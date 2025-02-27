GURU Organic Energy to Report First Quarter 2025 Results and Host Virtual Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, will report its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2025 on Thursday, March 13, 2025, before markets open.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

First quarter 2025 conference call details:

Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hthk7vn8

Via telephone: 1-844-481-2517 (toll free) or 1-412-317-0545 for international dial-in

A webcast replay will be available on GURU’s website until March 31, 2025.

GURU's annual meeting of shareholders will also be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET. The meeting will be held virtually only. Shareholders are invited to consult the 2025 management information circular and other proxy-related materials, available on GURU’s website at https://guruenergy.com/pages/financial-information and on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting.

Virtual annual meeting details:

Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Via webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1750 and password: guru2025 (case sensitive)

(case sensitive) Shareholders are encouraged to log in at least 15 minutes before the start time of the meeting.



About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

______________________

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended January 25, 2025, All Channels, Canada vs. same period year ago.