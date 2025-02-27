Scouting America and USA Triathlon Partner to Launch New Multisport Badge

IRVING, TX, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America, in partnership with USA Triathlon, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Multisport Merit Badge designed to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Scouts who learn about physical endurance activities and lifestyle. The Multisport Merit Badge can create a fun and accessible entry-point for Scouts to try out a new recreational or vocational pursuit while gaining key life skills and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The Multisport Merit Badge will be earned by Scouts who demonstrate proficiency in a combination of swimming, cycling, and running through a series of age-appropriate challenges and skill-building activities. The program will offer different levels of achievement, allowing Scouts to progress and develop their skills over time by encouraging physical and mental fitness.

"Scouting America is committed to providing young people with opportunities to explore new interests and develop valuable skills," said Garfield Murden of Scouting America. "This partnership with USA Triathlon allows us to introduce Scouts to the exciting world of multisport and encourage them to embrace an active lifestyle. We're confident this badge will become a sought-after achievement for Scouts across the nation."

USA Triathlon, the National Governing Body for triathlon as well as other multisport formats in the United States, has a tremendous focus on bringing programming, accessibility and access of multisport to youth across the United States. The partnership with Scouting America and the launch of the Multisport Merit Badge adds incredible energy and amplification to USA Triathlon’s efforts by driving awareness and access to vast new youth audiences.

"We are thrilled to partner with Scouting America to introduce young people to the lifelong benefits of multisport," said Christi-Marie Butler, Chief Development Officer of the USA Triathlon Foundation, in which encouraging youth participation is one of the three philanthropic pillars for the Foundation, "This badge program will provide a fun and engaging way for Scouts to learn the fundamentals of swimming, biking, and running, and hopefully inspire the next generation of triathlon athletes."

Resources and requirements for earning the Multisport Badge will be available on the Scouting America and USA Triathlon websites.

