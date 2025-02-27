Future Today Launches First-Ever 24/7 Baking Network with Renowned Baker and YouTube Creator Gemma Stafford

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today , a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge CTV ad-supported solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with the Bold Baking Network to launch the world's first dedicated 24/7 baking FAST channel. This collaboration brings thousands of shows and more than 1,000 hours of content to streaming audiences, delivering educational and entertaining baking content to millions of home bakers globally.

"The creator economy is revolutionizing how we deliver premium entertainment, and the Bold Baking Network represents the next evolution in culinary content," said Vikrant Mathur, Co-Founder of Future Today. "By partnering with visionary creators like Gemma Stafford and her network of baking talents, we're delivering fresh, engaging programming to streaming audiences, while expanding our mission to deliver content viewers are passionate about. This isn't just another cooking channel – it's a creator-driven platform that transforms how people experience and engage with baking entertainment."

Co-founded by renowned baker and YouTube creator Gemma Stafford , the Bold Baking Network represents a powerhouse of culinary talent with proven audience engagement. Bigger Bolder Baking has amassed over half a billion video views, with 97% of audiences making at least one of her recipes, and in aggregate, fans have spent more than 15 million hours watching her shows. Through the Bold Baking Network, Gemma has united baking superstars with a combined audience of nearly 40 million fans. Together, diverse creators and chefs from around the world share their unique cultural perspectives and techniques, delivering authentic baking content that resonates with global audiences.

“Baking brings comfort, creativity and community into people’s lives,” said Gemma Stafford, Co-Founder of the Bold Baking Network. “We believe all bakers are creators, and now we’re giving them a platform to reach millions. Our partnership with Future Today helps us share the joy of baking with a global audience, while fostering a vibrant community that attracts brands and sponsors eager to connect.”

The Bold Baking Network’s global streaming deal with Future Today complements its existing linear TV programming, reaching over 60 million U.S. homes, and its Delta Air Lines partnership, which features the network’s shows across the entire Delta fleet. With over 200 million bakers in the U.S. alone, the Bold Baking Network serves a passionate and growing audience that has long been underserved in traditional culinary media.

The Bold Baking Network's programming spans various categories including:

Family Baking

Travel and Global Cuisines

Seasonal Specialties

Beginner to Advanced Techniques

Celebrity Chef Features

Educational Series

LIVE Events

Product Reviews

Shopping



For advertisers, the Bold Baking Network offers unprecedented opportunities to authentically connect with engaged baking enthusiasts through multiple touchpoints. Beyond traditional advertising, brands can seamlessly integrate into the network's premium content through seasonal programming specials, strategic product placements in recipe demonstrations and new product launch features. The platform's roster of influential baking creators opens doors for powerful collaborations and custom content development, allowing advertisers to weave their brand stories authentically into the type of high-quality, engaging content that viewers actively seek out and trust.

"This partnership represents a perfect alignment of audience engagement and advertiser opportunity," Mathur added. "By delivering the content viewers actively seek and creating authentic ways for brands to be part of the viewership experience, we're creating a premium, brand-safe environment where advertisers can meaningfully connect with highly engaged audiences. This is exactly the kind of sustainable growth model that drives value for all stakeholders in the streaming ecosystem."

This announcement expands Future Today's comprehensive streaming portfolio, which includes popular channels like Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv. The Bold Baking Network will be available across all major streaming platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, reaching millions of viewers worldwide.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

About the Bold Baking Network

The Bold Baking Network is the first-ever baking-focused entertainment platform, offering a mix of FAST and VOD shows that celebrate the joy and accessibility of baking. Co-founded by renowned baker Gemma Stafford, the network empowers and entertains home bakers through expert advice and expansive programming, from tutorials to travel, and more. As part of Taste Buds Entertainment, which oversees the Bold Baking Network’s media and commerce initiatives, the platform connects audiences with the art of baking in innovative ways. Adding to its diverse offerings, the network produces Knead To Know , the #1 baking entertainment podcast, which keeps audiences engaged with the latest baking trends, news, and stories, further enriching the global community of passionate bakers. Already featured on Delta Air Lines’ in-flight entertainment and on multiple linear TV networks, the Bold Baking Network makes every baking experience a joyful one.

