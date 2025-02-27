OptimizeRx Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for March 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professional (HCPs) and patients, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss full year fiscal 2024 financial results and the fourth quarter period ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OptimizeRx management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-844-825-9789 International: 1-412-317-5180 Conference ID: 2202248 Call Me Link: https://callme.viavid.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueSZyPXRydWUmYj0xNg== Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1708545&tp_key=86684771bf

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will remain available for 12 months via the Investors section of the OptimizeRx website at http://www.optimizerx.com/investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides trailblazing technology that fosters care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the healthcare journey. With the ability to synchronize messaging across 2 million healthcare providers and over 240 million adults across a multitude of digital channels including a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx is changing the way life sciences engage with customers.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sandya von der Weid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com