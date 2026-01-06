Built In Honors Vertex in Its Esteemed 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce.

Vertex was honored on two Best Remote Places to Work lists. The awards reflect Built In’s data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs. Vertex supports careers across global commerce by offering opportunities for professional growth, a comprehensive talent rewards package, flexible work options, inclusive resource groups, and a purpose-driven culture.

“Recognition from Built In reflects what employees experience at Vertex every day: clarity in pay, flexibility that supports a remote-first workforce, and inclusive programs that foster growth. We will keep listening, iterating and investing so people can do their best work,” said Tori Guida, VP of Global Total Rewards and Operations.

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

Learn more about opportunities at Vertex by visiting our careers page. To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit the Built In website.

