492,544  $407,307  
              
Non-GAAP Gross Margin:             
Total Revenues $178,456  $154,914  $666,776  $572,387  
Non-GAAP gross margin  75.0 % 70.7 % 73.9 % 71.2 %
              
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense:             
Research and development expense $19,586  $12,898  $66,666  $58,212  
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,252)  (1,587)  (9,548)  (5,994) 
Transaction costs        (723)    
Non-GAAP research and development expense $17,334  $11,311  $56,395  $52,218  
              
Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense:             
Selling and marketing expense $47,431  $37,041  $170,574  $140,237  
Stock-based compensation expense  (3,103)  (2,075)  (13,204)  (8,380) 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense  (585)  (595)  (2,478)  (2,641) 
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expense $43,743  $34,371  $154,892  $129,216  
              
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense:             
General and administrative expense $39,920  $36,865  $152,835  $145,936  
Stock-based compensation expense  (4,060)  (2,946)  (17,556)  (14,865) 
Severance expense  (660)  (1,473)  (3,048)  (3,576) 
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative  (1,013)  (1,020)  (4,007)  (2,570) 
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $34,187  $31,426  $128,224  $124,925  


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
              
  Three months ended  Year ended  
  December 31,  December 31,  
(In thousands, except per share data) 2024  2023  2024  2023  
Non-GAAP Operating Income:             
Loss from operations $(13,104) $(2,491) $(2,228) $(17,510) 
Stock-based compensation expense  10,966   7,691   47,425   33,919  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  15,179   14,898   59,302   54,048  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense  585   595   2,478   2,641  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative  1,013   1,020   4,007   2,570  
Severance expense  660   1,473   3,048   3,576  
Acquisition contingent consideration  (300)  200   (2,575)  1,549  
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs  17,500      17,500     
Transaction costs  41   4,853   2,032   4,853  
Non-GAAP operating income $32,540  $28,239  $130,989  $85,646  
              
              
Non-GAAP Net Income:             
Net income (loss) $(67,798) $15,334  $(52,729) $(13,093) 
Income tax expense (benefit)  56,360   (21,847)  54,638   (8,581) 
Stock-based compensation expense  10,966   7,691   47,425   33,919  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  15,179   14,898   59,302   54,048  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense  585   595   2,478   2,641  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative  1,013   1,020   4,007   2,570  
Severance expense  660   1,473   3,048   3,576  
Acquisition contingent consideration  (300)  200   (2,575)  1,549  
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs  17,500      17,500     
Transaction costs (1)  41   4,853   2,032   4,853  
Change in settlement value of deferred purchase commitment liability – interest expense     4,020   423   4,020  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes  34,206   28,237   135,549   85,502  
Income tax adjustment at statutory rate (2)  (8,723)  (7,200)  (34,565)  (21,803) 
Non-GAAP net income  $25,483  $21,037  $100,984  $63,699  
              
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS:             
Non-GAAP net income $25,483  $21,037  $100,984  $63,699  
Interest expense (net of tax), convertible senior notes (3)  911      2,435     
Non-GAAP net income used in dilutive per share computation $26,394  $21,037  $103,419  $63,699  
              
Weighted average Class A and B common stock, diluted  162,939   162,369   161,774   161,761  
Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes (3)  9,498      6,480     
Total average Class A and B shares used in dilutive per share computation  172,437   162,369   168,254   161,761  
Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.15  $0.13  $0.61  $0.39  
              
(1) The transaction costs for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 periods reflect costs associated with a public tender offer, which was withdrawn by the Company in January 2024. 
(2) Non-GAAP income before income taxes is adjusted for income taxes using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which for purposes of this determination were assumed to be 25.5%. 
(3) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. Interest expense and additional dilutive shares related to the notes are added back to the calculation when their impact is dilutive. In periods when the impact is anti-dilutive there is no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the notes. 


Vertex, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(Unaudited)
               
  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2023   2024  2023  
Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income (loss) $(67,798) $15,334   $(52,729) $(13,093) 
Interest expense (income), net (1)  (1,666)  4,022    (4,137)  4,164  
Income tax expense (benefit)  56,360   (21,847)   54,638   (8,581) 
Depreciation and amortization – property and equipment  5,521   3,801    20,953   15,202  
Depreciation and amortization of capitalized software and acquired intangible assets – cost of subscription revenues  15,179   14,898    59,302   54,048  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets – selling and marketing expense  585   595    2,478   2,641  
Amortization of cloud computing implementation costs – general and administrative  1,013   1,020    4,007   2,570  
Stock-based compensation expense  10,966   7,691    47,425   33,919  
Severance expense  660   1,473    3,048   3,576  
Acquisition contingent consideration  (300)  200    (2,575)  1,549  
Change in fair value of acquisition contingent earn-outs  17,500       17,500     
Transaction costs (2)  41   4,853    2,032   4,853  
Adjusted EBITDA $38,061  $32,040   $151,942  $100,848  
               
Adjusted EBITDA Margin:              
Total revenues $178,456  $154,914   $666,776  $572,387  
Adjusted EBITDA margin  21.3 % 20.7 %  22.8 % 17.6 %
               
(1) The year ended December 31, 2024 period includes $423 for the change in the settlement value of a deferred purchase commitment liability recorded as interest expense. The three months and year ended December 31, 2023 periods include $4,020 for the change in the settlement value of a deferred purchase commitment liability recorded as interest expense.
(2) The transaction costs for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 periods reflect costs associated with a public tender offer, which was withdrawn by the Company in January 2024. 
               


               
  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2024  2023   2024  2023  
Free Cash Flow:              
Cash provided by operating activities $41,133  $47,636   $164,821  $74,332  
Property and equipment additions  (18,249)  (13,904)   (65,769)  (49,261) 
Capitalized software additions  (4,987)  (4,889)   (21,344)  (18,972) 
Free cash flow $17,897  $28,843   $77,708  $6,099  
               
Free Cash Flow Margin:              
Total revenues $178,456  $154,914   $666,776  $572,387  
Free cash flow margin  10.0 % 18.6 %  11.7 % 1.1 %


Investor Relations Contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
investors@vertexinc.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Litcofsky
Vertex, Inc.
mediainquiries@vertexinc.com